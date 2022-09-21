LVJUSD Board Contenders
By Dawnmarie Fehr
LIVERMORE – The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) Board of Trustees has three seats on the ballot this November in its at-large election.
Incumbents Craig Bueno, Emily Prusso and Anne White are seeking reelection, and six other Livermore residents have thrown their hats into the ring as well.
In addition to choosing new trustees, voters will have to decide on Measure G, a $450 million General Obligation Facility Bond measure to fund repairs and upgrades to classrooms and school facilities. The current board voted on Aug. 9 to place this improvement bond on the ballot and most board candidates are hopeful to see the measure pass.
Current Board President Craig Bueno is seeking a third term to continue to meet his goals of improving facilities, funding athletics and the arts, and increasing partnerships to support expanded opportunities for Livermore students.
During his eight years on the board, Bueno voted to: implement a solar program netting the district $800,000 annually; establish a coordinated Federal grant and funding effort; install technology packages in all classrooms; complete transformational facilities projects on many school sites; and upgrade HVAC systems, roofing, drainage, parking and lighting.
“If reelected, it will remain my focus to complete the full scope of school facilities projects that we’ve begun,” Bueno said. “This effort will transform the educational experience for our Livermore students for years to come. We are also working diligently to expand opportunities in the professional trades in the form of apprenticeship training programs. Providing these direct pathways to our graduating seniors would give them an opportunity to earn a true living wage and gain a lifelong skill.”
Given the chance at another four years, Bueno said he wants to continue his work to create equity in education by increasing funding for special education and state-funded average daily attendance. He said the projects that would be funded by Measure G would create the gold standard in Livermore, with students as the beneficiaries.
Bueno is a former firefighter, with a long history of public service. He has experience in government funding and a passion for pursuing excellence in education.
Trustee Emily Prusso is also seeking reelection. With one term under her belt, she said she wants to continue to combat the achievement gaps in the district that served as her original inspiration to run for the board.
“Like most of the State of California, a majority of our students are not meeting standards in math, and many of them are not meeting standards in language arts,” Prusso said. “I want to be part of a solution in closing the gaps with our student achievement in all areas, but especially math and language arts.”
Prusso said she would accomplish that goal by simplifying programs, focusing on educational basics and building a strong foundation in reading, math and science. In addition, she would develop a culture that embraces life skills and critical thinking. She said the district’s teachers, administration and staff are a talented group she would like to utilize to make this happen.
She is also in support of Measure G.
“Many people may not be aware that we do not receive funding from the state for facilities,” Prusso said. “Communities are responsible for the school facilities in their districts, and therefore, it is necessary – at times – to ask the taxpayers to support our schools.”
She noted this bond, along with the measure passed in 2016, is an attempt to catch up on a year-long lull in facility upgrades. As a mother of four children and current district parent, she sees the need for modernization and new classrooms and believes whole-heartedly in student-centered education.
Incumbent Anne White is looking to continue her 32-year run on the board. First elected in 1990, White served on the board far longer than any of her fellow trustees. She said public schools are the backbone of our society, and her historical knowledge of the district will be helpful to the new superintendent.
“My goals for the district are improved achievement for all students, narrowing the achievement gap and working toward students and staff who are healthy, mentally and physically,” White said. “The district has been working to improve achievement for as long as I can remember, with little change … We must analyze what we are doing, continue what is working and stop doing what isn’t working.”
In the event Measure G is not passed by voters this year, White predicts the district would reconfigure the proposal and try again. She said no bond at all would lead to facilities falling behind the times in updates and maintenance.
White’s two sons graduated from Granada High School, and she has been an active volunteer in the district for years. She also participated in multiple California School Board Association committees.
Steve Drouin has lived in Livermore since 2009. The California State University, Stanislaus. college professor has decided it’s time to run for the board of trustees.
