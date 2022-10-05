Dublin
By Larry Altman
Dublin residents will find three candidates for two seats on their city council, but only one candidate for mayor when they fill out their ballots this year.
Mayor Melissa Hernandez, the first Latina elected as mayor of a Tri-Valley city, is seeking a second term in the position. No one challenged her.
Unlike Pleasanton and Livermore, Dublin continues with at-large elections, where voters from throughout the city vote for mayor and all city council seats. Incumbent Vice Mayor Jean Josey is running for re-election, but Councilmember Shawn Kumagai won’t be. Kumagai instead is on the ballot in a runoff with Democrat Liz Ortega to become the Assembly member for District 20, which includes Dublin.
Josey’s challengers are research company executive Kashef Qaadri; and public policy advocate Lynna Lan Tien Nguyen Do. Voters will elect two of the three.
In preparation for the election, The Independent asked the candidates why they are running for office, what they would bring to the council, their priorities if elected, what they see as Dublin’s key issues going forward, and their views on housing.
Their answers include growth, meeting state mandates for new and affordable housing, public safety, financial stability, climate change and quality of life.
MAYOR
Melissa Hernandez
First elected to the City Council in 2016 and elected mayor in 2020, Hernandez is asking voters to give her a second term.
Hernandez said she is running for re-election “because my job is not done.”
“Serving as the city’s chief advocate, it is important to me that I continue to work on the quality of life of our residents in the City of Dublin,” Hernandez said. “Two years is not enough to reach all of the goals I’ve set forth as mayor, and there are many projects that I have been working on that I would like to see our city complete or advance before I leave office. “
Hernandez, said projects including Valley Link still need her attention.
“I care deeply about this community and all of the residents we serve,” Hernandez said. “I think my positive leadership style is resonating throughout the city. I am accessible and approachable. It’s important to me that all of our residents have a voice in our city and feel comfortable talking with me at the grocery store or at a community event.”
Listing her accomplishments as mayor, Hernandez included establishing Dublin as a “green city sustainable for future generations”; championing investment in mental health services; leading efforts to ensure the city’s decision making is transparent and fiscally accountable; and attracting businesses to the city.
During her term, Dublin developed a Climate Action Plan to be carbon neutral by 2045, switching the city’s electrical supply to renewable energy and wind sources, and utilizing solar garbage cans, she said.
“I’m so proud that the City of Dublin took the lead on the creation of the first ever mental health urgent care service to help people through acute crises,” Hernandez said. “The city also started a behavioral health unit in police services to ensure that we can better support families, while at the same time, prevent tragedies and support our police officers.”
Hernandez added that her top priority is maintaining quality services for “the most vulnerable in our community — our seniors, veterans, and domestic violence victims.”
Hernandez noted that the city has been successful in attracting businesses during the last two years and, unlike many other Bay Area cities, has a low vacancy rate.
“I will build on this success by continuing to lead efforts to transform our downtown and other business districts into more walkable, bike and pedestrian friendly locales,” the mayor said. “We must continue to support smaller businesses still struggling with cost, supply chain and labor shortage issues.”
The city, she said, continues to maintain healthy emergency reserves and a budget surplus.
“Dublin is a very well-run city,” Hernandez stated. “We are financially well-positioned. We have great parks with wonderful amenities, and we have created all types of housing for many.”
In the coming years, Hernandez said, the city must work with property owners and the City of Livermore to extend Dublin Boulevard east of Fallon Road. Calling it a “huge undertaking,” Hernandez explained that the extension is a “very important piece of our infrastructure network” that will create the city’s largest business park, bringing thousands of new jobs.
“We need to look at repositioning the Hacienda Crossings Shopping Center.,” Hernandez said. “With the huge shift in retail, this center will need to evolve and will need to include mixed-use development, physical changes to encourage food and beverage options, and attract tenants.”
She added that she was pleased with the addition of the PGA Superstore to the former Babies R Us location.
Hernandez said Dublin also must reinvest in its aging infrastructure and develop a stronger maintenance program.
“We made this a strategic priority of ours and are hiring additional personnel in the field and in the office to support the maintenance effort,” Hernandez noted. “We also need to utilize our budget surpluses for reinvestment efforts. We are doing this now for the reconstruction of Village Parkway. “
On housing, Hernandez said the city adopted the Open Space Initiative of 2014, establishing boundaries for development in Dublin. She pointed out that the city is “balancing our affordable housing needs and the state mandates by placing our obligations closest to transit and job centers.”
“We are also making a concerted effort towards affordability,” Hernandez added, citing the conversion of about 1,000 apartments to affordable, and approving two new 100% affordable projects, making an additional 400-plus units available in the coming years.
“I value the teamwork of our city staff and our City Council as well, and it’s my hope that voters feel confident in the trust they bestow on all of us to not only represent the City of Dublin regionally, but to advance it forward with the best planning and forethought possible,” Hernandez said.
CITY COUNCIL
(Vote for two)
Lynna Lan Tien Nguyen Do
Do, a Dublin resident for 10 years, said she is running for a council seat on “3 C’s – Change, Compassion and Community.
“ I want to reaffirm our sense of community and compassion for others and move forward together to affect the kind of change that will make our Dublin a better Dublin for all,” Do said. “The future of Dublin is one that includes a well-established downtown, where the community can gather and enjoy our city with other members of the community, as well as their friends and family. I want to see a Dublin where everyone has a sense of pride and belonging.”
An interpreter trainer who has lived in the Bay Area for 30 years, Do said that although she has spent the last two decades working in the private sector, she first worked as a political aide to various elected officials.
“I have always been an active member/participant of my community who believes in giving back,” she said. “I have done this through serving on various boards and commissions since I was in high school. But now I feel it is time to make the move to gain a seat at the table where I am the decision maker and help enact change directly.”
Do, whose service includes Dublin’s Planning Commission, previously applied unsuccessfully for an appointment to open seats on the council. She said it was time to run for the position.
If elected, Do said she will help move the city’s downtown plan forward, ensuring that Dublin residents “have complete buy-in and stake in the project.”
“As well as any other projects that come forth within our city and community, I want to ensure that there is complete transparency between the city, the council, and the community,” she said.
As for “belonging,” Do said she wants to hold quarterly events around the holidays and celebrations that coincide “with what our community members celebrate.”
“The minimum is to acknowledge that members of our community are celebrating something that is important to them and their culture,” Do said. “It is important to acknowledge that we are all culturally different, but one culture we share is that we are residents of Dublin.”
Do said she wants to empower future leaders of the city, working with the Youth Commission, Dublin Unified School District and schools to “create a place where the youth of Dublin can call their own and feel pride, ownership, and accomplishment.”
Going forward, Do said rapid growth and infrastructure are the city’s major issue. She said she remembers as a child and young adult seeing nothing but open space around Dublin while on family car trips.
“We are growing at a rate that we are not able to sustain,” she said. “Our roads, water, energy, and other resources are being stretched thin, as well our schools. We are not able to accommodate the growing amount of children that will need to be educated.”
Do said the city needs “smart growth” and planning to meet state housing mandates.
“Dublin is ‘America’s Backyard’, and we need to have the rural feel and open spaces to still be called someone’s backyard,” Do said. “As a city council member, I will work to ensure that we create a balance between the two needs.”
