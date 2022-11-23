Solar Panels Green Energy Unsplash.jpg

Alameda County – A California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) proposal that will significantly reduce the amount of money credited to new rooftop solar owners has sparked intense opposition from residents and solar advocates who believe the changes will stymie the shift to this clean energy source.

Opponents believe the so-called NEM3 (net metering) proposal to be voted on in December will kill incentives for residents to generate their own electricity by both reducing the payments to them and lengthening the time it takes to make a solar panel investment pay off.