“I am running for school board because democracy is a team sport, and I want to serve the students of the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District,” Drouin said. “I feel that my experiences as a father of two school- aged children, husband of a Livermore special education teacher, high school teacher of nine years and current university associate professor and researcher, have given me a wealth of knowledge and skill to collaborate to address the challenges facing the Livermore education community.”
Drouin said he wants to support students and staff and expand and reinforce district resources, such as school libraries, technology, and professional learning experiences. He wants to address housing needs for teachers and administrators and retain qualified teachers. He said one thing he would change is the way the district communicates with families.
“At times during the COVID-19 pandemic, I found myself lacking access to critical and timely information,” Drouin said. “In other instances, I receive so much information that it is difficult to navigate. Such realities have led me to believe that the district needs to modernize how it connects and collaborates with parents.”
As for Measure G, Drouin hopes it will pass so Livermore students can attend class in properly ventilated, state-of-the-art classrooms. Without it, he said the district will need to pay to upkeep decaying infrastructure.
Alexandria Izarraraz is a LVJUSD parent who has felt unseen and is running for the board to ensure parents’ voices are heard.
“I want parents to feel heard and safe with their children being in our district,” Izarraraz said. “I am running because I cannot sit back and complain about things happening in our community or schools. I have to stand up and be a part of the change.”
Izarraraz said the district is out of touch with parents and has failed to follow up with her or answer questions too often. She wants to change that. If elected, she hopes to help teachers feel heard and valued as well, and will encourage more parents to get involved in their children’s schools and district board meetings. She said all this will feed her main goal of providing the best possible education to Livermore students.
As for Measure G, Izarraraz isn’t convinced it’s the right fit.
“I believe the bond needs to be rewritten,” she said. “This bond will affect many members in our Livermore community. One main concern in our community is low-income housing. This bond will not help the issue, and as I said, it needs to be rewritten. We need to figure out which projects absolutely need to get done and see what our budgets look like.”
Deena Kaplanis is a parent in the district and a local small business owner. As a chiropractor, she said she has a trained ear to listen to people and she’d like to put that skill to use on the LVJUSD board.
“I care about people. I want to be involved and have a positive impact on our community,” said Kaplanis. “I’m running for the school board because I know that any decisions made on the school board would directly affect my household … I have a heart to have laser focus on student achievement in our district.”
Kaplanis said she would like to be part of the board so she can close the achievement gap created by the pandemic and bring test scores up. She also wants to address student and staff mental health to ensure everyone in the district feels cared for. She hopes to be a facilitator on the board, communicating effectively with parents, students and other board members. She hopes to change some things, as well.
“Something I think that needs to change within the district is I think there could be more of a connection with the community,” she said. “I think we should be more transparent with communication, and I think we need to increase the morale of teachers and staff within the community.”
Kaplanis said she was not ready to offer an opinion on the bond but would like to look more into the history of why it was required for the district’s facilities. She has been attending board meetings over the past two years and looks forward to continuing to engage with the district.
John Kupski wants to join the LVJUSD board because he believes the education system is in poor condition.
“This has been further exacerbated by the COVID-19 situation, with so many students falling behind in essential learning,” Kupski said. “Remote learning has been a disaster, with only 11% of students advancing, 23% remaining the same, which means 66% of children have fallen behind in their education.”
He said if elected, he would like to, “stop the sexualization of kids, eliminate Communist Revolutionary Training and improve academic achievement through true math, English, real civics, and wholesome artist endeavors.”
Kupski said he feels returning curriculum to the control of parents, teachers and the board would be a step in the right direction. He is also opposed to Measure G, stating the state’s revenue surplus should be enough to keep school infrastructure maintained.
Kupski is a retired businessman who says he is committed to the protection of and proper education in the school system.
Kristina Mazaika currently works as the director of growth and development at The Quarry Lane private school in Dublin. She said she would like to be part of the local public school district, because she has a heart to serve.