Do said her background in politics, public administration, policy and psychology, will aid her if elected.
A 46-year-old first-generation Asian American of Vietnamese ancestry, Do lives with her wife and two dogs. She said she would bring her unique experiences as a daughter of immigrants and as a member of the LGBTQ+ community to the council.
“I hope voters choose me because they believe in me and the change and experience that I will bring to the City Council,” Do said. “I vow to be a council member of the people and represent voices that are not often heard.”
Jean Josey
First elected in 2018, Josey is seeking her second term. The mother of two children, she moved to the city in 2000 and works as tutoring program coordinator at Dublin High School.
“I am running for re-election for Dublin City Council because while I am very proud of the work that our council has done in the last four years, there is more work to be done,” Josey said.
“I have always prioritized quality-of-life issues for our residents, and over the last four years, we have built new parks, brought more intersections into our network of adaptive signals, started on the Cultural Arts Center, created and moved forward on the Downtown Preferred Vision, added a behavioral health unit to our police department and worked with our Tri-Valley partners and Axis Health to create a Mental Health Urgent Care Center for our residents.”
Josey noted that the council “moved the needle on affordable housing and climate action,” and worked hard to aid businesses and residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. The council, she said, provided technical assistance to help businesses transition to online commerce, handed out hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants and loans, changed codes to allow for outdoor dining, and offered assistance to renters.
“Going forward, my priorities are to continue to ensure that Dubliners can enjoy a high quality of life,” Josey explained. “That means that there are plenty of housing choices that are affordable for the wide range of community members that live here, from our service workers to our recent college graduates, from our trades people to our tech workers, from our growing families to our down-sizing seniors.”
Josey said she will push developers to bring projects that include affordable smaller units or “starter homes,” and single-story development for seniors who want to down-size from two- and three-story homes
She stated that her priorities include continuing to build parks, making the Downtown Preferred Vision a reality, growing the economic base so office workers don’t have to commute for miles, and making sure public safety services have mental health resources available to aid residents.
“It means leading on climate action and energy efficiency, lowering the municipal carbon footprint and helping our residents do the same. It means designing streets that make it easier for residents to walk, bike, and take transit instead of driving. It also means that we keep an eye on our bottom line so that we can continue to maintain the beautiful parks, roads, and facilities we have built here,” she said.
Josey observed that Dublin residents want to slow housing growth, so she will work to meet state requirements for new developments by making sure the city’s schools, roads, water, open space, and public safety agencies are not overburdened.
On public safety, she said she will protect police and fire budgets and pursue grants for additional programs to maintain response times and staffing levels.
“I will also look for opportunities to add additional programs like the Mental Health Urgent Care center, and the DPS behavioral health unit we started during my first term, so that we aren’t putting our most vulnerable residents on a collision course with armed responders,” she said.
Josey, a resident since 2000 who raised her children in the city, added that she would like to grow programs that incentivize older businesses to update their facades, and set policies that make it more attractive for larger businesses to move their corporate offices to Dublin.
Kashef Qaadri
Kashef Qaadri said he is running for City Council “to ensure everyone has the opportunity to live in Dublin.”
Years ago, Qaadri said, his mother-in-law became disabled, losing sight in one eye, and could no longer live independently. Her father, a disabled veteran who lived with her, needed full-time support and a place to live.
Qaadri explained that through the affordable housing programs, Dublin has created the opportunity to provide that support and find a place for everyone to live together.
“Family is what brought me here, and family is why I’m running,” he said.
Qaadri stated that he is committed to exploring innovative housing solutions to ensure that everyone, including the city’s teachers, veterans, first responders and seniors can “enjoy the benefits of living in Dublin.”
“The housing shortage is a major concern in the Bay Area in general and Dublin in particular,” Qaadri said. “The city is seriously deficient in meeting its allocations in the affordable categories. To be a vibrant and sustainable city, Dublin should seek to be a truly inclusive community, expanding affordable housing across economic/income categories. I would look forward to partnering with affordable housing advocates and experts to explore concrete action steps the City Council can take to ensure that we meaningfully address this critical gap in housing.”
At the same time, Qaadri noted, the city should not expand at the expense of greenery and open spaces.
“It means that we need to have the infrastructure — including public transit, schools, water, sewage, trash, clean energy, etc. — to sustainably serve all residents,” Qaadri said.
Qaadri, a 44-year-old husband and father of a 10-year-old fifth grader at Amador Elementary School, said his family enjoys Dublin’s open spaces and parks, community events, activities and programs. An executive at a local life sciences company, Qaadri has served on the Dublin Planning Commission, Alameda County Public Health Commission, the Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee, and the Amador Elementary School Site Council.
He said his experience as an executive with roles in business development, commercial operations, strategic planning and product development, as well as managing budgets, generating growth and implementing innovative strategies, pairs with his community involvement to “make me the best choice for City Council member.”
Besides pushing for affordable housing and improving infrastructure, Qaadri’s priorities include “ramping up sustainability efforts and protecting the environment by focusing on smart in-fill redevelopment, creating business hubs through mixed-use developments, and pushing for up-to-date and accurate environmental impact reports.” He also wants to partner with small businesses to support them, “especially in the context of Covid-19 relief.”
Going forward, Dublin must improve traffic flow, increase communication and collaboration with the DUSD and deal with a projected budget deficit, Qaadri said.
To manage the budget, he believes that Dublin must retain established businesses and attract new businesses.
“My goal would be to promote a Dublin that is building towards a vision of a model 21st century city, one that is livable, vibrant and deeply rooted in environmental sustainability,” Qaadri said.
“In many ways,” he continued, “this is not the model that Dublin has been working toward to-date. However, if elected, this is the vision of a vibrant, inclusive and sustainable city I will strive toward.”
Livermore
By Aly Brown
With Nov. 8 fast approaching, the six candidates seeking mayoral and council seats shared their backgrounds and perspectives on a variety of topics.
Two contenders are running for mayor (John Marchand and Mony Nop), while four will bid for council seats in District 1 (Evan Branning and Carol Wahrer) and District 2 (Ben Barrientos and Mel Chiong).
EXPERIENCE
What experience do you have that you believe will be an asset to the city council?
MAYORAL
Marchand: I have decades of direct governance experience. I served for fifteen years as an elected member of the Zone 7 Water Agency Board of Directors. Under my leadership, Zone 7 was recognized as one of the top ten water utilities in the nation, out of 161,000. Before being elected to council, I served on the city’s General Plan Advisory Committee for two years. I was also a founding member of Livermore’s Commission for the Arts, which created the city’s first Arts Masterplan. I then served on the city council for six years and served four terms as vice mayor before running for mayor. With each role, I built upon increasing experience and responsibility to hone my skill set to ensure that I would be effective as mayor. I served for nine years as mayor, and with the support of the council and the region’s mayors, we were successful.
