REGIONAL — Two Democratic congressmen representing portions of the Tri-Valley area, Eric Swalwell and Mark DeSaulnier, issued statements defending their votes last week on a bill to suspend the nation’s debt limit. Although, Swalwell voted in favor and DeSaulnier opposed the debt ceiling bill, both criticized Republicans for demanding that spendings cuts be part of the measure.

“I voted to pay America’s bills,” Swalwell said. “When you rack up a tab, you pay it. Republicans were willing to dine and ditch on the American economy, leaving Social Security and Medicare recipients and our veterans with the bill. I was not.”