CalTrans has announced northbound Interstate 680 between Sunol Boulevard and Bernal Avenue in Pleasanton will be open during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
The previously announced Memorial Day closure has been cancelled.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
CalTrans has announced northbound Interstate 680 between Sunol Boulevard and Bernal Avenue in Pleasanton will be open during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
The previously announced Memorial Day closure has been cancelled.
CalTrans is scheduled to close southbound Interstate 680 in Pleasanton between Sunol Boulevard and Koopman Road beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, June 9, through 4 a.m. on Monday, June 12, to replace a portion of existing, deteriorated roadway with new pavement. Northbound I-680 will remain open and unaffected by the closure.
Motorists on southbound I-680 in Pleasanton can take the Sunol Boulevard off-ramp to Pleasanton-Sunol Road to Paloma Way to southbound I-680.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Lane closures on Eastbound 580 stopped traffic for hours on Friday, March 24 as Caltrans worked to shore up a retaining wall that slid during the series of recent storms.