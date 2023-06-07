REGIONAL — Two Democratic congressmen representing portions of the Tri-Valley area, Eric Swalwell and Mark DeSaulnier, issued statements defending their votes last week on a bill to suspend the nation’s debt limit. Although, Swalwell voted in favor and DeSaulnier opposed the debt ceiling bill, both criticized Republicans for demanding that spendings cuts be part of the measure.
“I voted to pay America’s bills,” Swalwell said. “When you rack up a tab, you pay it. Republicans were willing to dine and ditch on the American economy, leaving Social Security and Medicare recipients and our veterans with the bill. I was not.”
Without increasing or suspending the debt limit, currently at $28.4 trillion, the federal government would likely have defaulted on paying its bills this month, including Social Security and Medicare payments.
Although DeSaulnier acknowledged that “defaulting on our debt is not an option,” he explained, “(I) voted against this bill, because I refuse to reward the political extortion of the extreme faction of the Republican Party.”
“Instead of performing their constitutional duty and raising the debt ceiling to avoid economic catastrophe,” DeSaulnier argued that “the Majority held the country hostage and refused to let it go without cuts to benefits working Americans rely on, rollbacks of environmental protections, and making it easier for the ultrawealthy to skirt tax laws.”
The House voted 314 to 117 to approve the bill, which suspends the federal debt ceiling for two years, while imposing spending limits in some areas of government.
A bipartisan coalition of 149 Republicans and 165 Democrats backed the measure, while 71 Republicans and 46 Democrats opposed it.
The Senate also approved the bill, 63-36, again with more Democrats in favor than Republicans.
Just 17 Republicans joined 45 Democrats in voting for the bill, with 31 Republicans, four Democrats, and one independent, Bernie Sanders, opposed it.
In a nationally televised address, President Biden, who signed the bill, said passing the budget agreement “was critical. The stakes could not have been higher.”
He added that Democrat and Republican negotiators “were able to get along, get things done, were straightforward with one another, completely honest with one another, respectful with one another. Both sides operated in good faith. Both sides kept their word.”
In his statement, Swalwell, whose district includes Livermore, Pleasanton, and parts of Dublin, also noted the strong support for the bill from Democrats.
“Predictably, Democrats had to again save the economy from collapse,” Swalwell said.
“For weeks, Speaker (Kevin) McCarthy trashed Democrats and President Biden, but when the rubber met the road, McCarthy was not able to deliver his end of the deal without relying heavily on Democratic votes,” Swalwell said. “With this vote, the American people saw a sharp contrast in governing styles. Democrats delivered competence, while Republicans brought chaos.”
McCarthy, also a California Republican, represents the mostly agricultural 20th congressional district.
In his statement, DeSaulnier, whose district includes part of Dublin and most of Contra Costa County, added that while he is “grateful to my Democratic colleagues and President Biden for keeping some of the most harmful, extreme proposals out of this bill, the fact remains that we never should have been in this crisis manufactured by Republicans in the first place.”