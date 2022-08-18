REGIONAL – The race to succeed Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner as the city’s top elected official took shape with two contenders this week, while mayors in Pleasanton and Dublin learned they will run for reelection unopposed in the Nov. 8 General Election.
Former Livermore Mayor John Marchand, who served in the position from 2011 to 2020, announced in a press release submitted to The Independent on Monday that he would run for the office again. His opponent, business owner Mony Nop, had announced his candidacy in the weeks beforehand and appeared as of Tuesday this week to be the lone qualified candidate to run. Livermore, however, had extended its filing deadline from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, too late for The Independent’s print deadline. The Independent will update this story online after Aug. 17. The two will battle for the office being vacated by Woerner, who said that he declined to run again for health reasons after serving for four years.
With Livermore completing its transition from at-large to district elections, two seats previously elected at-large will become Districts 1 and 2. This will open seats held by Vice Mayor Gina Bonanno and Councilmember Trish Munro.
In District 1, an area encompassing the northwest portion of the city, high school teacher Evan Branning will face off with early childhood educator Carol Wahrer. Branning serves on the Livermore Planning Commission; Wahrer is active in numerous community events and activities.
In District 2, the northeast part of the city, the candidates are retired teacher Ben Barrientos and business owner Mel Chiong. Barrientos is president of the Livermore Lions Club. Chiong serves on Livermore General Plan Advisory Committee.
Pleasanton Council
In Pleasanton, Mayor Karla Brown will win another term as no one filed to run against her for the city council’s one at-large seat. Following the city’s shift to district elections this year, residents will now vote for councilmembers from one of four areas. With Councilmember Kathy Narum termed out, her seat was designated as Area 1, where retired engineer Jeff Nibert will face legislative district director Dean Wallace. Nibert serves on the Pleasanton Planning Commission. Wallace works for State Assemblymember Buffy Wicks.
City Councilmember Julie Testa, who has served on the council since 2018, will face two challengers for her Area 3 seat. Testa also currently serves on multiple city and regional subcommittees. Jamie Lee, a communications manager, and Joel Liu, an electrical engineer, will try to unseat Testa from the council.
Dublin Council
In Dublin, Mayor Melissa Hernandez will run for reelection unopposed. Shawn Costello pulled paperwork to challenge her, but ultimately did not submit his paperwork.
Through Tuesday, three candidates had filed to run for Dublin’s two at-large seats on the city council. Incumbent Shawn Kumagai, who terms out this year, did not file to run. Kumagai instead is on the ballot in a runoff with Democrat Liz Ortega to become the assemblymember for District 20, which includes Dublin.
Through Tuesday, it appeared voters will choose from Vice Mayor Jean Josey, elected to the panel in 2018; research company executive Kashef Qaadri; and public policy advocate Lynna Lan Tien Nguyen Do. IT program manager Monica Shangle, who pulled paperwork to run, had not filed through Tuesday.
Qaadri serves on several committees including the Dublin Planning Commission and the Dublin Unified School District Citizen Bond Oversight Committee. Do sits on the California Board of Occupational Therapy Board and is a former Dublin Planning Commissioner.
School Boards
Stephen Lanza, a part-time business studies professor at Las Positas College, was the lone candidate to file for the Tri-Valley Area 7 seat on the Chabot-Las Positas Community College District board. Assuming no opponents step up to the plate before the filing deadline, Lanza will serve the final two years of the seat held by Ed Maduli. Maduli died in June after serving since 2016.
In the Dublin Unified School District (DUSD), three seats will be on the ballot following months of controversy over the redistricting process. Parent Kristin Speck, who serves on the Dublin Parks and Community Service Commission, was the only candidate to file for the board’s Area 2 seat currently held by Rouse. Area 3 Trustee William Kuo, who was appointed to his seat in May 2021 to finish his wife’s term, will run for reelection to a two-year seat. Kuo’s wife, Catherine, died in an accident March 24, 2021 outside Fallon Middle School. Business owner and parent John Wu filed to run against him.
