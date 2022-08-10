Alameda County – The state released the draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) of a slimmed down, but still massive Delta Conveyance Project last week; a proposed infrastructure plan that would divert Sierra Nevada water from its natural flow toward the San Francisco Bay-Delta Estuary.
Instead, it would be sent to Southern California for farmland and residential use.
The details of the plan, which state officials say is necessary to modernize infrastructure endangered by earthquakes and to adapt to climate change, were released in a 3,000-page draft environmental impact report (EIR) outlining methods to mitigate any negative effects on fish and farmland. The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) plans to hold three public hearings online in September, with the public comment period open through the end of October.
“The draft EIR is daunting. There is a lot to wade through,” said Zone 7 Water Agency Board Director Dennis Gambs. “I plan to also attend DWR meetings on the draft EIR.”
Details of the latest project immediately received support and opposition.
Since its inception as a two-tunnel project under Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration — replacing a 43-mile overland canal proposal rejected by voters in 1982 — the project has been controversial among conservationists, tribal leaders, fishermen, boaters, Delta business owners and others. Opponents say reductions in freshwater flow will increase salt along the San Joaquin and Sacramento rivers, posing danger to fish, vegetation, and soil. Opponents contend it could lead to harmful algae blooms, increase the flow of pesticides and natural occurring selenium from agricultural areas through the San Joaquin River, and stir up methylmercury in sediment, all of which can harm fish.
The DWR, however, said last week the project is necessary to provide clean, reliable water for future generations. The agency contends that, had the project been in operation during large storms that hit Northern California in October and December, it could have captured and moved about 236,000 acre-feet of water, enough for about 2.5 million people for a year. In addition, officials say, the project would help California manage severe drought, like the one the state is currently experiencing.
“Two out of three Californians rely on the State Water Project for all or part of their water supply,” DWR Director Karla Nemeth said in a statement. “Modernizing this infrastructure is essential to adapting to a future that includes more frequent extremes of drought and flood, and greater water instability.”
Zone 7’s Water Agency Board of Directors, who receive About 70% of the Tri-Valley’s water supply from the Delta, have twice voted to fund the district’s 2.2% share of the $349 million for planning costs of the $16 billion project. But whether the seven member board of directors plans to continue its involvement in the project in the years to come will remain an issue. So far, the board has spent just under $7 million, funds allocated so that Zone 7 can have a say in the project as it proceeds.
About half of the project will be funded by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD).
In the works for decades, the Delta Conveyance Project is proposed to manage, store and more efficiently use water from the Sierra Nevada snowpack, the DWR said.
“We brought world-class engineering and design creativity to the effort,” said Graham Bradner, the Delta Conveyance Design and Construction Authority executive director, in a statement. “We sought input from the community to understand local effects and focused on ways to avoid or minimize issues related to noise, traffic, power, aesthetics, boating and waterways, land disturbance and the overall project footprint.”
The EIR includes details of several Delta conveyance plans, including the Bethany Reservoir Alternative. This plan would build two intake facilities in the north Sacramento River Delta to channel 6,000 cubic feet of water per second to a single below-ground 45-mile tunnel along the east side of the Delta for its eventual ride through the California Aqueduct. A cubic foot is about 7.5 gallons.
The new plan would convey less water than Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration’s proposed two tunnels in 2017. Each 35 mile tunnel would have gone through the center of the Delta with a capacity of 9,000 cubic feet per second.
Wade Crowfoot, California’s Natural Resources Secretary, said in a Tweet that the conveyance upgrade “is a step toward a climate secure future.”
“There’s always been lots of opinions on how to move water through the Bay Delta,” Crowfoot said. “Doing nothing is the worst option.”
The Southern California Water Coalition, which supports the project, also tweeted that the project was necessary.
“Here’s how we see it: Current system has negative impacts, but 27 million people depend on it for water. Redesigned and refined plan is the best, most feasible option. We support #deltaconveyance.”
Sierra Club California said the tunnel project will significantly harm the biodiversity of the Bay-Delta region, causing mass destruction for Delta communities and ecosystems during construction and operation.
“Sierra Club California strongly believes this flawed project is incredibly wasteful,” Brandon Dawson, Sierra Club California director, said in a statement. “Climate change continues to impact the state’s hydrology, and there is no certainty as to the amount of water that will be available for the project when it’s completed.”
Restore the Delta’s executive director Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla called the plan “so massive, it will be delivered to us on thumb-drive.”
“A full review of this mountain of paper is simply not possible for Delta communities, environmental justice groups, or Northern California tribes in just 90 days,” Barrigan-Parrilla said in a statement.
Delta communities, she said, had raised concerns about water quality, salinity intrusion, pollution mitigation, and significant air pollution impacts resulting from construction and operation of the project.
“DWR needs to speak frankly about the sacrifices expected of the people of the Delta for this project to advance,” Barrigan-Parrilla said. “As the state has only recently begun to hold workshops on salinity intrusion into the Delta, which is also part of climate change planning, there is no framework for what a just transition for the Delta would entail.”
She further called for an evaluation of alternatives.
“Would a myriad of localized water projects better prepare California’s climate-changed water system?” Barrigan-Parrilla asked. “To decide that, we need an emergency, comprehensive statewide plan for dealing with aridification – the long-term change to our climate we are all witnessing. Second, the state must complete and implement both phases of the Bay-Delta Plan so we have baseline numbers about what is required to keep largest estuary on the West Coast alive. Last, there must be a Marshall Plan – including financing – to build out the myriad of localized water projects to protect and increase water supplies throughout the state.”
Adel Hagekhalil, MWD general manager, said the agency is working to shift Southern California’s reliance on Northern California water with local supplies and greater conservation, but climate change is threatening every water source across the West.
Over the years, many Northern California groups and individuals have criticized the state’s southern half for simultaneously demanding water from the north while not doing its part to conserve. However, recent reports have shown water usage reductions in Southern California. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) announced Monday that customers reduced water use in July by 11%, following a 9% reduction in June, the lowest use for any June on record. The LADWP has a team on patrol looking for violators and answering complaints. Newsom has also called on Southern Californians to reduce 20 to 30% of their normal water use. In addition, the MWD has been working to provide Colorado River water to some communities, and other water providers have switched to groundwater supplies.
“We have a responsibility to adapt to this change by capturing and storing excess water to protect our communities and the environment and to provide the ability to beneficially use that stored water when conditions are dry,” Hagekhalil said in a statement.
He added that the proposed Delta Conveyance Project would “provide benefits for our entire state by addressing the water reliability issues in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta as part of a holistic response to climate change and seismic risks.”
Gloria Gray, chairwoman of the MWD’s board, said the agency would “connect” with tribes, environmental groups, and business and labor organizations to address water supply challenges.
“It will require all of us working together to not only modernize the conveyance of supplies from Northern California, but also develop more local supplies, storage and conservation to ensure we are successful in preparing for future droughts and climate change,” Gray said.
The report is available for review at www.deltaconveyanceproject.com along with fact sheets describing the project and advising how to read the lengthy document. The public can comment through Oct. 27 at deltaconveyancecomments@water.ca.gov or through other means announced on the website. Three public hearings will be held virtually on Sept. 13, 22 and 28.