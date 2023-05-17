Alameda County — The entire population of the Tri-Valley is potentially exposed to direct damage from earthquakes or indirect impacts, such as business interruption, road closures and loss of function of utilities, according to the latest draft of the Tri-Valley Hazard Mitigation Plan.
For example, about 37,000 people in Dublin live on soil identified by the National Earthquake Hazards Reduction Program as higher-risk. Roughly $8.1 billion worth of building structures and $5.7 billion worth of building contents in the city are also exposed to earthquake risk, for a total of $13.8 million.
Similarly, the plan estimated that about 69,000 people in Livermore and 54,000 people in Pleasanton are living in these higher-risk areas, with $19.5 billion and $23.6 billion in total exposed building value each, respectively.
The draft of the plan represents a joint effort between the cities of Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton, and the Dublin San Ramon Services District. It updates the previous version of the Tri-Valley Hazard Mitigation Plan adopted in 2018 and will remain open for public comment until May 22. The draft identifies the causes and mitigations to both natural and human-triggered hazards in the Tri-Valley, such as the failure of the Del Valle Dam, wildfires, floods and earthquakes. Residents may provide comments online at bit.ly/indy_tvhmp_comment.
“The Hazard MitigationPlan is one of the tools in emergency management that identifies hazards and looks for ways to minimize, reduce, or eliminate that hazard’s risk to a planning area,” according to a press release from the City of Dublin.
The plan’s partners contracted with Pasadena-based consulting and engineering firm Tetra Tech to complete the 2023 update. Tetra Tech also completed the 2018 plan.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requires jurisdictions to analyze natural hazards, create plans to minimize those hazards, and update those plans every five years to be eligible for federal hazard mitigation assistance.
Alameda County most recently leveraged FEMA this winter, when on Jan. 14, President Joe Biden declared a county-wide emergency in response to the flooding, landslides and mudslides caused by severe storms.
Statewide, residents face before 2043 a 99% chance of a magnitude 6.7 earthquake or greater, and a 94% chance of a magnitude 7.0 or greater, according to the 2013 State of California Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan.
A closer look at fault lines locally reveals a 26% chance of a magnitude 6.7 earthquake or greater along the Calaveras fault — which runs between Pleasanton Ridge and I-680 — before 2043, and a 16% chance of the same along the Greenville fault, which runs parallel to the Calaveras and sits just east of Livermore.
While the last significant vicinity earthquake — one of magnitude 6.0 or greater — occurred almost nine years ago near Napa, five events of magnitude 4.0 or greater have struck nearby since then, most recently a magnitude 5.1 event last October near Alum Rock.
The draft Hazard Mitigation Plan went on to identify key issues associated with a severe Tri-Valley earthquake, including the performance of soft-story buildings — those with first-story parking garages or multiple garage doors, secondary hazard events, such as dam failures and landslides, and a need for individuals and families to remain self-sufficient for several days before more organized assistance arrives.
Mitigation measures ranged from the personal, to the corporate, to the government level. They included actions, such as households making a 72-hour self-sufficiency plan, businesses conducting employee training, and jurisdictions adopting higher regulatory standards.