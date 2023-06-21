Local Channel TV30 has presented its annual Outstanding High School Athletic Awards. Its 12th annual awards show highlighted athletes from Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton. The 37 athletes were recipients of awards during this school year from the weekly show Tri-Valley Sports Final.

The Coach of the Year is Dusty Collins, Foothill’s boys and girls volleyball coach. Collins led both teams to second-place finishes in the North Coast Section Division I playoffs this school year, and the boys team also won the East Bay Athletic League title.