Nop: Serving the Livermore community as a decorated police officer, as well as starting my own successful real estate business demonstrate my experience in the community. I’ve dedicated my life to helping people serving Livermore for the past 27 years: fourth grade assistant soccer coach; eighth grade basketball coach; Livermore Police Department (LPD) police officer with honor, distinction, and compassion for 17 years; D.A.R.E. instructor; community liaison between Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD); Livermore Area Recreation and Park District (LARPD) and LPD; chair of Livermore Rotary Club Mini Grants; Public Policy Committee chair for the Asian Real Estate Association of America; and vice president and co-founder of the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance. Now a self-made businessman, I help people realize the dream of home ownership, while giving back to my community through multiple nonprofits. My unique life experience that started in the killing fields of Cambodia to now having a piece of the American dream will hopefully inspire others that they can overcome obstacles to succeed in life. I understand that I am the ‘outsider’ in the race because I am not a politician, and I am proud of that. I believe that residents want the next mayor to be a break from the past, and one who will be more responsive to their concerns.
COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
Branning: I have been an active member of the community for many years and have served on the Livermore Planning Commision, LARPD Foundation, Livermore Human Services Commission, and the Alameda Public Health Commission. I also completed the Key to the City and the Citizens Police Academy. Professionally, I am a culinary teacher at a local continuation high school and a former small business owner.
Wahrer: I have served in church, nonprofit and school groups, each of which required me to negotiate, listen, build alliances and resolve issues. My ability to look for solutions among differing views is an important asset for the role of city council member. I have a very hands-on nature of helping both people and our community.
COUNCIL DISTRICT 2
Barrientos: I know how to communicate with others, to handle a challenge with success, and to be an approachable leader. I have been elected to a school board, served on the Alameda Civil Grand Jury, and been on both sides of negotiation teams. At present, I am the president of the Livermore Lions Club and the Zone Chair of four other Lions clubs in the Tri-Valley.
Chiong: I currently serve on the General Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC). As a committee member, I have a better and deeper understanding of how the city works as we discuss different elements, like housing, transportation, jobs, climate change, arts and many more.
CRITICAL ISSUES
FACING LIVERMORE
What do you believe are the three most critical issues facing the City of Livermore? If elected, how do you plan to address them?
MAYORAL
Marchand: Public safety is number one. People need to feel safe in their community and in the last poll, over 97% of residents felt safe in their neighborhoods. Under my leadership as mayor, public safety was number one in the budget. It will continue to be. I will ensure that our first responders have the tools and the training that they need to protect our community. A new Fire Station #9 and a new Emergency Operations Center were built during my tenure; these facilities will serve this community for generations. Maintaining our remarkable quality of life is critical, providing the infrastructure to ensure that our wine country and agricultural area continues to thrive. It is important that Measure P is passed for the sewer extension down Tesla to protect the groundwater resources and provide infrastructure necessary to complete the South Livermore Valley Area Plan. If elected, I will work to provide another key part of the Wine Country infrastructure: a destination hotel next to the Bankhead Theater and the Wine Country Inn down Arroyo Road. Housing Security – It is important to provide a wide range of housing opportunities so that people are able to live and work here without commuting for hours and adding to our carbon footprint. I will work with the residents of Livermore to further effective strategies to address homelessness.
Nop: Number #1: Increase affordable housing options within Livermore and the Tri-Valley region so that our working families are not unduly burdened with unsustainable housing costs. Number #2: Create more living-wage, high-paying and union jobs in Livermore, so our residents do not have to spend their time commuting and can instead spend it close to home with family and friends, contributing to our community. Number #3: Create and maintain a safe Livermore. We enjoy a quality of life in Livermore that residents hold dear. I have spent my career protecting our residents, and as mayor will seek innovative ways to continue that work.
COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
Branning: Homelessness, affordable housing, and public infrastructure. If elected, I will work with the county and our service providers to help our unsheltered neighbors. I strongly support Livermore’s inclusionary housing policies for all income levels. I will also ensure we have safe, beautiful streets for all modes of transit.
Wahrer: These lists tend to look at specific visible challenges, which will come and go, but while we may have specific issues that we call critical, we also need to pay critical attention to the responsible financial and ethical operation of the city. In addition, the critical issues for a young condo resident in one of our new developments are likely different from those in an older downtown home. A good list of critical issues should include:
• Affordability, Meet the needs of all incomes.
• Foster respectful, transparent, efficient communication between the city and its residents.
• Address our use of resources and our footprint on the environment.
COUNCIL DISTRICT 2
Barrientos: a) The downtown development of affordable housing. b) Parking downtown. c) The constant mistrust of the current council. I will work with the council and other city staff members to find suitable, alternative locations for affordable housing. I think we should build less expensive parking garages, such as a robotic garage. I plan to have town hall meetings and/or coffee klatches monthly or bimonthly to listen to the people.
Chiong: Affordable housing, homelessness, asset management. Affordable housing and homelessness are, in part, impacted by the market economy. While the city has policies and programs in place, I will make sure the city follows through with the housing element, provide a strong commitment to equitable access to jobs, transportation, amenities and services including mental health, and continue working with other public and private entities to mitigate the issues in the Tri-Valley and the greater Bay Area. With more than $2 billion worth of assets the city has, asset management is critical for the safety and quality of life of Livermore residents. If elected, it is essential that I understand the overall financial situation of the city to determine priorities when it comes to maintaining, fixing, improving or replacing equipment or infrastructure.
CLIMATE ACTION PLAN
What are your thoughts on the city’s draft Climate Action Plan? How can Livermore most effectively meet its future objectives in terms of reaching carbon neutrality?
MAYORAL
Marchand: I support the Climate Action Plan and can point to those recommendations that have already been adopted while I was mayor. Over 8,000 streetlamps were replaced with LED, designed and manufactured by Bridgelux right here in Livermore. Solar installations were made around the city. Under my leadership, the city joined the East Bay Community Energy (EBCE), which gave residents the opportunity to join the cooperative to reduce their energy bills. I will support the city’s planning for additional EV charging stations and the installed Smart Parking apps to reduce the amount of time that drivers need to search for parking downtown. I’m a founding board member and an avid supporter of ValleyLink, which will be key to removing 30,000 cars per day and 100 million tons of greenhouse gases from the 580 corridor every year. Further action must be taken to ensure that the local grid has the capacity to meet the projected demands. Before the Climate Action Plan is adopted, there needs to be a community dialogue to ensure that there is buy-in from our residents and positive incentives to ensure its success and I would lead this effort.
Nop: The Livermore Climate Action Plan from 2012 is currently being updated. The goal of the plan was to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2020, and while all mitigation measures were to support the Climate Action Plan, not all actions were quantified. The revisions will further plan for adopted reduction targets for 2030 and 2045. Among the changes the city has been reviewing are requirements for NEW construction, which I think is essential to meet our targets. Climate change is here, and mitigating the negative effects that come along with it will require urgent action from everyone. I support transforming our infrastructure away from using natural gas and toward electrification in both our buildings and our vehicles. Working urgently and identifying resources to accomplish these goals will put us on the path to reaching our goals for carbon neutrality. Cities can set goals, but we must include residents in the solutions — they hold the key to change. As mayor, I would engage residents with education, ensure equity and inclusive participation, and work to establish partnerships with community organizations and businesses to meet our goals.
COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
Branning: The draft Climate Action Plan focuses on strategies to reduce our carbon footprint and adapt to future climate change. Vehicle emissions are the largest contributor to greenhouse gases in Livermore. As the state moves to zero emission vehicle requirements, the city needs to ensure a smooth transition and is already making fleet and building improvements, upgrading the Active Transportation Plan, and modernizing building codes for new construction to reduce our carbon footprint.
