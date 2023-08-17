Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (CA-10) is a winner of the 2023 Democracy Awards, the Congressional Management Foundation’s (CMF) award recognizing non-legislative achievement and performance in congressional offices.
DeSaulnier was selected for outstanding achievement in the category of Constituent Accountability and Accessibility. The Constituent Accountability and Accessibility category recognizes offices that provide clear and relevant information on their work and publicly acknowledge metrics for that performance. This is DeSaulnier’s second Democracy Award having won the 2019 Democracy Award in the “Constituent Accountability and Accessibility” category. He was also a finalist for this award in 2018.
“As both a former small business owner and a longtime public servant, a commitment to constituent service and restoring trust in government are the twin pillars of my work in Congress, and they inform my office’s efforts to remain accessible and accountable to the people of California’s 10th District,” said DeSaulnier. “I am proud that these efforts have again been recognized by CMF and I thank them for their commitment to promoting effectiveness and faith in Congress.”
Eight House and Senate offices were also honored as winners in four categories: Constituent Service; Innovation and Modernization; Constituent Accountability and Accessibility; and “Life in Congress”-Workplace Environment.
Among other noteworthy items, CMF’s press release included the following reasons for selecting Congressman DeSaulnier:
“In his eight years in Congress, Mark has hosted 190 town halls. The office also hosts regular virtual and mobile district office hours, which is an opportunity for constituents to meet by appointment one-on-one with Rep. DeSaulnier. … As with town halls, Mobile District Office Hours are advertised on social media, via email and in the office’s e-newsletter, “DeSaulnier’s Digest.” Rep. DeSaulnier routinely makes a special appeal on social media for those who disagree with him to sign up for an appointment so he can hear their point of view. Constituent emails and letters receive a response within 5 business days of receipt with an emphasis of turning around digital mail within 48-hours.”
The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit founded in 1977 dedicated to strengthening Congress and building trust in its work with and for the American people. CMF works to revitalize Congress as an institution; promoting best practices in congressional offices; and helps Congress and the people they represent engage in a constructive and inclusive dialogue toward a thriving American democracy.