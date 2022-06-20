Alysse Castro, director of court, county, and continuation high schools in San Francisco, has defeated two-time incumbent L.K. Monroe to become Alameda County’s next superintendent of schools.
Election results showed Castro with 130,229 votes (53.17%) to 114,707 votes (46.83%) for Monroe.
"From the start of this campaign, I have firmly believed that quality and equality in our schools won't happen by chance – they happen by change,” Castro said. “That is why I ran, so that together we can provide life-changing education to our most vulnerable kids in county schools, address the root causes of teacher shortages, and work towards a future where public schools truly work for everyone.”
As superintendent, Castro will head the Alameda County Office of Education, which provides broad budget and educational oversight for all 18 school districts in the county, including the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District, Dublin Unified School District, and Pleasanton Unified School District.
The Office of Education also operates four alternative school programs and two programs at the county Juvenile Justice Center.
“The county office of education is a safety net for our schools and students,” Castro said. “I am looking forward to working with the educators, staff, board, and partners to strengthen that safety net.