Some Contra Costa County residents will pay more property taxes beginning July 1 to cover increased State Water Project (SWP) costs. The new charges come as a result of a unanimous Dublin San Ramon Services District (DSRSD) decision during a June 21 board of directors meeting.
Single-family detached homes will pay $87.88 per equivalent dwelling unit (EDU), compared to the previous $61.34 per EDU levied last fiscal year. Multi-family attached homes will pay $35.14 per EDU, compared to $24.52 per EDU previously.
While Zone 7 directly collects SWP costs from DSRSD customers in Alameda County, “Zone 7 lacks authority to collect these costs on the property tax rolls in Contra Costa County,” according to a report prepared by consultants at NBS. The DSRSD-approved property tax increase therefore serves as an alternative way to pay for SWP water delivered to Zone 7.
No members of the public spoke on the SWP charges at the June 21 meeting.
The California SWP, which consists of canals, pipelines, reservoirs and hydroelectric facilities that extend across two-thirds of the state, delivers clean water to 27 million Californians where local sources fall short. The project also provides flood control, power generation, recreational activities and environmental stewardship, according to the California Department of Water Resources (DWR).
At the same June 21 meeting, the board also heard an update on the district’s water conservation status in response to the ongoing drought that began in 2020.
“DSRSD demands have hardened since the last drought,” said DSRSD senior engineer Irene Suroso, who presented a graph of this year’s potable water demands that closely tracked those of 2020. Both years remain above target usage levels despite outreach efforts from the district and drought messaging from the state.
The State Water Board adopted a second water conservation emergency regulation last month, following the first emergency regulation in January that, among other things, prohibited watering of commercial, industrial and commercial decorative grass, and required urban water suppliers to implement their level 2 demand reduction actions by June 10.
DSRSD’s level 2 actions included requiring hotels to offer linen service opt-out, requiring restaurants to only serve water upon request, and limiting landscape irrigation to specific days and times.
California will enter the dry summer months with below-average reservoir storage and essentially non-existent snowpack, according to the DWR.