Public comments on the scope of an environmental study for the proposed widening of a 15-mile stretch of Interstate 205, from I-580 to I-5, must be submitted to either the San Joaquin Council of Governments or the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) by Monday, Nov. 1.
The proposal is to widen the stretch of I-205 from six to eight lanes. One HOV lane would be added in both directions between the Alameda County line and I-5.
Caltrans will prepare an Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Assessment for the I-205 Managed Lanes Project, which could also include interchange improvements and transit hubs.
The environmental will consider five alternatives, including an option to forgo the project.
Comments can be sent by email to scott.guidi@dot.ca.gov, or by regular mail to Scott Guidi, Caltrans, District 10, 1976 East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Stockton, CA 95205).
The project website is: 205managedlanes.com.