California State Parks (CSP) is urging visitors to “recreate responsibly” over the Labor Day weekend by following some basic safety tips.
“By adhering to responsible recreation practices, safety and leveraging innovative tools, you can create unforgettable memories while preserving the natural beauty of California's state parks,” said CSP Director Armando Quintero.
Park district tips include:
Know Before You Go: Before heading out, check for any park updates, trail closures, or other unforeseen circumstances. Additionally, keep an eye on local weather forecasts and prepare appropriately. Access a park’s webpage or social media to stay informed and well-prepared.
Plan and Prepare: Certain activities, camping, or recreational pursuits could require permits or reservations. Park visitors should be aware of these requirements and secure them in advance. Equally important is having a backup plan in case the original destination or activity is unavailable.
Play It Safe: Be cautious and avoid underestimating factors like temperatures and hiking distances. Always inform someone about your plans, especially if you are undertaking a longer hike. When in or on water, wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket. Always adhere to signs and guidelines.
Leave No Trace: Stay on designated trails and carry out all trash. Refrain from disturbing wildlife or removing plants.
CPS is also encouraging park visitors to use the smartphone apps “what3words” and “OuterSpatial.”
The first app, “what3words,” can be used to communicate precise locations within any of the 280 state parks using just three words, which can aid dispatchers in emergency situations. The app can also be used to share locations with family and friends, and provide directions to events, trails, or campsites.
The app “OuterSpatial” is a guide to state parks with interactive maps and real-time updates.