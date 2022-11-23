Alameda County – A California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) proposal that will significantly reduce the amount of money credited to new rooftop solar owners has sparked intense opposition from residents and solar advocates who believe the changes will stymie the shift to this clean energy source.
Opponents believe the so-called NEM3 (net metering) proposal to be voted on in December will kill incentives for residents to generate their own electricity by both reducing the payments to them and lengthening the time it takes to make a solar panel investment pay off.
The primary issue in the new policy is the amount of money the utility companies credit to residents and businesses who discharge solar power they don’t use onto the grid. The Sacramento-based California Solar & Storage Association (CALSSA) said the proposal would cut the average export rate in California from 30 cents to 8 cents per kilowatt-hour in April, resulting in a nearly 75% reduction in the value of exports. Other solar advocates drop that number to 5 cents. They say that by lowering the rate paid residents and businesses, the utilities could sell the energy they take from homeowners for their own profit.
The time to pay off the panel investment will extend from six to 10 years, further reducing the benefit for homeowners.
The payment reductions only affect new solar buyers, not existing ones.
Opponents think the move will increase profits for public utility companies like Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), which they say prefer building large-scale solar farms and charging for use of their transmission lines.
Friends of Livermore representative Michael Fredrich said the CPUC’s net-metering proposal will kill rooftop solar in California.
“California’s plan to achieve its 100% renewable power goal depends on 50% of that power coming from rooftop solar,” Fredrich said. “In places where NEM credits have been cut (Nevada and Arizona, for example), rooftop solar installations have dropped in half or more.”
Fredrich added that California is needs to make its 100% clean energy goal by 2045.
“How is that going to happen if rooftop solar is made more expensive?” Fredrich asked. “California needs rooftop solar to reach that renewable power goal.”
Catherine Justino, a Berkeley resident, was also among dozens of people who called into the CPUC’s meetings last week to complain.
“The NEM3 as written would obviate anybody’s contribution, everyone’s individual choice to fight global warming by installing solar on the roof,” said Justino. “I totally think that the NEM3 as written should be trashed and that individual contribution to the grid should be treasured.” Bernadette Del Chiaro, CALSSA executive director, said in a statement that “The CPUC’s new proposed decision would really hurt.”
“An immediate 75% percent reduction of net energy metering credits does not support a growing solar market in California. If passed as is, the CPUC’s proposal would protect utility monopolies and boost their profits, while making solar less affordable and delaying the goal of 100% clean energy.”
The CPUC, however, believes its proposal will “promote solar and battery storage, grid reliability, and control electricity costs for all Californians. “
“The update launches the solar industry into the future so that it can support the modern grid by incentivizing solar paired with battery storage and the adoption of electric vehicles, heat pump water heaters, and other electrification appliances, while making rates more affordable for Californians,” the CPUC said in a statement.
The CPUC added that the proposal will support the solar and battery storage industry; save residential solar customers about $100 a month and those with battery storage about $136 a month; control electricity costs for all Californians; and has no impact on existing rooftop solar customers.
The proposal eliminates an $8 per installed kilowatt a month tariff that rooftop solar customers would have had to pay to the utility companies to maintain the grid under a previous plan.
Supporters of changes to current net-metering policies contend lower-income residents who cannot afford rooftop solar pay higher rates for electricity to make up for the losses the utility companies pay out to wealthier people who can afford it.
Among them, Affordable Clean Energy for All – a consortium funded by PG&E, Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric – said the “benefits are highly concentrated among a subset of the population that are almost exclusively homeowners and tend to be, on average, higher income than the rest of California.”
“The fact that comparatively well-off homeowners benefit from greater energy subsidies than low-income customers reinforces the need for reform,” Affordable Clean Energy for All says on its website. “Electricity customers without solar systems pay $3.4 billion more annually in their bills, or on average $245 per customer. If nothing changes, by 2030 this amount will grow to $10.7 billion more each year, or more than $550 per customer.”
The consortium, a coalition of 120 organizations representing low-income families, seniors, environmentalists, labor, small business and community groups, does not believe the CPUC proposal goes far enough.
“The CPUC’s new proposed decision …. fails to make the meaningful reform necessary to ensure that all electricity customers, those with rooftop solar and those without, pay their fair share of the costs for electric grid reliability, wildfire mitigation and other state mandated programs that benefit all Californians,” the organization said in a statement.
During an hour-long webinar last week, Dave Rosenfeld, executive director of the San Diego-based Solar Rights Alliance, encouraged an online audience of about 2,000 people to write to CPUC members to express opposition to the policy changes, to speak out at their meetings and to write letters to newspaper editors.
Cutting the solar credit, Rosenfeld said, will drastically put solar out of reach for most working families. He provided a study that showed that people with household incomes under $50,000 a year were installing rooftop solar at higher rates than those with incomes over $250,000.
“Most of us, if we’re going to make this kind of investment, we need to see a payoff in a reasonable time,” Rosenfeld said.
Fredrich called it a canard that rooftop solar is unfair to those without it. He said the argument is “being propagated by the large power monopolies because they make huge profits from doing long-distance
power transmission.”
“Last year ratepayers paid $9 billion for building and maintaining long distance lines. Rooftop solar saves all ratepayers money by eliminating the need for as much long distant infrastructure. This is why the large power monopolies want to kill rooftop solar. As usual, follow the money.”