The State Department of Water Resources (DWR) plans to use helicopter-based technology to gather information about California’s groundwater aquifer structure, including the Livermore Valley basin.
“The data collected during these surveys will provide a better understanding of California’s groundwater systems, and in turn support more informed and sustainable groundwater management and drought preparedness and response approaches,” said Steven Springhorn, DWR’s technical assistance manager for the state’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.
Beginning April 3, the state will be conducting AEM surveys of groundwater basins in Alameda, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Calaveras, Contra Costa, Sacramento, Amador, Solano, Yolo, Placer, Sutter, and Yuba counties. The Livermore Valley Groundwater Basin extends from the Pleasanton ridge to the Altamont Hills, and from the Livermore upland to the Orinda upland, and includes Arroyo Valle, Arroyo Mocho, and Arroyo las Positas.
According to DWR, during the surveys, residents may see a low-flying helicopter, about 100 feet above ground, towing a large hoop with scientific equipment. The helicopter will make several passes over the survey areas. Data from the surveys will be used to create a subsurface image that will help the state and local agencies develop and implement groundwater sustainability plans.