The Alameda County Board of Supervisors last week adopted an aggressive climate action plan that aims to achieve carbon neutrality in county operations by 2045.
Approved May 9, the plan includes transitioning to all-electric buildings and vehicles; expanding virtual services so employees can work remotely by reducing the need for residents and clients to travel to county offices; consolidating county functions to avoid wasting electricity, gas and water in underused county buildings; purchasing carbon-free renewable electricity; using renewable diesel in vehicles that do not have electric alternatives; and by supporting a policy of “reuse, repair, redistribution.”
“We’ve learned from over a decade of climate leadership that by working with our partners, we can develop creative solutions that improve quality of life for county residents,” Board President Nate Miley said in a statement. Nately’s district includes parts of Pleasanton and Sunol.
“Guided by this plan, we will invest in resilient service delivery and aggressively pursue emissions reductions in the county’s operations,” Miley continued. “We look forward to continuing to support and collaborate with the communities and groups already being affected by climate change. We hope business and local organizations will join us in quickly transitioning to a low-carbon future.”
The plan comes four years after the Board of Supervisors declared a climate emergency, which a county report said has exacerbated heat waves, wildfires, poor air quality, storms and flooding. Its adoption, the county said, follows a winter of “record-setting rainfall where California saw 12 atmospheric river storms.”
“From blocked roads to health issues, the communities we serve as well as our workforce are affected by climate change,” County Administrator Susan Muranishi noted. “By investing and preparing, we can continue to increase resilience and reduce future risks.”
County officials touted their previous climate plan written in 2010 for exceeding its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions more than 30% from 2003 levels by purchasing carbon-free electricity. The goal had been 15%.
Developed since 2021, the new plan points out transitioning from natural gas to electric-powered equipment in the county’s buildings; locating new buildings near public transportation; using equipment with refrigerants with lower emissions; and using lower-carbon construction materials. The plan also aims to use landscaping that aids in taking carbon out of the air.
In additon, the plan states that county officials must help residents deal with wildfires, rising sea levels and changes in weather patterns, including preparing for emergencies and by providing mental health care. The plan calls for county vendors and contractors to recover and reduce food waste; support farmers in how they utilize their land; and improve the economy with job programs.
About 100 county employees from 16 departments took part in a survey to collect suggestions for the plan. County officials also held public workshops and gathered public comments.
The county’s earlier climate action plan aimed to achieve a reduction of 80% of 2003 emissions by 2050. The new plan proposes 2045 as the new target to align with California’s carbon neutrality goals.
Absent from the meeting, Miley submitted a public statement ahead of time in support of the plan’s passage. His four colleagues approved it with a 4-0 vote on May 9.
According to a staff report, the plan is consistent with plans in other Bay Area counties, including Marin, San Mateo, San Francisco and Santa Clara.
In December, Livermore adopted a plan to reduce carbon emissions by 2030 and to achieve neutrality by 2045. Pleasanton adopted its similar plan in February. Dublin approved its plan in 2020.