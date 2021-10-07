Have you wondered if California's current system of recalls, initiatives, and referendums is effective and democratic?
On Sunday, Oct. 10, Livermore Indivisible's distinguished guest speaker, Joe Mathews, will discuss major challenges facing CA, the governing obstacles preventing the state from meeting its challenges, and policy and governing solutions to address these challenges.
Joe is a syndicated CA columnist at Zócalo Public Square, a California-based media and civic nonprofit and Arizona State University affiliate. His weekly column appears in 30+ newspapers across California, and he recently began a second column, The Democracy Column, on everyday democracy around the world. Joe is co-president of the Global Forum on Modern Direct Democracy—the world’s leading network of people who work in direct democracy—which has spawned a leading global NGO, Democracy International (on whose board he serves). Its next two Global Forums will be held in Lucerne, Switzerland in 2022, and in Mexico City in 2023.
Joe was formerly a reporter at the LA Times, Wall Street Journal and Baltimore Sun, and a senior fellow at the New America Foundation. He co-authored "California Crackup: How Reform Broke the Golden State and How We Can Fix It" and is the author of "The People’s Machine: Arnold Schwarzenegger and the Rise of Blockbuster Democracy". He is the original author of the new Magna Charta, commissioned by the city of Rome, on local democracy, to which cities around the world are signatories.
This virtual presentation takes place from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., at https://bit.ly/3iFWUAB.