“When I saw the three open board positions, I knew that this was the time and place for me,” Mazaika said. “I bring a balanced perspective seeing issues from both sides – as an insider, educator and parent, as well as an outsider, as a community member.”
Mazaika’s goal is to leverage what does work well in the system and pivot to making meaningful changes. She feels the key to curriculum equity in the classroom begins with a strong sense of community in the district office. From there, teachers and staff who feel valued will pass that feeling on to their students.
Mazaika acknowledged the need for funding of some kind to maintain and replace buildings and infrastructure. She said if the bond does not pass, it would be necessary to prioritize needs and use district funds to repair, maintain or replace nonfunctioning parts.
Mazaika has worked in education for all of her professional life. Though she is now in management, she spent 15 years as an elementary teacher, and has also worked as a reading interventionist, instructional coach, and elementary school principal.
“I bring a wealth of experience from both within the system and outside of it having raised two children,” she said. “I am eager to serve knowing that when we – parents, teachers, district staff, and community members – work together, we will achieve the best we have to offer our Livermore students.”
Hayden Sidun is a recent Granada High School graduate. He said his perspective as a student will bring a unique and much-needed voice to the board.
“I am running because our students deserve a student’s perspective on the school board,” Sidun said. “I have lived the student experience in Livermore and know how the school board’s decisions play out in classrooms. Experience matters, and the simple fact is that I am the only candidate with direct experience in Livermore public schools. It is imperative that we elect school board trustees who know Livermore schools and can make decisions based on experience, and I will be that trustee.”
Sidun said if elected, he will have three priorities: expanding access to mental health services, revamping curriculum and collaborating with other local entities. By focusing on these topics, he hopes to improve student experience and education within the district. He also pledged to keep an open line of communication with the community.
He would also like to work on some areas he feels the board could do better in, such as consulting parent-teacher organizations, student bodies and the Livermore Education Association in decision-making processes. As for the bond, he said he will vote for it himself.
“I think this bond measure is important,” Sidun said. “I agree with what it will do. Many of our schools are in dire need of a remodel, so if this bond measure fails, then we can expect to see the continued physical deterioration of our schools.”
Sidun said despite his young age, he cares deeply about the community and its schools and will work to address and solve issues directly affecting Livermore students, staff and families.
For more information on Bueno, visit www.BuenoForSchools.com.
For more information on Prusso, visit www.emilyprusso.org.
For more information on Drouin, visit www.stevendrouin.com.
For more information on Izarraraz, visit www.alex4lvjusd.com.
For more information on Kaplanis, visit www.drdeena4lvjusd.com.
For more information on Sidun, visit www.sidunforlvjusd.com.
Livermore’s Measure P
By Larry Altman
LIVERMORE – Residents this election season must decide whether to extend sewer service beyond the city’s urban growth boundary into the region’s unincorporated wine country.
Measure P, the “South Livermore Urban Growth Boundary Initiative,” requires approval from a majority of voters in order to make changes to the South Livermore Valley Area Plan (SLVAP) in the city’s general plan.
Measure P proponents believe the move is necessary to aid the Tri-Valley’s quest to become a wine growing and resort destination by saving an area that winegrowers believe is in economic danger because the area lacks the infrastructure to support it.
The measure does not appear to have any organized opposition. No one filed any arguments against it with the Alameda County Registrar of Voters office to appear in ballot information booklets.
Encouraged by winegrowers such as Karl Wente and David Kent – and organizations including the Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce and Tri-Valley Conservancy – the Livermore City Council agreed unanimously in July to place the measure before voters.
“Basically, the extension of city sewer service to the South Livermore Valley region provides a critical element of infrastructure necessary to support the economic viability and successful growth of the Valley’s wine region, reducing the reliance on septic systems and their impacts to the groundwater basin,” said Dawn Argula, the chamber’s chief executive officer and president.
Livermore officials have already begun studying the planned sewer line’s effect on the environment and where and how it will be built. Part of the sewer line’s expected $11.5 million price tag will be covered by $6.5 million in Alameda County funding. The rest is expected to come from federal and state infrastructure funds and groundwater management grants.
