California Water Service (Cal Water) is accepting applications for its 2021 Firefighter Grant Program.
Cal Water announced last week that it will give $175,000 to fire departments that serve a portion of the utility’s service area, up 18% from last year, to offset costs associated with fire protection efforts, equipment, training, and education.
With nearly 500,000 customer connections, Cal Water is the largest regulated water utility west of the Mississippi River. It is a subsidiary of the California Water Service Group, which also serves areas of Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii.
“We take seriously our responsibility for providing water needed to the firefighters who work tirelessly to keep our customers, employees, and communities safe,” said Cal Water President and CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki. This responsibility is more critical than ever given the increased frequency and severity of fires caused by climate change. Many fire departments are stretched for resources, and this grant program helps them purchase critically needed gear and life-saving equipment.”
Since the Firefighter Grant Program started in 2019, Cal Water has provided over $300,000 to 17 fire departments, with grants ranging from $5,000 to $38,000.