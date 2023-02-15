Alameda County — The authority of Tri-Valley zoning and general plans has entered a state of limbo now that the Jan. 31 deadline for housing element updates has passed.
The Housing Element Review and Compliance Report, compiled by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), listed Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton as all out of compliance with state housing law as of Feb. 9, despite sixth-cycle housing element adoptions by Dublin and Pleasanton before the due date.
Of particular concern is an aspect of the Housing Accountability Act, known as the Builder’s Remedy, that allow housing developers to circumvent local zoning requirements if cities lack compliant housing elements. At this time, the Tri-Valley cities are all vulnerable.
“A jurisdiction without a certified housing element could face legal challenges, be subject to fines, and could lose decision-making authority for certain housing projects,” said Livermore Senior Planner Tricia Pontau, describing the period following the deadline and before the housing element certification.
“If a locality has not adopted a housing element in substantial compliance with state law, developers may propose eligible housing development projects that do not comply with either the zoning or the general plan,” read a technical assistance document released by the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG).
A housing element, part of a jurisdiction’s general plan, lays out the zonings and programs that will guide future housing development. The state requires that housing elements be updated every eight years in response to new state-mandated housing-unit quotas.
While the multi-year update process normally concludes with HCD certification, the relationship between adoption, compliance and certification remains unclear.
Dublin adopted its housing element on Nov. 15 last year and submitted it to the state three days later, but instead of certification, HCD returned with comments on Jan. 17.
“HCD determined that the city’s adopted housing element addresses most statutory requirements, but additional revisions are necessary to fully comply with State Housing Element Law,” said Dublin Communications Manager Shari Jackman.
Pleasanton adopted its housing element on Jan. 26, but, as of The Independent’s deadline, has not yet submitted it to HCD. City Communications Manager Heather Tiernan said the city plans to submit it this week, after which a 60-day review period will begin.
And Livermore submitted its most recent draft housing element on Jan. 30, which it is hoping to adopt on March 13, pending draft comments from HCD.
“We anticipate a letter from HCD within the next couple of weeks finding that the revised draft housing element, if approved by the city council, is in substantial compliance with State Housing Element Law,” said Pontau.
Last year, cities in Southern California, which follow an update cycle ahead of the Bay Area’s, attempted to use a housing element grace period only to find themselves out of compliance and the target of rogue housing projects that took advantage of the Builder’s Remedy.
In response, Bay Area cities accelerated their adoption timelines to adopt and self-certify their new housing elements before the Jan. 31 deadline.
According to ABAG, “HCD approval is not required for a housing element to be found substantially compliant with state law. State law provides that a city or county may adopt its own findings explaining why its housing element is substantially compliant with state law despite HCD’s findings.”
Tiernan echoed that understanding for Pleasanton.
“The city council, when adopting the housing element, made findings to document the housing element’s compliance with state law, and the city looks forward to working with HCD to receive its concurrence with those findings through the final review and certification process,” she said.