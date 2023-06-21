Local Channel TV30 has presented its annual Outstanding High School Athletic Awards. Its 12th annual awards show highlighted athletes from Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton. The 37 athletes were recipients of awards during this school year from the weekly show Tri-Valley Sports Final.
The Coach of the Year is Dusty Collins, Foothill’s boys and girls volleyball coach. Collins led both teams to second-place finishes in the North Coast Section Division I playoffs this school year, and the boys team also won the East Bay Athletic League title.
“In nearly three decades at Foothill, his success has been remarkable,” said Tri-Valley Sports Final Co-host Ian Bartholomew in a Tri-Valley Community Television press release. “The girls’ teams have won seven league titles, two NCS championships and one Northern California title. In addition, his boys teams have won four NCS and nine league championships. But more important than the wins are the ways Coach Collins has impacted the players’ lives both on and off the court.”
The following is a list of the award-winning athletes (listed alphabetically by sport):
Fall sports
Boys cross country
Roland Ruckmann-Barnes – Granada: Ruckmann-
Barnes won the EBAL championship race and placed fourth in the NCS Division II championship race. The Cal-bound senior led the Matadors to team titles in both races. He also placed 10th in the California Interscholastic Federation Division II state championship race, leading Granada to a second-place finish.
Football
Jake Goldsworthy – Amador Valley: Goldsworthy, a junior, was a second-team all-EBAL Mountain Division selection this past season. He rushed for a game-high 148 yards, including the game-deciding one-yard touchdown, in a 14-7 overtime victory over Foothill. In total, Goldsworthy rushed for 1,108 yards this season and scored eight touchdowns.
Elijah Hodgers – Livermore: The first-team all-EBAL Valley selection rushed for 1,239 yards on 143 carries (an 8.7 yards per carry average) and scored 13 touchdowns on the ground in nine games. The senior also had 18 catches for 230 yards and a TD.
Dominic Johnson – Livermore: Johnson, a first-team all-EBAL Valley pick, caught 33 passes for 967 yards (a jaw-dropping 29.3 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns during the regular season. The senior also returned eight kickoffs for 146 yards.
Chris Lawson – Foothill: The EBAL Valley Division Offensive and Defensive Most Valuable Player, Lawson caught 53 passes for 867 yards (a 16.4 yards per catch average) and 13 touchdowns. Defensively, he had 48 solo tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception as a defensive back.
Adam Moore – Dublin: A first-team all-EBAL Valley pick, Moore caught 42 passes for 665 yards (a 15.8 yards per catch average) and also scored 11 receiving touchdowns. The DVC-bound senior added 285 yards rushing and five scores on the ground.
Brady Nassar – Amador Valley: The EBAL Mountain Division Co-Defensive MVP, Nassar is San Diego State-bound. The defensive end had seven sacks and 20 tackles for loss this past season.
Brady Steadman – Dublin: The first-team all-EBAL Valley pick rushed for 982 yards on 159 carries (a 6.2 ypc average) and scored seven touchdowns in nine games. The Cal State Fullerton-bound senior also caught seven passes for 80 yards and had a couple of punt-return scores last season.
Tyler Trudeau – Livermore: Trudeau, a first-team all-EBAL Valley selection at quarterback, completed 121 of his 218 pass attempts for 2,172 yards, 24 touchdowns and only three interceptions during the regular season.
Girls tennis
Montana Parkinson-Lubold – Amador Valley: Parkinson-Lubold won the NCS Division I singles title with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Montgomery’s Caroline Beard. Parkinson-Lubold was also the EBAL singles champion.
Girls volleyball
Paige Bennett – Foothill: Bennett, a first-team all-EBAL selection, produced 587 kills, 408 digs, 52 aces and 40 blocks for the Falcons last season.
Rachel Grier – Dublin: Grier, a first-team all-EBAL selection, was a force in the middle of the court for the Gaels. The senior is headed to the University of New Hampshire.
Charlotte Kelly – Amador Valley: A first-team all-EBAL selection, Kelly slammed 318 kills with a 59-percent kill percentage and also had 47 total blocks for the Dons.
Sam Riter – Amador Valley: Riter, a second-team all-EBAL pick, served 58 aces and also produced 207 digs for the Dons.
Katie Salonga – Foothill: Salonga, a first-team all-EBAL pick, had 881 assists, 214 digs, 61 aces and 82 kills for the Falcons.
Girls water polo
Erin Brown – Amador Valley: The EBAL Player of the Year saved 76-percent of her opponents’ shots last season at goalkeeper. The Colorado State-bound Brown also had 34 assists and 11 goals as the Dons reached the NCS Division I championship game.
Evelyn McLaughlin – Amador Valley: McLaughlin, a first-team all-EBAL player, scored 104 goals this past season. The Santa Clara University-bound McLaughlin also had 19 assists and 22 steals.
