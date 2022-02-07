The American Red Cross issued a plea for blood donations last week, citing the continuing surge in COVID-19 cases and winter weather that has forced the cancellation of hundreds of blood drives across the county.
Blood supplies for accident victims and other medical needs continue to be at low levels, and the nonprofit agency is urging donors to make appointments to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCross.org, or by calling 800-733-2767.
The Red Cross also announced that donors who give blood or platelets during February will receive a $10 gift card via email from Amazon.