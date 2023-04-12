SPORTS-LAS PO PRO DEAL.png

Ashley Hart, the Las Positas College assistant women’s basketball coach, has signed a professional contract to play for a club in Mexico. (Photo courtesy of Las Positas College) 

Las Positas assistant women’s basketball coach Ashley Hart has become the first former Hawks’ player in women’s program history to sign a contract to play professionally.

Hart, a First-Team All-Conference player at Las Positas in 2018-19, will compete in Mexico for Club Lobas de Aguascalientes.