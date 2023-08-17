Award Trophy Recipient Winner Giorgio Trovato Unsplash.jpg

Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (CA-10) is a winner of the 2023 Democracy Awards, the Congressional Management Foundation’s (CMF) award recognizing non-legislative achievement and performance in congressional offices.

DeSaulnier was selected for outstanding achievement in the category of Constituent Accountability and Accessibility. The Constituent Accountability and Accessibility category recognizes offices that provide clear and relevant information on their work and publicly acknowledge metrics for that performance. This is DeSaulnier’s second Democracy Award having won the 2019 Democracy Award in the “Constituent Accountability and Accessibility” category. He was also a finalist for this award in 2018.