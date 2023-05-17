LOGO - Alameda County Seal

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors last week adopted an aggressive climate action plan that aims to achieve carbon neutrality in county operations by 2045.

Approved May 9, the plan includes transitioning to all-electric buildings and vehicles; expanding virtual services so employees can work remotely by reducing the need for residents and clients to travel to county offices; consolidating county functions to avoid wasting electricity, gas and water in underused county buildings; purchasing carbon-free renewable electricity; using renewable diesel in vehicles that do not have electric alternatives; and by supporting a policy of “reuse, repair, redistribution.”