Realtor and parent Sameer Hakim will challenge DUSD Board President Dan Cherrier for the DUSD’s Area 5 seat. Cherrier said recently he had planned to move on, but announced his candidacy for reelection during community uproar over his texts with a constituent during the redistricting process. A board attorney said he had not violated public meetings rules as some residents contended, and Cherrier denied any wrongdoing.
Three of the five seats on the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) will be up for grabs with Trustees Craig Bueno, Emily Prusso and Anne E. White seeking reelection. Six other people have filed to try to replace them. The challengers are Steven Drouin, a parent and associate professor of education at Cal State University, Stanislaus; parent Alexandria Izarraraz; parent and chiropractor Deena Kaplanis; John M. Kupski, a retired legal businessman; development director Kristina Mazaika; and Hayden Sidun, a student and community organizer. Stephanie Sanchez pulled papers to run, but did not complete her filing.
Unlike the districts in Dublin and Pleasanton, LVJUSD will continue with at-large voting.
In the Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD), the deadline for filing to run for the Area 2 and Area 5 seats was extended until Wednesday because the incumbents, Board President Mark Miller and Joan Laursen, chose not to run for reelection.
Two candidates had filed for the Area 2 seat by Tuesday. They are human resources recruiter Christine L. Lutz and mother and businesswoman Urvi Shah. Sylvia Tian also pulled papers to run, but had not completed her filing by Tuesday. Area 2 is on the northeast side of Pleasanton and includes Hart Middle School and Fairlands Elementary School.
IT executive Justin Brown, who serves on the Pleasanton Planning Commission, was the lone candidate to file for the Area 5 seat, which represents the southeast portion of the district.
The deadline to run for the Sunol Glen Unified School District board, also was extended. Ryan Jergensen, who was appointed to the board in 2021, is running for a full four-year term. As of press time, he had two challengers: business owner James R. Lowder and corporate attorney Peter E. “Ted” Romo. Voters will pick two.
The third seat, a two-year position, so far pits IT logistics manager Chris Bobertz against teacher/nurse Linda E. Hurley.
Water and Park Districts
In the Dublin San Ramon Services District (DSRSD), no one filed to run against incumbent Georgean Vonheeder-Leopold for the Area 4 seat in Dublin, meaning she will automatically return for another term and the seat will not be listed on the ballot. Arun Goel, a former Dublin City Councilman who was appointed to fill the Area 5 seat representing Dublin in 2021 when no one ran for the job, will run as an incumbent this time for the two-year seat. Fundraiser and educator Seema Badar has filed to take him on.
Incumbent DSRSD director Ann Marie Johnson is seeking reelection for the Area 2 San Ramon seat. Jim Brady is running against her.
Two office holders on local boards of directors might be looking to replace Ayn Wieskamp on the East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) board. Wieskamp, a former Livermore City Council member, held the EBRPD Ward 5 seat representing Dublin, part of Fremont, Livermore, Newark, Pleasanton and Sunol, since 1999. Wieskamp declined to run for reelection. Olivia Sanwong, who was reelected in June to her seat on the Zone 7 Water Agency board, and Jan Palajac, a director on Livermore Area Recreation and Park District (LARPD) board through 2024, had pulled paperwork to run for Wieskamp’s seat, but had not completed their applications by Tuesday. The county extended the deadline for more candidates.
LARPD incumbents Maryalice Summers Faltings, David Furst and Philip Pierpont are each seeking another term on the five-member panel. Employee benefits consultant Corey Hahn, youth advocate Ruby Moppin and human resources analyst Robert Sanchez also are running. Voters will choose three. Tara Stevulak, who pulled paperwork, did not complete her filing.
The November ballot includes a number of statewide and Alameda County races. The seat vacated by retiring Nancy O’Malley will be open. Civil rights attorney Pamela Price and Chief Assistant District Attorney Terry Wiley finished as the top two candidates respectively in June to face a November runoff.
In the Tri-Valley, U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democrat, is in a runoff for the redrawn Congressional District 14 seat against Republican Alison Hayden. U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, also a Democrat, will face off with Green Party candidate Michael Ernest Kerr. DeSaulnier’s redrawn 10th District seat includes parts of Dublin.
Tri-Valley state Assembly member Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, a Democrat, is running for reelection against Republican Joseph Rubay in District 16.
Voters also will see several statewide races, including governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.