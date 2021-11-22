Alameda County — The three candidates for Alameda County District Attorney (DA) squared off Sunday in their first online public forum, each spelling out their views on issues ranging from guns, accountability and police and community relations.
The forum sponsored by grassroots organization Livermore Indivisible, The Independent and the Pleasanton Weekly. Alameda County Chief Assistant District Attorney Terry Wiley and 16-year-veteran prosecutor Jimmie Wilson introduced themselves to the public along with Pamela Price, a defense and civil rights attorney who received 42% of the vote in 2018 when she ran for the job and lost to incumbent District Attorney Nancy O’Malley.
O’Malley, the first female DA, is retiring after 37 years with the prosecutor’s office, including three terms as top prosecutor since 2009.
Price said people are hungry for change and for accountability.
“In order to obtain that, we’ve got to bring someone in from the outside,” she continued.
The three candidates face off on next year’s June 7 primary ballot, with the top two to battle in November, unless one wins a majority in the primary. The winner will become the first Black DA in Alameda County history.
Wiley, second in command to O’Malley, portrayed himself as the most experienced prosecutor and administrator for the position. Wilson presented himself as a plumber turned prosecutor who grew up around homelessness, unemployment and homicide and understands community needs.
“My reputation in the district attorney's office is as a hard-working ethical and compassionate prosecutor,'' Wilson said. “I built my reputation in the legal community as a strong advocate for justice and a guardian for our community.”
Wiley, the first Black person to rise to his position, runs the department’s diversity and equity unit and human resources.
“I’ve handled some of the most complex criminal cases in the history of Alameda County, including cases that were unpopular, such as the Oakland Riders case,” Wiley said, citing the trials of three Oakland police officers charged in 2003 for planting evidence, filing false police reports and other crimes. “I’ve managed every division in the District Attorney’s Office with the exception of consumer and environmental protection.”
Moderator Helen Machuga of Livermore Indivisible posed a series of questions to each candidate, giving each a chance to speak separately.
On the issues, the candidates largely appeared in sync, identifying themselves as progressives. Each championed transparency in their work and investigations into police use-of-force cases, accountability to the public, policies to take guns off the county’s streets and plans to reduce disparities in the numbers of people of color charged with crimes. Each candidate also advocated steering the mentally ill into programs instead of jail, finding alternatives to incarcerating youth, ending policies of “overcharging” defendants in attempts to obtain plea deals for lesser charges, and improving community outreach by meeting with residents.
Asked to identify the greatest challenges a new DA will face, Wiley said increasing transparency, shutting down disparities in the criminal justice system, and guns. Wilson said reducing violence, while Price identified racial disparities, a lack of transparency and creating trust between prosecutors and residents.
On the death penalty, each cited disparities in how it is used. Wilson and Price said they were opposed and would never utilize it. Wiley said he opposed the death penalty as a general rule. Wiley and Wilson said they supported sentences of life without the possibility of parole for heinous crimes, but Price said cases should be looked at individually, such as whether to release a 70- to 75-year-old inmate from prison if he no longer poses a public threat.
In cases involving police officers, each candidate said law enforcement officers must be held to a higher standard. Price called the recorded death of Jacob Bauer during a struggle with Pleasanton police in 2018 “a great tragedy” and said O’Malley turned “a blind eye to that justice.” O’Malley had declined to file charges against police officers in the case, saying officers acted reasonably in trying to detain him. The county recently settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Bauer’s family for $5.9 million.
In 2020, O’Malley vowed to no longer accept political donations from police associations and unions following criticism of conflict-of-interest. Asked whether they would accept campaign donations from police, Wiley and Wilson said no, but they would accept endorsements. Price said police officers should not be involved in politics or “allowed to bully candidates and public officials,” and she would accept neither.
Asked whether the Alameda County Sheriff should continue to serve as the county’s coroner, Wilson and Wiley said they did not see an issue because pathologists work professionally. Price said a conflict of interest exists when the sheriff holds both positions and oversees the investigations into deaths involving police officers.
Answering a question from the public about what action they would take first as DA, Wilson said he would hire an independent auditor to look at the books to “solve our budget problem.” Wiley, saying he did not believe the DA had a budget problem, said he would address disparities in the criminal justice system and work to take guns off the streets. Price said she would establish independent commissions to investigate how to provide better services to victims, help inmates re-enter society from prison, improve mental health, and reduce gun violence.
Asked to cite their proudest achievements, Price said she argued a successful case before the U.S. Supreme Court and returned to California to win the case locally for her client; Wilson identified his work with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to train police officers about the history of policing in the United States from the Civil War to today; and Wiley acknowledged his work with the NAACP to develop a program to assist people have their convictions expunged.
Alameda County’s DA oversees 150 prosecutors and 60 investigators, as well as office staff.
The forum can be viewed on YouTube at https://bit.ly/3Fh3I0g.