Winter sports
Boys basketball
Courtney Anderson Jr. – Dublin: A first-team all-EBAL selection, Anderson led the Gaels in scoring (16.4 points per game) and also averaged 1.1 steals per game.
Donovan Cooks – Dublin: The second-team all-EBAL selection paced the Gaels in assists (4.2 per game) and steals (1.5 per game), and the senior also averaged 11.6 points per game.
Tyler Harris – Granada: The 6-foot-7 senior forward was a key starter for the Matadors in their NorCal championship run. In the CIF Division I Northern Regional championship game, the second-team all-EBAL selection scored a game-high 18 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, in a 60-47 win over Salesian-Richmond. Harris is headed to the University of Portland.
Andrew McKeever – Granada: The 7-0 Saint Mary’s College-bound senior was outstanding for the Matadors this season, as they advanced to the CIF Division I state championship game. The first-team all-EBAL selection averaged over 19 points and 12 rebounds a game.
Mehki Thomas – Dublin: Thomas, a 6-foot-5 senior shooting guard, averaged 12.2 points per game, 4.5 rebounds per game and 1.2 steals per game for the Gaels.
Girls basketball
Alexa Pletschette – Granada: The first-team all-EBAL selection averaged nearly 15 points a game and led the Matadors in assists and steals. The Chabot College-bound senior shooting guard helped the Matadors reach the NorCal Division III semifinals.
Boys wrestling
Jayson Victoria – Granada: Victoria qualified for the CIF state championships in dramatic fashion, winning the new NCS second-place match, this year in the 138-pound division, with a first-round pin of Kennedy-Fremont’s Casey Jackson. Before that, he barely lost the championship match 3-2 in double overtime to De La Salle’s Atri Feizi.
Maxwell Wise – Foothill: Wise won the NCS 145-pound championship match in dominating fashion with a 17-0 technical fall over John McKenzie of Archie Williams. He won all of his matches in the section tournament by either pin or technical fall. Wise also was the EBAL 147-pound champion.
Girls wrestling
Lauren Nguyen – Granada: Nguyen, a junior, won the NCS 101-pound championship match 6-4 over Savannah Talmadge of Northgate. Nguyen also was the EBAL 101-pound champion.
Spring sports
Baseball
Oliver de la Torre – Amador Valley: The Cal-bound right-handed pitcher was 6-1 with a 1.71 earned run average and struck out 56 batters in 41 innings pitched. The senior also batted .303 with 11 RBI. He was an honorable-mention all-EBAL selection.
Joshua Morano – Granada: Morano, a senior right-handed pitcher, was 8-2 this season with a 0.53 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 66 innings pitched. He was named the EBAL Pitcher of the Year. He also batted .276 with 15 RBI.
Carston Pearson – Dublin: Pearson, a first-team all-EBAL selection at outfielder, batted .467 with nine doubles and 11 RBI. The senior also stole 17 bases.
Boys golf
Kush Arora – Amador Valley: Arora, who is Stanford-bound, tied for second individually at the CIF state championships with a five-under-par 66 at Poppy Hills Golf Course. Arora also was the medalist at the NCS Division I championship tournament with an outstanding score of 65, as the senior led the Dons to a third-place team finish. Arora was also the medalist at the EBAL championships.
Brandon Knight – Foothill: Knight qualified for the CIF NorCal tournament with a third-place finish at the NCS Division I tournament. The senior’s score of 67 was only two strokes behind the champion Arora. The Colorado-bound Knight finished tied for third at the NorCal tournament and placed 15th at the state tournament.
Softball
Delaney Aumua – Granada: Aumua, a first-team all-EBAL selection, batted .472 with eight home runs and 30 RBI. The sophomore first baseman also scored 26 runs and hit six doubles.
Alex Mello – Granada: The first-team all-EBAL selection had a 1.16 earned run average, striking out 110 batters in 108 2/3 innings, as the Matadors reached the NCS Division I semifinals. She is headed to the University of Hawai’i-Manoa.
Boys track and field
Alexander Franco – Dublin: Franco won the 400 meters at the NCS Meet of Champions (48.65 seconds) and also anchored the Gaels’ 1600 relay team to victory. The Cal Poly-bound senior also won both events at the EBAL championships.
Boys volleyball
Nate Clinton – Amador Valley: Clinton, the EBAL Player of the Year, had a match-high 17 kills and also had four blocks in the Dons’ 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20 victory over Foothill in the NCS Division I championship match. Clinton is Stanford-bound.
Landen Meonske – Foothill: Meonske, a first-team all-EBAL selection, produced 831 assists, 114 kills, 61 aces, 32 blocks, and 192 digs this past season. The senior setter is headed to California Lutheran University.
Kevin Zhu – Dublin: Zhu, a first-team all-EBAL selection, averaged over five kills a set with a 42-percent kill percentage. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology-bound senior also had a nearly perfect serve-receive rating of 2.4, and he also averaged 5.2 digs per set.