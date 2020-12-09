With the holiday shopping season in full swing, many small businesses hope to gain enough sales to keep doors open through the end of the year.
Seeing the challenges stacked against mom ‘n’ pops during the pandemic, Tri-Valley chambers and downtown organizations are running campaigns to educate residents about the reasons local shopping and spending are vital. They’ve pointed out that spending money at a locally owned business — rather than sending it to large corporate industries — keeps money in the community, which can help the economy in the long run through additional sales taxes, staff salaries and owner spending.
Adam Van de Water, director of innovation and economic development for the City of Livermore, noted the city is promoting local shopping this month as it has throughout the pandemic.
“We are working with a number of our stakeholders and our partners to do so, from Livermore Downtown, Inc. – which has been coordinating a number of local campaigns – to the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center, and we have more in the works throughout this month and the winter,” Van de Water said.
He said the city and Livermore Downtown, Inc. (LDI) continue to seek ways to get shoppers to come out and visit their local stores.
“For the holidays, our focus has been to empower all of our stakeholders and get their messages out to ensure they continue to have a customer base,” Van de Water said. “Our shoppers need to remain safe to support our small businesses to see them through this difficult period this month.”
LDI executive director Rachael Snedecor said shopping local can often provide unique gifts without breaking the bank.
“We do have different price points,” said Snedecor. “Small business owners don’t have the buying power that a Walmart or a Target has, but they are bringing you specialty items they have curated to make sure they are accessible to people in the Livermore community, whether its home décor, clothing, fashion, gift items or toys. It’s not the low-discount pricing, but it’s definitely accessible and affordable.”
Snedecor further noted LDI hosts events and that many stores are running specials this month. She went on to add that the community sees the additional benefit of investing in local businesses when those owners contribute to nonprofits, schools and sports team, among others.
In Dublin, the chamber of commerce’s Dublin Holiday Dozen features a different category of business each day from Dec. 2 to Dec. 13.
“Each day, we are highlighting businesses in the City of Dublin within that category,” said Inge Houston, chamber president. “For instance, today is music, books and movies, so on social media, we are highlighting businesses within the city that fit within that category, encouraging people to shop local and find their gifts here in town.”
She said the chamber’s campaign also encourages shoppers to rave about their local purchases online to help small businesses extend their reach and remind residents what is available in their own hometown. For shoppers on a budget, Houston noted many local stores offer military discounts and free curbside pick up to help decrease shipping costs.
“Always ask about the discounts, especially at restaurants,” Houston said. “I recommend people shop early to avoid crowds. I would go with a list, so you don’t get distracted and that will help you stay on budget.”
To help spread the word, the chamber partnered with the economic department of the City of Dublin. Arun Goel, Dublin vice mayor, said local businesses are depending on citizens to support them.
“Today’s businesses, as a result of the pandemic, are finding it hard to make ends meet while keeping employees employed,” Goel said. “As we reflect and try to celebrate the holidays, we need to remember businesses are part of the pride and the fabric we appreciate here in Dublin.”
Pleasanton is also promoting its small businesses through a Shop Small, Shop Local campaign sponsored by the Pleasanton Downtown Association (PDA). Tiffany Cadrette is PDA’s executive director and said she’s encouraged by the community’s support beyond Small Business Saturday.
“We are asking our community to make the pledge to Shop Small and Support Local,” stated a press release from the PDA. “When you shop small, you do something BIG. Shopping locally keeps dollars in our economy. For every $1 spent at a small business, $0.67 stays right here in our community.”
Cadrette extolled the virtues of shopping locally, including supporting the local economy, creating a smaller carbon footprint, personal attention from employees and unique selection.
Overall, community organizations encourage people to stay safe and look forward to a brighter future.
“We just encourage people to say positive; this will end,” said Houston. “Enjoy your family and friends. Take the time to let your loved ones know how special they are. And try to enjoy the holiday season.”
For more information on Livermore Downtown, Inc., visit https://www.livermoredowntown.com/.
For more information on the Dublin Chamber of Commerce, call 925-828-6200 or visit https://dublinchamberofcommerce.org/.
For more information on the Pleasanton Downtown Association, call 925-484-2199 or visit www.pleasantondowntown.net.