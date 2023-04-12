Las Positas assistant women’s basketball coach Ashley Hart has become the first former Hawks’ player in women’s program history to sign a contract to play professionally.
Hart, a First-Team All-Conference player at Las Positas in 2018-19, will compete in Mexico for Club Lobas de Aguascalientes.
The Lobas play in the Liga Mexicana de Baloncesto Profesional Feminil (LMBPF).
“Ashley Hart is deserving of this moment,” Las Positas head coach Caleb Theodore said. “She made history as a player at Las Positas, now she is making history as an alumni becoming the first player ever to play professionally. Las Positas College and the City of Livermore couldn’t be more proud.”
Hart, a former star at Millennium Charter School (Tracy), led the Hawks with 21 points, 7 rebounds and 4.3 assists a game in 2018-19. She had another successful run at San Francisco State, playing all 25 games for the Gators in 2021-22, leading them in blocks with 17, and was second in points (237) and assists (44). She also made CCAA All-Academic, earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
“With pride, we applaud Hart for making history stamping your name in the LPC WBB Hall of Fame,” Theodore said.