Homes and vineyards in the unincorporated area would be linked to Livermore’s sewer lines. Wastewater would be treated in the existing Livermore facility.
Other organizations supporting the measure include the Greenbelt Alliance, Innovation Tri-Valley, Visit Tri-Valley, the Friends of Livermore, the Friends of Open Space and Vineyards, and numerous vineyard owners.
“A recent UC Davis study indicates that Livermore is at risk of losing two-thirds of its vineyards by the end of this decade unless winegrowers have an economic incentive to replant aging vineyards,” Kent said. “Extending the sewer line will make it possible to fully implement the permitted uses within the South Livermore Valley Area Plan, which envisioned a wine country resort and spa as well as destination restaurants.”
The area currently utilizes septic systems, which pose the threat of groundwater contamination. Septic systems are also a hindrance in attracting larger winegrowing businesses that need sewers to compete with other winegrowing regions in California.
“Many vintners are forced to haul wastewater associated with the winemaking process offsite at great expense, making it impossible for new medium (sized) or large winery operations to locate here,” said Lori Souza, the TVC’s board chair. “The absence of a sanitary sewer makes the long-awaited resort hotel and spa and destination restaurants promised in the Area Plan impossible to permit. Even smaller successful wine operations are hesitant to locate here until these issues are addressed.”
Dick Schneider, a co-author of the county’s Measure D, which Alameda County voters approved in 2000 to protect agriculture and open space, watched closely as the measure was written. He said the South Livermore Valley wine region must survive.
“The 3,000 acres of vineyards planted when the SLVAP was adopted in the early 1990s are now nearing the end of their life expectancy,” Schneider said. “To justify the cost of replanting those vineyards, several mid-sized wineries must be built to create the demand for local grapes. The 50 or so small wineries in the Livermore area only require about 600 acres of vineyards to supply their grapes. Without new wineries, most old vineyards will be pulled out.”
Schneider said that equally important is that larger wineries can’t be built without an economical way to dispose of their processed wastewater. Without bigger wineries, the vineyards will not be replanted because there won’t be demand for the grapes. Agritourism is only one of the reasons for the sewer. He added that new wineries can no longer obtain permits from the Regional Water Quality Control Board to dispose of their processing waste into the local groundwater table. A sewer line to pump wastewater out of South Livermore to the water treatment plant “is the only practicable way for new and old wineries to obtain required permits,” he said.
“If the South Livermore wine region fails, there is a real risk that other more intensive development will be proposed for the area,” said Schneider. “That’s why I support Measure P.”
DUSD School Trustees
By Dawnmarie Fehr
DUBLIN – Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) has three seats on the ballot in November’s general election.
Areas 2 and 5 are open for full terms. Voters will also choose a candidate to fill the Area 3 seat for a short two-year term.
AREA 2
Kristin Speck is running for an Area 2 seat unopposed.
“We have a wonderful district, and I am excited to join the board and continue the great progress the district has made,” Speck said. “I would like to see continued focus on equity and inclusion and support the work that the district has already undertaken in this area.”
Speck said facility improvements and growth will continue to be important topics as new schools are opened and old ones are renovated to accommodate the city.
Speck acknowledged the issues the district has faced this year with allegations the board violated the Brown Act, as well as a shortfall in the budget. She said she was concerned, but felt the district was on the right track now.
“I would like to see us making decisions for the students and the taxpayers and not for political reasons,” she said. “I think that the texting showed that there were definitely political reasons behind the maps chosen for the trustee areas. I would like to see a board that could work together doing the right things for the students on both the west and the east sides of town.”
AREA 5
In Area 5, incumbent Dan Cherrier is running for a third term. He initially joined the board in 2016 when he was elected at large for a two-year term. He then won the Area 5 seat in 2018 and hopes to continue to represent his constituents for the next four years and ensure projects underway are completed.
