Solar Panels Green Energy Unsplash.jpg

Alameda County – The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) unanimously adopted a controversial new solar tariffing policy, NEM3 (net metering).

The commission contends that the policy will lower electricity costs to all Californians, while reducing the amount utility companies can credit to rooftop solar customers who sell power to the grid. Opponents believe NEM3 will kill incentives for residents to generate their own electricity by both reducing the payments to them and lengthening the time it takes to make a solar panel investment pay off. Some pointed out that the decrease of about 22 to 25 cents a kilowatt will extend the time it takes for a customer’s solar investment to pay off from six to nine years.