Wahrer: The Climate Action Plan calls for some long-term work, such as establishing committees and beginning impact and emissions studies. It is also important to ensure we are enabling people to act today to reduce their energy footprint. Action Plan remedies include things such as homeowner incentives and incentives for purchases of environmentally friendly cars and appliances, but we need to recognize that these will generally provide benefits to the more wealthy homeowners. An emphasis on equity should be a highlight of the plan, including improvements to transit access, leadership recycling programs, green employment opportunities, beneficial plantings programs, and other programs that are equally or preferentially beneficial to low-income families.
COUNCIL DISTRICT 2
Barrientos: I believe that the objectives are attainable. They will have to be revisited every year; changes made as we learn more about how to tackle the challenge. I suggest that when it comes to water, people should read the book by Erica Gies, “Water Always Wins.” Take some of the book’s suggestions into consideration. And I believe that we should try to set up at least one micro grid.
Chiong: The draft Climate Action Plan is comprehensive in both coverage and strategies. The city can leverage the resources in the national laboratories, ensure that residents and businesses are continually engaged and establish a committee to continually monitor progress.
SOLAR
What do you believe Livermore’s (or the county’s) plan for future solar power generation should look like? Do you believe the county should establish a solar policy before proceeding with large developments on open space? Whether yes or no, please explain why.
MAYORAL
Marchand: I’m an advocate for effective solar installations. It was under my leadership as mayor that the city installed the solar array, which now provides 90% of the power for the City Hall campus. There are many city facilities where solar could be included to enhance the city’s generating capacity, and the city should phase those in as opportunities, partnerships and investment opportunities come available. I believe there needs to be a consistent plan and policy in place to avoid haphazard “leapfrog” development or inconsistent application of policy. Just as with any development, such as the South Livermore Valley Area Plan, advance planning and policy provide the necessary framework for smart decision making.
Nop: In Livermore, there are many opportunities for solar on public and private buildings to increase our energy independence. I think the greatest potential for the future of solar in Livermore, and the county, lies in placements on homes and commercial buildings and not solar farms in our existing open spaces. I will support a county policy that is in alignment with this vision and will advocate to keep our open spaces open.
COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
Branning: All relevant jurisdictions should have a solar policy based on best practices and community input before approving large developments on open space.
Wahrer: Even the county thinks they should have a solar policy; they just have not gotten it done. It seems obvious that this should be in place before planning large solar developments. While the city does not have direct control over county solar, the city must continue to work to keep its scenic and environmentally important open space. We need to look at smaller flexible micro grids and rooftop arrays for large warehouse buildings. There are lots more options than we currently are exploring.
COUNCIL DISTRICT 2
Barrientos: We must develop a solid road plan for green infrastructure that will be in compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). We must do a Least Conflict Study to locate the best areas for development. The draft solar policy is incomplete and has not been fully vetted. The policy should incentivize rooftop solar panels and encourage residents to conserve energy. Measure D, for agriculture and open space, needs to be protected. Approving projects before the solar policy is approved will harm wildlife and its migration corridors and complicate future projects.
Chiong: Projects for solar generation should be encouraged and promoted. At this time, however, while the county has ongoing discussions on the policy, it will be helpful that a policy be established to provide guidelines to develop solar projects with large developments on open space.
HOUSING ELEMENT
What are your thoughts on the city’s draft Housing Element?
MAYORAL
Marchand: The Housing Element is required by the state, and it must be approved by the California Department of Housing and Community Development. I agree with Livermore’s draft Housing Element plans. The city is currently working on revising the General Plan, and I serve on the General Plan Advisory Committee. Through effective planning, the city will continue to meet the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) numbers and provide our share of the state-wide housing needs while answering our residents’ housing needs.
Nop: We need more affordable housing options in Livermore and in the Tri-Valley region. As Mayor, I welcome new neighbors to contribute to our vibrant community. I also understand that our grown children, our teachers, our firefighters and our police need housing they can afford in their hometown. I support the current smart growth policies governed by the city’s Housing Implementation Program (HIP). It is possible to balance our need for growth and also maintain the voter-approved Urban Growth Boundary and the Scenic Corridor policy. Livermore, like all cities, needs to address the need for affordable housing in our communities. I will work with the state and the Attorney General’s office in good faith. There are locations in Livermore that are appropriate locations for more/new affordable housing that fit within our neighborhoods.
COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
Branning: The draft Housing Element is a good planning document that maintains our community character, while meeting Livermore’s RHNA number requirements. I look forward to working with the community to refine the general plan and specific plans to govern what will actually be built.
Wahrer: As a revision and update from the city’s previous Housing Element, this is not a document with radical new concepts, but rather an improvement and tuning of what the city continues to work on. Observations in the Housing Element that local housing continues to be expensive are not surprising and are typical of the county and of California. This is a result of many factors, including that Livermore is a great place to live. The city needs to continue to work to facilitate infill development, allow for appropriate density, and prioritize development that reduces our environmental and energy footprint. This includes everything from individual accessory dwelling units (ADUs) to new planned development. While the city’s compliance with the RHNA relies heavily on the Isabel plan, we should make sure to also keep attention on maintaining our small-town feel, while handling infill and development within existing neighborhoods.
COUNCIL DISTRICT 2
Barrientos: The city’s draft Housing Element needs improvement. It’s obvious that the housing here is expensive. We must address this problem and provide affordable housing for both white-collar and blue-collar workers. At the same time, we need to limit and reduce our environmental footprint. To maintain Livermore’s small-town atmosphere, we need to insert additional housing units into an already approved subdivision or neighborhood. The Isabel Neighborhood Plan, which covers 1,100+ acres, is land that can be developed for more housing.
Chiong: The draft Housing Element of the city is a data-centric and comprehensive document that will help the city comply with the Regional Housing Needs Allocation numbers. Importantly, it addresses issues on affordable housing, the unhoused and other groups that will rely on the ability to access housing and related services equitably.
HOMELESSNESS
How can Livermore best serve those experiencing homelessness?
MAYORAL
Marchand: It’s important to remember that homelessness is a complex and regional issue. I think Livermore has made some improvements based on recent statistics, and I have ideas for keeping that forward progress moving. In 2014, as mayor, I convened the first Mayors Regional Summit on Homelessness. My work attracted the attention of First Lady Michelle Obama, and she invited me to the White House to participate in the national launch of the Mayors Challenge to End Veteran Homelessness. During my work with the U.S. Inter-Agency Council on Homelessness, I worked with some of the top experts in the country. We concluded that there is no “silver bullet’’ to end homelessness, so we developed a series of strategies called “silver buckshot” — small, carefully targeted strategies. The implementation of those has been successful. The last point-in-time count in Livermore has shown the number of people experiencing homelessness in Livermore has gone down, while the numbers throughout the county have risen by over 40%. The strategies include housing and wraparound services provided by partnerships with organizations like InterFaith Housing, Abode Services, MidPen, CityServe and Eden Housing. Under my leadership, Chestnut Square was completed, providing housing to 72 low-income seniors and 42 low-income families, including some who had been homeless. $1 million dollars was leveraged from the county to stand up the first phase of Goodness Village. Senator Glazer’s office recently was instrumental in providing $5 million toward phase 2. Construction has now begun on a Navigation Center, Vineyard 2.0. During the COVID-19 crisis, the city was able to leverage funds from the State Projects RoomKey and Homekey to provide shelter to our unhoused neighbors.
