1

Changes in cloud patterns during the last three decades, which likely have had a warming effect on the planet, sync up with climate model simulations. Image courtesy of NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.

Alameda County — The entire population of the Tri-Valley is potentially exposed to direct damage from earthquakes or indirect impacts, such as business interruption, road closures and loss of function of utilities, according to the latest draft of the Tri-Valley Hazard Mitigation Plan.

For example, about 37,000 people in Dublin live on soil identified by the National Earthquake Hazards Reduction Program as higher-risk. Roughly $8.1 billion worth of building structures and $5.7 billion worth of building contents in the city are also exposed to earthquake risk, for a total of $13.8 million.