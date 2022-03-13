Sue Compton, chief executive officer at Axis Community Health, will be retiring in June, according to a company announcement.
“It has been my honor to lead a team of exceptional healthcare professionals who are passionate about providing high quality care for Tri-Valley residents who face barriers to care,” said Compton, who became CEO in 2007. “Although it is going to be very hard to say goodbye, the Axis team is primed to continue on its trajectory of success, and I am confident that the organization will thrive in the coming years.”
When Compton joined the company, Axis, a provider of healthcare for low-income and uninsured Tri-Valley residents, had two locations and offered primary care medicine, mental health counseling, and a nutrition program for women, infants, and children. Axis now operates five sites and has added other services, including dental care, chiropractic services, and acupuncture. Axis Bridge, a mental-health urgent-care program, was added in 2021, with the support of Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin, and Alameda County.
Under Compton’s watch as CEO, the Pleasanton-based healthcare provider grew from 70 employees to nearly 200, and from an annual operating budget of $7 million to $31 million. Axis now serves 15,000 area residents.
Compton, who joined Axis in the 1980s, has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Duke University and a master’s degree in health science from the University of San Francisco. She also chairs the Alameda Health Consortium and serves on the board of the Community Health Center Network.
"It is impossible to overstate [Compton’s] accomplishments at Axis,” said James Paxson, who chairs the Axis board of directors. “Her long tenure at Axis and deep knowledge of the organization were exceptional. With that came a deep passion for Axis' mission, deep caring for the people Axis serves, as well as commitment to Axis’ staff and the delivery of quality health care.”