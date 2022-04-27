Alameda County — Construction is scheduled to begin in August on the long-awaited five-story parking structure that will add more than 500 spaces adjacent to the East Dublin-Pleasanton BART station.
The $34.5 million Dublin Transit Parking Garage Project, which was originally approved four years ago, was finally set into motion last month when the Alameda County Board of Supervisors approved a construction contract with McCarthy Building Companies in Santa Clara.
“It’s really going to happen this time,” said Shawn Wilson, chief of staff to Supervisor David Haubert, whose district includes Livermore, Dublin and a portion of Pleasanton.
In addition to regular parking spaces, the structure at Iron Horse Parkway and Martinelli Way in Dublin will feature priority vanpool parking and electric vehicle charging stations next to another structure at the site.
In 2018, several East Bay political leaders including then Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty and then Dublin Mayor Haubert broke ground at the site. At the time, the original schedule called for it to open in 2022, however, the new plan estimates a December 2023 completion.
The new parking building will sit next another existing parking structure, which contains about 3,100 spaces and covers about half of a 4-acre site. The City of Dublin plans to build housing in the remaining land.
Tri-Valley residents and officials have wanted the additional parking for years. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Dublin officials said some 3,000 people were on a waiting list for reserved parking. Over time, those using the BART system have been forced to park in adjacent neighborhoods in front of homes, angering residents, Wilson said.
“The need will only grow,” Wilson said. “We would love to have 80 spaces. We would love to have 1,000. We can only build what we can afford to build.”
The 2018 groundbreaking occurred shortly after the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority (LAVTA) and the county’s General Services Agency (GSA) received $20 million in funding from Caltrans. As the structure went through the design and environmental reviews, the Alameda County Transportation Commission (ACTC) allocated another $14 million to fund the structure. Haubert’s office put up $500,000.
GSA Director Kimberly Gasaway, who has been in her job for less than a year, said projects take time, including obtaining LAVTA and Caltrans approval, hiring architects, drawing designs and putting them out for bid. At the same time, the GSA saw major turnover in its workforce, bringing new people on board.
“On top of that, we had COVID hit,” Gasaway said. Other projects, such as mitigating COVID spread in the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, reconfiguring offices and placing barriers took precedence.
“We are on track now and ready to deliver,” Gasaway continued. “We've awarded a contract to a great company and are excited to move it forward.”
Dublin City Councilmember Jean Josey said the need for more parking at the station became a “huge issue” before the pandemic. Although BART ridership dropped significantly as workers stayed home, it is rising again as people go back to the office in San Francisco and Silicon Valley.
“We are quite excited,” Josey said. “That garage is going to be definitely well-utilized when ridership gets back to where we were pre-pandemic. We’re thrilled they’re breaking ground.”