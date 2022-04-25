Livermore customers of California Water Service (Cal Water) received a total of $196,094.48 in bill credits to resolve remaining unpaid water bill balances incurred during the height of COVID-19.
Cal Water secured funding from the California Water and Wastewater Arrearage Payment Program (Program), which enabled water suppliers to apply for financial support on behalf of customers unable to pay their water bills.
In late November 2021, Cal Water had requested more than $20 million in relief from the program’s administrator, the State Water Resources Control Board, for customers with past-due balances incurred between March 4, 2020, and June 15, 2021, across its service areas. The utility received the requested funding amount and will apply credits to affected customers’ accounts by the end of March. Customers are being notified directly if credit will be applied to their accounts.
Customers with remaining balances that pre-date the pandemic or have accrued after June 15, 2021, can take advantage of Cal Water’s interest- and penalty-free payment plans or extensions, subject to certain terms and conditions, to help prevent them from becoming subject to potential disruptions in water service in the future. Income-eligible customers may also enroll in Cal Water’s Customer Assistance Program, which provides qualifying customers a discount on their monthly service charge.
“At Cal Water, we recognize the financial impact COVID-19 has had on many of our customers. To reduce the burden caused by the pandemic, we applied for funding from the State of California to help offset customers’ past-due balances incurred during the pandemic,” said District Manager John Freeman. “We believe that these credits will help give piece of mind to many of our customers who continue to struggle financially and encourage them to apply for our other financial assistance programs, if needed.”
Cal Water serves approximately 59,800 people through 18,900 service connections in Livermore and about 2 million people through 492,600 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the area since 1927. For more information, visit calwater.com.