Nop: Something that many don’t know is that the unhoused in our community are Livermore residents. Multiple studies have verified that typically between 65% to 80% of homeless in any given city were formally locally housed residents of that same city. I understand what it means to be homeless, having lived in war-torn Cambodia until I was six years old and then as a refugee in a tent city until I was ten years old. We must act now to help the unhoused in our community. We need to coordinate efforts between the local nonprofit and faith-based communities and the Livermore Police Homeless Liaison Officers to increase our impact. We must work with Tri-Valley and regional leaders to coordinate resources effectively. I am supportive of tiny homes that include wraparound services, especially after seeing a successfully run effort in Austin. Our local Goodness Village is modeled after their success.
COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
Branning: Livermore can best serve those experiencing homelessness by aligning with our neighboring cities and the county on a cooperative regional approach, such as EveryOne Home. A regional approach gives us the best opportunities to get the needed funding. I will also work on additional solutions tailored to our local needs, such as tiny homes and safe parking through partnerships with our nonprofit and faith-based organizations.
Wahrer: Communities are finding that they can do a better job responding to homelessness if they track the individuals and their needs and issues. Besides doing a better job of handling individual cases, it gives a better sense of which services need priority. To provide these services, the city partners with local groups, such as Cornerstone, Open Heart, Asbury, Cityserve, Tri-Valley Shelter, Shepherd’s Gate, Abode, etc. The city is in a position to coordinate centralized data. And since police interactions are a part of the homeless experience, having a database to know who you are dealing with could be a big help. There are privacy issues, manpower requirements, etc. But those things should be addressable. The city can address specific homeless populations, such as those who live in their cars, and provide specific services, such as safe parking sites with limited services, like porta-potties and trash cans. They could take that a step further and rather than arrest them for expired tags and impounding cars, the police could refer them to organizations that might be able to help them navigate the paperwork to get tags (or whatever). Again, the approach is to look at specific cases or types of cases. To be clear, homelessness is a symptom, not a cause. There are lots of causes, and they are complex and often interrelated. Mental health, drugs, jobs, dysfunctional family, abuse, etc. So no one expects we can “solve homelessness” with better quick response services. But if we can pick off certain causes with a targeted approach, that seems like a way to whittle down the problem.
COUNCIL DISTRICT 2
Barrientos: To address the issue of homelessness, we must be careful not to create ghettos. A strong effort should be made to educate the marginalized on how to care for themselves. The city must work with local churches that already have programs in place to help the homeless. We could create housing for them in local motels that are financially strapped. A trip to other cities in California and in other states that have been able to reduce/eliminate homelessness will be worthwhile.
Chiong: It is evident that the city cares for its unhoused population. Availability of liaison officers, access to shelter and related services including mental health programs and partnerships with other public and private entities have been effective in mitigating the homelessness issues.
EDEN HOUSING
If you do support the current location of the Eden Housing development, do you think the referendum should have been rejected? Why do you think the project should remain where it is on the Lucky site? Do you support the $7.8 million loaned to Eden for the acquisition of the property, the $5.5 million given to fund the park and the $4.3 million to address the site contamination – totaling $17.6 million?
If you don’t support the current location of the Eden Housing development, why? Would you have asked the city to place the referendum on the ballot? If you favor the relocation, how do you believe this could be accomplished now that the property has been sold?
MAYORAL
Marchand: I support the current proposed location for the Eden Housing project and the recent sale of the property. In his Impartial Analysis before any signatures were gathered, the city attorney informed the leadership of Move Eden Housing (MEH) that the council’s actions were administrative, not legislative. As such, the city clerk, as a constitutional officer, rejected the signatures rather than subjecting the voters to an invalid action. Since then, four judges have ruled against MEH’s motions. The project should remain on this site, because during the public workshops, 36 of 37 work groups agreed that the housing mandated for this site by its purchase with Redevelopment Affordable Housing Funds should be at the site of the former train depot. These three amounts are different and need to be fully understood. The $5.5 million is not a loan; it is the cost of the park construction, and Eden is contracted to build it. Rep. Eric Swalwell has provided $1 million to reduce this expense since it honors our local veterans. The site clean-up is the only responsible course of action for a contaminated site before it becomes a park. This is not a loan to Eden. The city took similar action with the clean-up of Livermorium Plaza. The $14 million of affordable housing dollars have already been committed to the purchase of the land, this is not a loan. $7.8 million is not a loan to Eden.
Mony: The Eden Housing downtown development deal has created real divides in our community. The process of getting us to where we are has left a significant part of the community feeling unheard. The City rejected the thousands of signatures on the referendum on technical grounds and in doing so created more strife and division in Livermore. While I do not support the current location, I feel that the time has come to heal and move forward. Now that the property has been sold and there are still two litigations over the property, the fact is that there is limited recourse to pursue a relocation that isn’t litigious, costly, and will not further divide our community. As mayor, I will review all of our legal options and move forward within the boundaries of our legal obligations. My goal is to find a win-win solution for the people of Livermore.
COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
Branning: Acting in their constitutional roles the city clerk and city attorney determined that the petition was not eligible to be processed as a referendum. Four judges have now supported their determination in preliminary rulings denying MEH motions. Furthermore, it is inappropriate and potentially illegal for a council member to interfere with the clerk and attorney performing their duties. It is important to understand that the land worth $7.8 million contributed to the project is not being loaned in the normal sense. The loan document is a vehicle to ensure that the affordable housing fund gets the land or dollar value back if the project is not delivered as planned. Note, if affordable housing is not built on the site, the city’s general fund is required to return the land or the equivalent dollar value to the affordable housing fund. We should build Veterans Park as planned. Representative Swalwell secured $1 million for its construction because it honors our veterans. As stewards of the environment, it would be unconscionable to not clean up the site, especially where children will play.
Wahrer: I am in favor of Eden housing, and I do not feel the central downtown space is the right spot for it. After showing an “approved plan” that changed right after the election, a new council needs to be honest rather than offering another bait-and-switch. Now that the property is sold, I will ask staff to look into what the real options are. Whatever happens with the Eden plan, I want to work with the city to fix the parking shortage created by Eden’s single parking spot per housing unit. I also want to make sure that what open space remains is comfortable and coordinates with the rest of the public space, not walled off for residents only. I want to prioritize Livermore residents getting into Livermore’s low-income housing.
COUNCIL DISTRICT 2
Barrientos: I DO NOT support the current location of the Eden Housing development. I was one of the volunteers who gathered signatures for the referendum. 90% of the citizens did not want the current location. I thought the referendum should have been placed on the ballot. The Eden Housing Developers would be able to save money if they were given other options. The city could have offered other undeveloped locations and have Eden Housing divide up the number of units, thus providing more residences. I believe that anything can be changed when given the right incentives and reasoning.
Chiong: It is my understanding that affordable housing was to be built on the current Eden Housing location when the land was purchased by the city using affordable housing funds many years ago. With lawsuits and an appeal to oppose the project all decided in favor of the city, I believe the city has a legal basis now to proceed with the development. It is time to move forward from this conversation so the city can give proper attention to other important issues in the community.
