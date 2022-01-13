Alameda County — Saying he’s passionate about the job he has held for 14 years, Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern on Sunday faced off with two veteran police officers who hoped to replace him in the next election and keep him from a fifth term.
Ahern and his challengers — San Francisco police Officer JoAnn Walker and Alameda County Division Cmdr. Yesenia Sanchez — met online for more than two hours in a public candidate forum to discuss the issues they hope will get voters behind them.
“I try to make a difference and a change each and every day I go to work,” Ahern said. “Since 2007, I’ve preached the Guardian principle of law enforcement, and I believe that we as law enforcement are caretakers in our community. I believe that we must be compassionate and understanding in our approach to crime, poverty, mental health and homelessness, as (well) as addiction.”
At one point during the forum, Walker, who has served on San Francisco’s force for 26 years, said that the public perceives Ahern’s department to be “corrupt.” Otherwise, the forum sponsored by the grassroots organization Indivisible East Bay, The Independent, Livermore Indivisible and the Pleasanton Weekly, remained cordial. Candidates offered views on subjects including transparency and oversight, spiking gun violence, suicides, mental illness,
community relations and COVID-19 at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.
Ahern emphasized many of the departmental policies and programs he instituted, while Sanchez and Walker suggested it was time for a change in a Sheriff’s Office entering a consent decree following a massive lawsuit over poor conditions in the jail, a lack of mental health treatment for inmates, and a high suicide rate. Whoever runs the department following the November 2022 election will be in charge of implementing policies and procedures to meet the requirements of the consent decree recently agreed to in court. Consent decrees are settlements that resolve disputes between two parties without an admission of guilt or liability.
“I am driven to become the next Sheriff of Alameda County, because I'd like to bring back balanced leadership and trust into that department,” Walker said. “We cannot solve problems if the community does not trust us; if they think that we are not doing our job …The other reason why I (entered the race) is because I would like to take care of some of the problems that exist in Santa Rita Jail. Every time I walk the streets here in Alameda County, that is the first thing that people want to know about — ‘how are you going to change things?’ — because they just can’t stand it any longer.”
Sanchez, a Livermore resident and highest ranking Latina in the Sheriff’s Office, was placed in charge of the Santa Rita Jail in April 2020, following years of the facility ranking near the top in deaths across the country. Getting that promotion, she said, proved to be the most challenging of her career, coming as the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Sanchez called that a “blessing in disguise,” because she developed relationships with medical providers and behavioral and public health officials to create protocols to prevent the virus from sweeping through the inmate population. Those relationships, she said, would continue if she becomes sheriff after running the facility with a $270 million budget and 600 employees.
“I know that Santa Rita has had a lot of issues in recent years, and I'm committed to reshaping how we provide services in our facility,” Sanchez said. “If you are looking for someone who has the passion and the drive to reform this agency, that person is me.”
Sanchez was not asked what specific policies she instituted in the jail to prevent deaths and coronavirus spread, but touted her experience running the facility as experience for becoming sheriff.
In running the jail as the pandemic escalated, Sanchez said she invited input from advocates for inmates and made sure every prisoner had a mask, sanitation wipes and cleaning supplies. Inmates, she reported, are placed in 14-day quarantine when they enter the jail, are tested within 48 hours and tested again on their 10th day in custody. Vaccines are offered immediately.
Sanchez said she recently required staff to wear N95 and surgical masks throughout the facility to combat the Omicron variant.
“There’s no longer allowed a cloth mask, so I will continue to ask our law enforcement agencies to avoid bringing in arrestees and to cite them in the field,” she said.
Ahern said that since 2019, he instituted changes to decrease the number of hours inmates are kept isolated in cells and to institute drug treatment and mental health programs for those behind bars.
“We've made great strides in reducing the number of deaths,” Ahern said. “A lot of those deaths are due to overdoses. So we brought in canines to help us with narcotics detection, (and we were) one of the first agencies in the state of California to bring Narcan into a jail setting where our deputies can apply that quickly to save lives.”
Walker countered that 2021 was the first year that Ahern cooperated with justice officials to try to lower suicide rates.
“Why did it take so long?” Walker asked. “Why did it take so many people dying? So many families are suffering because they didn't find out what really happened to their loved one?”
On issues, the sheriff and candidates agreed that mentally ill people should be steered from jail to treatment programs, vowed to remove so-called “Ghost guns” from the street, and said racism has no place in law enforcement.
On transparency, Ahern noted, “We work really hard to make sure the public understands what we are doing.” He said strategic plans are available for the public to read, public records can be requested, and the department’s policies are posted on its web site.
“We believe in transparency,” Ahern said. “We meet with the various groups in our community. I've answered questions to the religious community, to the faith-based community, to the immigration community, to the ACLU, to the NAACP. We meet with those groups on a regular basis and provide information to each and every one of the questions that they present to us.”
Walker and Sanchez, however, said that wasn’t good enough. Walker said families of people who died while in custody were not getting information or assistance from the sheriff.
“If you can talk to the faith-based community, the ACLU, the NAACP, if you can talk to all of those members of the community who are not related to people who have died while in the Santa Rita jail, then why can't you talk to the family members?” Walker said. “Isn’t that part of transparency, and it is important to us as law enforcement professionals. Why hasn't that happened?”
Sanchez agreed, saying, “We need to do better with how we provide information to the public,” as well as provide services for family members of those who died in jail.
“They have lost a loved one, and I think we lose sight of that,” Sanchez said. “That needs to be improved upon because we have human beings that we are caring for and we need to treat their family with respect.”
Sanchez added that there should be more transparency in the sheriff's budget and how money is spent.
Asked about a coming civilian oversight committee to watch over the Sheriff’s Office, Ahern said he welcomed any review to improve the agency. Sanchez and Walker each said they also invited community oversight and wanted to work with the public to make changes.
Walker, saying sometimes it helps to have people come in and suggest improvements to outdated policies, said there is a “a public perception that the Alameda County Sheriff's Department is corrupt.”
“Sometimes it may, for that person or that family, ring true for them because of the way they were treated,” Walker said. “If we don't develop our partnership with people in the community so they can understand through education what we do and why we do it, we’re not being as successful as we can be.”
Ahern interrupted briefly to say he took exception to the comment, but the moderator didn’t give him an opportunity to fully respond.
About 280 people watched the forum live. To view the video, visit fb.watch/asO7nc20KF. Voters go to the polls in June. Unless one wins more than 50%, the top two finishers will battle on the November ballot.