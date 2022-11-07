Santa Rita Jail

Alameda County – Following years of sexual misconduct allegations against correctional officers, a warden and a chaplain at the Federal Correctional Institution Dublin (FCI Dublin), the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) has replaced managers at the facility and installed 140 cameras inside the facility’s walls, a spokesman said.

The announcement of the recent moves under new BOP Director Collette Peters and FCI Dublin Warden Thahesha Jusino came this week, as court proceedings continue against the alleged offenders.,