CONCLUDING THOUGHTS
What do you want citizens to know about you as a candidate that you haven’t already shared here?
MAYORAL
Marchand: With district elections, there will be two new council members joining the city council. These will be individuals who will bring with them fresh ideas and perspectives. In the last citywide poll, 92% of respondents agreed that Livermore is a great place to live and raise a family. Furthermore, in March of this year, an independent analysis concluded that under my tenure, the Livermore Police Department was fair and unbiased. That does not happen by accident. It can only come from experienced, effective leadership and clear direction. I love this city, and I’m prepared to serve our residents with my experience and passion to keep Livermore moving forward. Elect success. Vote Marchand for Mayor.
Nop: In closing, I want citizens to know that I am running to move Livermore forward, to bring a fresh perspective and innovative ideas to the city council. I will work to create a local government that is more responsive to the needs and desires of ALL our residents.
COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
Branning: I love Livermore, and I want to listen and work collaboratively with the residents to make Livermore even better. I have experience working with our local and regional leaders, and I am honored to have earned their endorsements along with firefighters, labor organizations, teachers, realtors and many others. I hope you will reach out at 925-232-1101 or at evanbranning.com.
Wahrer: I am excited to be a Livermore City Council member for all residents. I have met amazing people while walking in our neighborhoods. I know you want your thoughts heard and considered. When opinions or goals are in conflict, I want to work to see where we can find common ground. Livermore is a community; we need to act with respect for each other.
COUNCIL DISTRICT 2
Barrientos: My life experiences have taught me many things, like how to face a challenge and attempt to solve it and how to get along with all kinds of people. As your next city council member, I will be a public servant. I intend to serve by opening more lines of communication and staying engaged with all the residents of Livermore, especially those in District 2.
Chiong: My husband and I moved to the United States from the Philippines 28 years ago. We raised our two kids in Livermore, and they are now carving their own paths in their chosen fields. I am proud that I live in Livermore.
Pleasanton
By Larry Altman
About half of Pleasanton’s residents will vote for a city council representative this year, as the city shifts from at-large elections to district elections.
All residents, however, will find Mayor Karla Brown on their ballots as she seeks a second term. Brown is running unopposed.
With Councilwoman Kathy Narum termed out, her seat was designated as District 1. Retired engineer Jeff Nibert, a Pleasanton Planning Commissioner, will face Dean Wallace, a legislative district director for state Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks of Oakland.
In District 3, an area encompassing the southwest portion of Pleasanton, City Councilwoman Julie Testa, elected at-large in 2018, will run for re-election against two challengers: Communications manager Jamie Lee and electrical engineer Joel Liu.
Earlier this year, the city council voted to shift from at-large elections, where residents from throughout the city vote for all council members, to district elections with four areas. Voters choose from candidates who live within their district.
The move followed a lawsuit threat from an attorney who has sued elected bodies throughout the state, alleging at-large elections violated the California Voting Rights Act by reducing the power of minorities to elect representation.
In preparation for the election, The Independent asked the candidates why they are running for office, what they would bring to the council, their priorities if elected, what they see as Pleasanton’s key issues going forward, and their views on housing.
The answers include water quality, growth, meeting the state’s housing mandate to build nearly 6,000 residential units during the next several years, public safety, financial stability, the future of Stoneridge Mall and climate change.
Here are how the candidates responded:
MAYOR KARLA BROWN
Brown, who served two terms on the city council before voters picked her to be mayor in 2020, said she is running for re-election “because I believe I am the right person to address the challenges facing Pleasanton in 2022-2024.”
No one filed to run against her.
“With 10 years of elected leadership behind me, I have built a reputation for addressing new challenges, exploring solutions and working together to get things done,” Brown said. “In my job as mayor, it has been an honor to serve as an advocate for our residents, nonprofits and businesses of Pleasanton.”
Brown said she was pleased to be part of a team of professionals in the city. She called the city’s staff outstanding.
“Under the leadership of City Manager Gerry Beaudin, we are building a younger and more diverse team of directors and department leaders,” Brown said. “The retirement of former directors gave the city manager the opportunity to build and strengthen our city staff.”
She called her fellow city councilmembers an impressive, dedicated group that shares their experiences and asks good questions to find balanced solutions.
“Working together, our city, our council members, local businesses and our residents coped with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19,” Brown said. “We should be proud of the over 10,000 vaccines that were administered at our regional vaccination site at the Fairgrounds, plus the use of the senior center was helpful to support vaccines for the school district employees, and for our students.”
Brown touted the Pleasanton Senior Lunch Program run by Open Heart Kitchen, which served more than 40,000 meals to seniors, while also operating the regional food distribution site that supported thousands of residents with food insecurities.
The city, she said, offered Pleasanton’s businesses nearly $1.5 million in city loans and county grants. The city’s Housing, Human Services and Community Development departments also offered grant requests of nearly $1.5 million.
“We have shown we are here for our residents, our businesses, our schools, and our vulnerable community members,” Brown said. “We have been through a lot together, but I see a much brighter future ahead.”
Once she is reelected, Brown said finalizing Pleasanton’s Housing Element will be key. The state, she said, has required Pleasanton to zone land for nearly 6,000 housing units. She said she envisions the housing will primarily be located in “transit rich areas”, with others dispersed throughout the city to balance infrastructure and school demands.
Brown said she would like to see more jobs spread around the Bay Area. Bringing jobs to the Tri-Valley, she said, will improve affordability and reduce commute times.
“We still need plumbers, car mechanics, electricians and more, but the state’s goals for more housing can displace light industrial businesses and jobs,” Brown said. “ As a mayor, I am trying to balance infrastructure, water needs, local jobs along with more houses, and the formula is not simple… Our city has wonderful sites for high paying jobs, and I want to retain that as a benefit for our residents and our city’s finances.”
Brown said she wants to keep downtown vital and thriving, and said the city is working to update retail options at Stoneridge Mall.
“I want to hear from our residents and learn how they would like to see the Stoneridge Mall area updated, accommodate additional housing, support the transit in the area and improve the location for walkability,” Brown said. “This area should feel like Pleasanton with upscale buildings and housing, which (are) desirable to young professionals and young families.”
As the city moves forward, Brown said, it will look for ways to increase water quality and quantity, following the discovery of trace chemicals in a city well.
“Pleasanton is working with our water supplier Zone 7 to research possible sources of the forever materials, while exploring treatment options for cleanup and removal,” Brown said. “Additional water resources are also being explored. Hopefully, the recent rain is a sign of more precipitation to come to help effect an end to the drought. As we have seen, water conservation has become a key part of our future.”
COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
(Vote for one)
Jeff Nibert
A resident for 30 years, Jeff Nibert said he is running for City Council District 1 to “maintain and improve our quality of life, safety and beautiful environment.”
“Pleasanton residents want and deserve a council member who for long years has known, contributed to, and worked to better our city,” Nibert said. “I want to bring a volunteer heart to the city council with the values of being solution-centered, a great teammate, respect always, listening, and serving.”
Nibert said voters should choose him over Wallace because of his longevity in the city, volunteering with youth, church and civic groups, his experience as a Pleasanton Planning Commissioner and his corporate background. Nibert said he has managed multi-million-dollar project budgets and will apply his experience to the city budget.
