Several of the candidates running for seats on the Alameda County Board of Education and for County Superintendent participated in a virtual forum on April 29.
Sponsored by Livermore Indivisible, a grass-roots organization that supports local and national democratic causes, the event was designed to bring attention to the two education positions, which will be decided on June 7.
“We want people to know what to look for in a candidate and to vote smartly,” said Helen Machuga, member of Livermore Indivisible and host of the event.
Board of Education, District 7
Current Trustee Yvonne Cerrato, after 20 years on the board, is not seeking reelection.
Of the three candidates vying for Cerrato’s seat, Cheryl Cook-Kallio, Kate Dao and Eric Dillie, only Cook-Kallio and Dao participated in the event. Dillie pulled out at the last minute citing an unavoidable scheduling conflict.
The County Board of Education sets policy and approves the budget for the county Office of Education, which provides schooling for teen mothers and students in the juvenile justice system, teacher training programs and curriculum development and technology assistance for districts.
The board also hears appeals of student expulsions and inter-district transfers. In most cases, county boards of education are the only appellate venue left for charter schools that may have been unjustifiably blocked by local school boards.
And charter schools were the main topic of the evening.
Cook-Kallio, a 40-year education veteran and former Pleasanton City Council member,
runs the nonprofit We the People/Project Citizen. She also sits on the Center for Civic Education National Board. Cook-Kallio said she believes that while there is a place for charter schools, there are challenges to the system as it now operates.
“There are many paths for education, but I think public charter schools should be held accountable in the same ways as public institutions are,” said Cook-Kallio. “We should know where the money goes … once (charters) are approved, the transparency disappears, and that is troublesome. I think the role of charters … is one that when they offer something unique to the community, they can be very valuable.”
Dao is the founder of Livermore-based Acton Academy East Bay, a school which, according to its website, creates spaces for students to experience education that encourages critical thinking, imagination and creativity. She says she is running for the board to ensure students and families have a choice when it comes to education.
“I am the parent of three kiddos, and we have been through the gamut of education,” she said. “As a parent, I know what I want for my children’s education, and I will work hard to make sure our kids get what they deserve.”
As for charter schools, Dao said she believes in the concept, with some caveats.
“I support any school if they are good,” said Dao. “I believe in a free open enrollment, and I think charter schools can choose to serve our community well ... (But) we need to hold them accountable and hold them to strict guidelines.”
According to his statement, Dillie has served as Superintendent of Schools at Key Educational Group, an educational 501c3 nonprofit, where he oversees staff operations and budgeting for public charter schools. His experience includes three years as principal of the now-defunct Livermore Valley Charter Preparatory school and four years as Director of Instruction and Campus Principal at a public charter high school group in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
County Superintendent of Schools
The County Superintendent of Schools leads the Alameda County Office of Education (ACOE). The superintendent serves as liaison between the California Department of Education and the 18 Alameda County public school districts. ACOE oversees district budgets and directly operates schools that serve Alameda County's most vulnerable students including court schools at the Juvenile Justice Center, community schools that serve foster youth, students in substance abuse treatment and more.
Alysse Castro is the only candidate running to unseat the current Superintendent L.K. Monroe, who was not in attendance at the forum.
Castro is the executive director of Court, County and Continuation High Schools in the San Francisco Unified School District. She described the role of a county superintendent as one whose general duties include approving school district superintendent’s budgets, reviewing reports and audits, and approving salaries of superintendents, among other items.
“I have a motto,” said Castro, when asked why she was running for the position. “My job is to make your (educator’s) job possible. That’s what I’m here for, because the jobs of teaching, learning and education are hard and are darn near impossible right now. A county office is a safety net, an extra layer of protection for kids who are falling out (of) districts … but is also there when school districts are in danger of falling out as well.”
Castro stated that she believes the ACOE is very strong on the technical side of budgets and accountability compliance. She applauded its efforts in keeping community schools open. She added that she believed there was room for improvement in terms of grant accessibility to help fund items, such as special education programs.
“I think we need to build out those services for the highest needs kids, not just in the county, but in the districts as well,” she said. “Any district will tell you special education is their biggest cost. But counties could open their own (special education) programs … It could better serve the districts and save a lot of money.
“I’m here because in the last few years, I have been opening programs and creating community support,” Castro continued,” and we can do that in Alameda County.”
The forum can viewed at fb.watch/cLKY8bMLgD.