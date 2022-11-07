Alameda County – Following years of sexual misconduct allegations against correctional officers, a warden and a chaplain at the Federal Correctional Institution Dublin (FCI Dublin), the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) has replaced managers at the facility and installed 140 cameras inside the facility’s walls, a spokesman said.
The announcement of the recent moves under new BOP Director Collette Peters and FCI Dublin Warden Thahesha Jusino came this week, as court proceedings continue against the alleged offenders.,
“In the best interest of the institution, we have reassigned managers from FCI Dublin to various other BOP facilities,” BOP spokesman Benjamin Cone said. “This reassignment of managers has provided Warden Jusino with a new set of resources to ensure the culture at FCI Dublin moves in a positive direction and supports her commitment to enhancing inmate and staff safety. This was a necessary decision to achieve our goal of regaining the trust of the staff, inmates, and local community, and reaffirming the BOP’s zero-tolerance policy regarding sexual abuse and sexual harassment at its facilities.”
Just last week, former correctional officer Enrique Chavez, 50, of Manteca became the latest former FCI Dublin guard to plead guilty to abusive sexual contact with a female inmate.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Chavez admitted in court Oct. 27 that while working as an officer in October 2020, he locked himself and a female inmate in a pantry and touched her private areas in the dark. The inmate was under his supervision and disciplinary authority at the time.
Chavez faces up to two years in prison, a $250,000 fine and at least five years of supervision when he is sentenced on Feb. 2 in U.S. District Court in Oakland. He remains free on bond pending his court date.
“The public trusts correctional officers to act with integrity, but instead, Chavez used his position of power to sexually abuse an inmate under his supervision,” said Zachary Shroyer, special agent in charge of the Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of the Inspector General Los Angeles Field Office. “The DOJ Office of the Inspector General will continue to aggressively investigate allegations of abuse, including sexual abuse, across the BOP.”
In the last few years, FCI Dublin gained a reputation for an alleged toxic culture as a string of employees were accused of abusing inmates at the facility. FCI Dublin is one of about 130 federal institutions nationwide. It houses about 635 inmates.
Revelations about offenses against inmates there, as well as problems such as drug activity and escapes at other institutions, resulted in the resignation of BOP Director Michael Carvajal. Once she took over in March, Peters vowed to fix the conditions at FCI Dublin with Jusino.
Cone said the BOP is participating in an effort with the Attorney General’s Office to review its approach to addressing sexual misconduct by BOP employees and to propose and institute reforms.
The BOP’s Psychology Services Branch staff “provided gender-responsive programming to females in our custody at FCI Dublin, with an emphasis on support for victims of trauma.”
“Staff training was conducted on effectively working with female offenders and on sexual abuse prevention,” Cone said. “Training to enhance their communication skills and provide tools to effectively engage incarcerated individuals in positive change and problem-solving is being conducted as well.
Information gathered through internal assessments has been used to improve communication between employees and female inmates to foster a culture of safely reporting concerns and improving the response, Cone said.
FCI Dublin also placed about 140 additional security cameras in the facility to ensure the safety of staff and inmates.
“The BOP is continuing to concentrate substantial resources and effort on addressing issues at FCI Dublin,” he said. “It is our mission to ensure our prisons are safe and humane, and we use sound correctional practices so that offenders re-enter society as productive citizens.”