“I have two engineering degrees and will call upon my experience as an engineer and use facts to guide my decisions,” Nibert said. “I will honor science and use it to make reasonable decisions for our health and welfare.”
Nibert, who along with his wife raised three children in the city, said he will make independent and unbiased decisions about projects and will not accept donations from developers.
“I strongly favor keeping local control over zoning decisions,” he said. “I oppose ‘one-size-fits-all’ state mandates that destroy local control and have consequences like the 5-story Harrison Street project that can be built without City Council approval and without public engagement.”
If elected, Nibert said public safety will be his top priority, along with strengthening the city’s partnership with Pleasanton Unified School District, to maintain the city’s quality of life.
Other priorities include taking action to remove health hazards posed by “forever chemicals” in the city’s water supply; preserving Pleasanton’s small town-character and historic downtown charm, protecting Pleasanton’s scenic ridgelines and hillsides and implementing the city’s Climate Action Plan 2. Growth, he said, needs to make sense. That means locating denser housing closer to transit to reduce traffic and climate impacts, and meeting state-mandated goals for new housing.
A key issue in District 1, Nibert said, is community engagement to create a comprehensive plan to redevelop the Stoneridge Mall area with housing, retail and commercial components.
“It’s an opportunity to reimagine the mall area in a whole new way,” he said. “However, the new plan must address impacts that would worsen traffic or make it unsafe, challenge the water supply, underfund infrastructure, or crowd our schools.”
As a Planning Commissioner, Nibert said he helped to formulate the city’s draft city housing element plan “to meet the staggering state-mandated goals for new housing at all income levels.”
Once the plan is approved, the city must work to attract investment in housing for people with lower incomes, establishing partnerships with nonprofit developers to address the needs.
“We must do better for working families, especially our teachers and city employees,” Nibert said. “Forty-eight percent of residents said that a lack of housing affordable to working families is an extremely or very serious problem. I support using all available means to help those who work here to live here. I support assisting renters and first-time homebuyers. With sound planning and local control, we can balance this need with retaining Pleasanton’s small-town character and open space.”
Dean Wallace
Dean Wallace said he’s running for Pleasanton’s District 1 seat to “bring a forward-looking perspective to the Pleasanton City Council – that of someone who has lived in the Tri-Valley for over 20 years, went to high school in the Tri-Valley, and who came back after college to live close to family.”
Wallace, 36, said he has first-hand knowledge of the challenges facing working families and young professionals, especially the high cost of housing and rent in the Tri-Valley.
“I’m running for City Council because I want to help change the tone of the housing discussion here in Pleasanton,” Wallace said. “I don’t think it’s okay that some people take the position that all of our Foothill, Amador, and Village high school graduates of tomorrow will just have to come to terms with the fact that they won’t be able to call Pleasanton their home in the future, because they won’t be able to afford to live here.”
Wallace said the City Council currently regularly makes excuses for not tackling “our city’s extremely serious housing needs.”
“This is an injustice being forced upon our region’s younger generations and working class people,” He said. “We have folks working two or three jobs here in Pleasanton, who also then have to sit in their cars in slow-moving traffic for an hour and a half, or two hours, one-way, simply to commute to and from work each and every day. Why? Because our City Council has consistently refused to build much-needed homes for our younger generations and working class people.”
Wallace said the city must acknowledge it is in the midst of an unprecedented housing affordability crisis and find ways to build more affordable housing, ideally near public transit, for teachers, first responders and younger workers.
“Nothing is more fundamental to the livelihoods of our citizens than making sure that everyone has a home, close to where they work, that they can actually afford to live in,” Wallace said.
A renter, Wallace said he will advocate for housing policies that support renters and first-time home buyers.
Wallace said “some members of the council” believe suing the state to oppose mandates requiring more housing is a priority over building the much-needed homes
“Some members of our council think that it is a good idea to waste millions of dollars in taxpayer funds to fight the very thing that the residents of Pleasanton themselves say is the thing that they most want to see the city government do something about,” he said.
A district director for State Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland, Wallace said he previously served Pleasanton residents as a legislative aide to 15th Congressional District U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell. Relationships built with many Pleasanton and Tri-Valley leaders, he said, will help him work with neighboring communities to address regional issues.
He called his experience his greatest strength, one that distinguishes him from Nibert, and said he is excited about putting his skills and connections to work on behalf of Pleasanton residents.
Besides housing, Wallace identified public safety, safe drinking water and a more vibrant downtown as among his priorities, along with aggressively pursuing environmental sustainability.
Wallace said he wants to ensure police officers and firefighters have the training and equipment they need to keep the city safe, including the technology and communications tools required in large-scale disasters. He said he supports finding solutions to solve the city’s water quality issue, including greater treatment of the city’s water supply or blending water with its water supply.
On the downtown, Wallace said it concerns him when friends ask to meet him in other communities for dinner instead of Pleasanton’s downtown. He said the City Council needs to increase weekend nightlife spots, find attractions to bring in young families, and change restrictive policies that discourage small business.
He also criticized some members of the city council for micromanaging the police department, instead of supporting officers and investing in improving public safety. He said they would “rather engage in asinine discussions about the presence of police vehicles at public events.”
If elected to the District 1 seat, Wallace said he will push back when residents’ interests and desires are not heard by other council members.
“That includes standing up to defend our district from those who desire to place the entire burden of building new homes just in District 1,” he said. “I don’t believe that our district should be the only district that is made to take on that burden.”
A first-generation son of immigrants – his father was born in Ireland and his mother in Mexico – Wallace became a U.S. citizen in 2011. District 1, he said, “deserves a City Councilmember who is representative of the diversity of our district.”
COUNCIL DISTRICT 3
(Vote for one)
Joel Liu
Describing himself as one of more than 10,000 residents who moved to the city between 2010 and 2020, Liu said he will bring new perspectives to the City Council, if voters choose him to replace Testa.
A parent of two school age children, Liu said he cares about public safety and sustainability. Chairing the city’s Committee on Energy and Environment (CEE), he worked on sustainability and wants to expand his responsibilities “to better serve our community.”
“Public safety is my No. 1 priority,” Liu said. “I support the School Resource Officer (SRO) program to keep our campuses safe. I support the Police Department to exhibit their equipment to the public. My opponent has different opinions.”
Citing his doctorate in Electrical Engineering, Liu said he has led multi-million-dollar businesses and managed large budgets. Besides his position with CEE, he is a Tri-Valley representative on the Community Advisory Council at East Bay Community Energy.
“I will use my professional experience to make certain the city stays on a fiscally sustainable path,” Liu said. “I am one of the main contributors to the Climate Action Plan 2.0 which Pleasanton City Council approved earlier this year. Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown recently commented on another candidate who is also an engineer — ‘his engineering skills and project experience will add new insights to the council.’ It applies to me, too.”
Liu identified public safety, sustainability, fiscal stability, and strengthening the city-school partnership as his priorities should he win.
“Support for our first responders is essential, including our alternate mental health program,” he said. “I support furthering environmental sustainability and collaboration with our partners, including the school district and Zone 7.”
Going forward, Liu said the city’s biggest issues include public safety and keeping the city’s water safe to drink.
“Half of Pleasanton’s Downtown area is in District 3, and hence keeping our historical downtown vibrant is one of the most important issues for District 3,” he said.
