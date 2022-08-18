Vote

REGIONAL – The race to succeed Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner as the city’s top elected official took shape with two contenders this week, while mayors in Pleasanton and Dublin learned they will run for reelection unopposed in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Former Livermore Mayor John Marchand, who served in the position from 2011 to 2020, announced in a press release submitted to The Independent on Monday that he would run for the office again. His opponent, business owner Mony Nop, had announced his candidacy in the weeks beforehand and appeared as of Tuesday this week to be the lone qualified candidate to run. Livermore, however, had extended its filing deadline from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, too late for The Independent’s print deadline. The Independent will update this story online after Aug. 17. The two will battle for the office being vacated by Woerner, who said that he declined to run again for health reasons after serving for four years.