“There is a lot that could still happen to derail the new high school project,” Cherrier said. “We haven’t even started phase two or phase three. And if left as it is now, it will be a small, satellite school and never reach its full potential.”
He also expressed concerns that aging school infrastructure could be left without needed modernization, saying the board requires trustees who, “can ask the tough questions and make the hard decisions and make sure that all our projects across the entire district happen within the available budget.”
If reelected, Cherrier hopes to continue to upgrade school facilities, maintain good student test scores, retain the district’s qualified and well-paid teaching staff, and improve board harmony.
He also addressed accusations made that he and other board members violated the rules for public meetings under the Brown Act.
“We operate under the Brown Act, and we have our Rosenberg’s Rules of Order, and we follow those,” he said. “This (the accusations) was solely done for political reasons before an upcoming election.”
A DUSD investigation found there had been no misconduct.
“I’ve been involved in issues surrounding the district since 2004, so going on 18 years now,” Cherrier said. “We’ve gone down quite a few bad choices over the times, especially not building things according to the specific plan, and I have taken it to be my mission to try to rectify the wrongs of the past.”
Facing off against Cherrier for Area 5 is Sameer Hakim. The Independent was unable to reach Hakim for comment.
AREA 3
The Area 3 seat is on the ballot for a two-year term following the death last year of Trustee Catherine Kuo. Her husband, William Kuo, was appointed by the board to fill her seat until this election. He is now running for the remaining two years of the term and said he fully embraces the role of trustee and hopes to continue to serve Dublin.
“I am passionate about continuing the important work of serving students and providing exceptional education,” Kuo said. “This was my late wife’s mission and I share these same goals, not only because I have two kids in school currently, but because I care deeply about all Dublin students.”
Kuo noted that Area 3 is unique, as it straddles the line between east and west Dublin. If elected, he would like to ensure Emerald High School is completed and continue to provide safe and clean facilities for all students by completing projects that have been prioritized and funded. He also said he’d like to promote consistency in district leadership.
“Between 2017-2021, we have had three superintendents along with a high rate of senior staff turnovers,” said Kuo. “I feel strongly that establishing stability at that level of administration will go a long way to improve morale and provide a firmer basis from which to operate. For example, the budget shortfall that goes back to early 2016 might have been averted if there was more stability.”
Kuo also addressed recent allegations the board had violated the rules for public meetings under the Brown Act.
“As affirmed in the attorney’s six-page report, no violation occurred,” he stated. “Further, from my own perspective, I am not overly concerned because there is nothing wrong with communicating with constituents who may have also contacted other board members. That is part of being a public servant – you talk to people.”
Facing off against Kuo is local real estate agent John Wu, who has lived in Dublin since 2010. Wu said he has raised his family here, made friends and become part of the community.
“I believe we should give back to our community,” Wu said. “In the past few years, my wife and I have volunteered actively in the community … my older son who graduated from Dublin High School joined the Navy to serve our country, and I, myself, have been in the real estate business and started my own brokerage, so I’m willing to serve my community with my diverse and extensive knowledge of work and life experience.”
Wu said if elected, he would promote unity amongst the board and the Dublin community, focus on equality and equity in education, and ensure all Dublin students have the best education to reach their full potential and be prepared for the future. He’d also like to see better budget control, improved transparency, and disclosure of all fiscal information in a timely manner.
“I also want to ensure the rational use of our resources to share resources equitably to reduce a void or shortfall in our budget and provide a better educational environment to our students and all community members,” he said.
For more information on Speck, visit www.speck4dublin.org.
For more information on Kuo, visit www.kuo4dublinschools.com.
For more information on Wu, visit www.johnwu4dusd.com.
For more information on Cherrier, visit www.cherrierforschoolboard.com.
For more information on Hakim, visit at www.ne-np.facebook.com/HakimforDublinSchoolBoard.