On housing, Liu said Pleasanton must continue working on the housing element, a plan to meet state rules on housing growth.
“After receiving the Environmental Impact Report, we can optimize the plan to select the best sites for zoning to solve the housing issues and meet state mandate,” Liu said. “In the meantime, we need to work with legislators for local control.”
Liu, 47, has lived in Pleasanton with his wife since 2008. His children attend PUSD schools and are competitive Pleasanton Seahawks swimmers. He is also a parent member of the School Site Council at Harvest Park Elementary School, and is a former chairman of the board of the San Francisco chapter of the Chinese Institute of Engineers/USA.
Liu also co-founded Tri-Valley Asian Association with other Asian American parents in 2018. The TVAA’s mission is to build a bridge for Asian Americans to broaden their community connections.
On his website, Liu described himself as a “first-generation immigrant raised by parents who taught him the values of family, education, and community service from an early age.”
He said he arrived in the United States 21 years ago with two large pieces of luggage and very little money. He pursued his degree at Arizona State University and worked in aerospace his entire career to design the electrical system of Boeing 787 and military aircrafts. He moved to California after his wife found a job in the Bay Area, and was hired to work for a Pleasanton company.
Julie Testa
Seeking re-election, Testa said her continued role on the City Council will be to “retain what we value in our amazing community for our next generation of families.” She called her City Council term extraordinary and historic.
“Together with my fellow council members, we guided the Pleasanton resident and business community safely through several phases of the pandemic, emerging with Pleasanton in a strong fiscal position,” Testa said. “I spearheaded a compassionate Alternative Response pilot program to support our stellar police officers on the more than 400 mental health calls in Pleasanton each year. I have worked with city leaders throughout California to stop the state overreach of unfunded housing mandates that will have dramatic consequences to Pleasanton’s quality of life.”
Testa said she was proud of her advocacy for compassionate mental health resources that resulted in the Alternative Response Program, which will include two licensed clinicians to respond to calls when someone is having a mental health crisis instead of or in addition to police officers.
Testa called the program, which is expected to begin this year, a “win-win for everyone involved.”
“It will free our outstanding officers to perform law enforcement responsibilities while supporting our residents with positive outcomes,” Testa said.
If re-elected, Testa said she will prioritize representing residents’ concerns about quality of life issues, the city’s schools, public safety, water quality and conservation. She said she wants to push back on state officials “excessive growth mandates that threaten the careful balance of infrastructure and services that make Pleasanton wonderful.”
Testa said she will prioritize resident interests over special interests, work to preserve Pleasanton’s historic downtown and its small town character, support public safety, protect clean water and promote conservation.
Going forward, Testa said key issues for the city will be maintaining water quality and availability; implementing the city’s Climate Action Plan, keeping crime down and dealing with the state’s “unachievable unfunded housing mandates.”
On housing, Testa said Pleasanton is committed to reasonable growth with a focus on low-income housing, but “we can and must push back on state overreach of incorrect housing numbers.”
Testa said the state’s housing agenda is about profits, and not about achieving affordable housing. Testa said she and her colleagues at the California Alliance of Local Elected requested an audit of the state mandate’s numbers and found it was wrong.
“Cities must join together to require fair and accurate numbers. I am leading city council members across the state in those discussions and solutions,” she said. “The false narrative that building lots of market rate housing will create affordability is profit motivated and wrong.”
Testa said affordable housing requires subsidies, but the state is not providing the $1.5 billion dollars needed to build the thousands of affordable units in Pleasanton. We can and have achieved our market rate housing, but cities are being set up to fail our affordable housing mandates.”
Testa said most cities will fail and California will give developers power over housing approvals. She called the project on Harrison Street the first example.
“The project will defy our city ordinances,” Testa said. “Building five stories, 46 residential units, and no parking where one small house has sat for 50 years, because Sacramento does not care about our downtown. “
Testa said she and her husband moved to Pleasanton 35 years ago to raise their family. She touted her record of service, including serving as a Pleasanton City Commissioner for 11 years, as National Alliance on Mental Illness-Director, and REACH Resources Education Activities Community Housing-Director. She said she founded a statewide organization “to find solutions to excessive housing development in Pleasanton and statewide. “
“I have pledged to continue to represent Pleasanton in its entirety,” Testa said. “We are one community.”
Jamie Yee
Jamie Yee said she is running for the Pleasanton City Council District 3 seat because the current council is dysfunctional and “seems like a block holding issues from moving forward.”
“The current council is not truly representative of our community, and the dysfunction it represents is harmful to the future of our hometown,” Yee said. “Decisions made by the City Council today will affect the rest of our lives.”
Yee said it is “concerning” that the city manager and assistant city manager, along with the human resources, finance and operations directors have all left in the last year.
“I have been told that the staff felt they were being micromanaged by the council, there was no trust, and a very difficult and untenable working environment,” Yee said.
A Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) trustee from 2008-2020, Yee said her parents moved her family to Pleasanton in 1969.
“I can remember when Stoneridge Mall was first built, the first stoplight, when Stoneridge Drive and West Las Positas Boulevard did not cut through the business park, and when parts of the sidewalks on Main Street were at the height for horses and buggies,” Yee said. “I have seen growth and its positive aspects. We need smart and planned growth to ensure we have ongoing revenue streams to ensure our financial future and the quality of life we all dearly value.”
Yee said her school board experience, including serving twice as board president, gives her a proven track record of public governance, including oversight of a $160 million budget. Yee touted her experience setting policy, hiring personnel, supervising the PUSD superintendent, and learning how to have productive and civil public deliberations to gain the public’s trust.
“I have experience working with school district staff and executive teams professionally and collaboratively,” Yee said. “I have a deep understanding of our community, experience with constituent engagement, and an understanding of labor negotiations and the role of a city council member.”
Yee, who works for the Alameda County Health Care Services Agency, said she will lead in advocating for improved community engagement. She said she knows how to ask hard questions and make decisions that “come from a good place that represents the community and not a personal agenda.”
Yee pointed out that, if elected, she would become the first person of color to serve on the council since 1975, when the mayor was Floyd Mori. She would be the first Asian-American woman on the panel.
“Our community is now 37.4% Asian, and it is time to balance the representation of our community,” Yee stated.
Yee said she would come to the council with more experience than Testa in a public governance role and without a personal agenda. Yee said she is not adversarial and is not interested in using litigation to solve problems.
“I ask questions to truly problem-solve in a civil manner,” Yee said. “I am not a bully. I have a lot of experience from my professional role working with communities and being a part or have led a true community engagement.”
Yee said her priorities include Pleasanton’s quality of life, supporting public safety efforts, collaborating with the school district, supporting local small businesses, and balancing modern city needs while safeguarding the character of Main Street.
Yee, who has two children who attended PUSD, said crime is down, but residents in her district are concerned about catalytic converter and porch package thefts.
On housing, she said the city needs more affordable homes for residents. About 20% of PUSD teachers, she said, grew up in Pleasanton.
“I am not sure how many live in town, but it is not reasonable for the teachers to commute long distances to teach and bring their best,” Yee said. “There is a similar ratio for city staff, including fire and police. All of it is about balancing the need with what is possible, but good productive conversations at the council level need to occur. It is critical.”
City Council Elections 2022