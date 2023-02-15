LOGO - Alameda County Seal

Alameda County — The authority of Tri-Valley zoning and general plans has entered a state of limbo now that the Jan. 31 deadline for housing element updates has passed.

The Housing Element Review and Compliance Report, compiled by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), listed Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton as all out of compliance with state housing law as of Feb. 9, despite sixth-cycle housing element adoptions by Dublin and Pleasanton before the due date.