Alameda County – The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) unanimously adopted a controversial new solar tariffing policy, NEM3 (net metering).
The commission contends that the policy will lower electricity costs to all Californians, while reducing the amount utility companies can credit to rooftop solar customers who sell power to the grid. Opponents believe NEM3 will kill incentives for residents to generate their own electricity by both reducing the payments to them and lengthening the time it takes to make a solar panel investment pay off. Some pointed out that the decrease of about 22 to 25 cents a kilowatt will extend the time it takes for a customer’s solar investment to pay off from six to nine years.
The commission’s Dec. 15, 5-0 vote to pass the NEM3 policy followed three hours of public comments that were nearly all against ending incentives enacted decades ago to entice customers to install solar panel systems on their roofs.
“It’s devastating to see California’s Utility Commission vote to dismantle solar incentives that have made California the nation’s leader in solar power,” Laura Deehan, state director of Environment California, an organization that promotes the transformation to clean energy, said in a statement.
However, commission members emphasized that the NEM3 policy will not affect current rooftop solar users; it will cut the price Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), San Diego Gas & Electric, and Southern California Edison pay to new solar customers beginning next year for excess solar power they generate and send to the grid beginning April 23, 2023. They said the new net metering policy will lead to lower electricity costs for all Californians.
Although incentive policies enacted in 1997 enticed some 1.5 million Californians to install rooftop solar over the decades, the credits have resulted in utility companies passing the increasing cost along to non-solar users.
The California Public Advocate’s Office (PAO) said in October that the cost of the rooftop solar incentive program currently in use increased from $3.4 billion in 2021 to $4.6 billion in 2022 for customers who do not have rooftop solar. The analysis found that customers without rooftop solar will pay an additional $325 annually on their electricity bills to subsidize the NEM solar incentive.
The costs, the PAO said, were driven in large part by a significant increase in rooftop solar installations in 2022.
Before the vote, CPUC Commissioner Clifford Rechtschaffen said the new policy was the “responsible and forward-looking decision.”
“It balances many competing priorities and positions ... for the good of the future,” Rechtschaffen continued.
CPUC President Alice Reynolds said the new policy focuses on equity and “advances the new clean energy technologies we need to meet our climate goals and help ensure grid reliability.”
Critics, however, contend the utility companies will simply increase their profits if they pay smaller subsidies to customers. Many of those who called into the CPUC meeting accused the commission members and staff of representing the private interests of PG&E, San Diego Gas & Electric, and Southern California Edison over consumers. Along with many solar advocates, opponents to the new policy said it will discourage new customers from “going solar” at a time when the state is trying to increasingly move to clean energy sources.
Among those calling in to the meeting to voice an opinion was Livermore’s Jean King, who urged the panel to reject the proposed NEM3. King told the commission she installed solar on her home in 2006, and it supplied all the electricity she used. Last year, when she installed an electric heat pump, she added more solar panels and now produces as much as she uses.
“Climate change is real, and we must have more solar, including more distributed solar on rooftops and parking lots,” King told The Independent, recounting her statement. “A carrot works better than a stick. Rebates are given to encourage the purchase of energy efficient appliances and furnaces. Do the same with rooftop solar — encourage with rebates for home solar. Do not discourage with this punishing proposed rule.”
Michael Fredrich, a member of Friends of Livermore, told The Independent after the decision that the CPUC’s vote was “very disappointing.”
“Again we see the CPUC disregarding overwhelming public opinion and supporting the interests of large corporate utilities,” Fredrich said.
Fredrich said the decision will discourage people from installing rooftop solar and solar installation businesses will close, costing green jobs.
“Currently rooftop solar produces 10% of the state’s power,” Fredrich said. “The state says we need that to reach 50%. How will that happen by making rooftop solar more expensive?”
During the three hours of public comments, where each caller had one minute to speak, nearly all echoed the similar opinion that the CPUC’s proposal to reduce incentives would seriously harm California’s move to residential rooftop solar.
Following the vote, Deehan’s organization said “history shows that when drastic cuts are made to NEM programs, people stop putting panels on their rooftops.”
“Gov. (Gavin) Newsom and the CPUC should be making clean energy more accessible and affordable so that rooftops across the state can catch the sun to power our lives,” Deehan said. “This misguided decision, which undervalues solar’s numerous benefits for all Californians, will dim the lights on the growth of solar in the Golden State.”
The commission, however, said the decision will incentivize customers to utilize batteries to store power and control the costs of electricity for all Californians.
The new tariff will apply the new residential rates to encourage electricity use when it is most beneficial for grid reliability. Rates will differ between peak and non-peak times to incentivize battery storage and load shifting from evening hours to overnight or midday.
Under the new tariff, the CPUC said, average residential customers who install solar are predicted to save $100 on their electricity bill. Residential customers who add battery storage are expected to save $136. New solar and battery storage customers should fully pay off their systems in nine or fewer years. Opponents contend that is three years longer than the current timeline.
The CPUC said the change also provides extra bill credits to residential customers who adopt solar in the next five years, enabling businesses to gradually transition from solar-only sales to solar plus battery storage sales.
In addition, the tariff will provide residents in California tribal communities and low-income customers with more than double the amount of extra bill credits to improve their access to solar and storage, the CPUC said.
The decision did not appear to make anyone happy on either side of the issue.
Woody Hastings, program manager of the Santa Rosa-based Climate Center Energy Program, said the decision will hinder investments in solar systems.
“California needs more solar power — not less,” Hastings said. “Just as more middle- and lower-income Californians are putting solar panels on their rooftops, the new rules adopted by the CPUC threaten to slow the growth of clean energy across the state.”
Affordable Clean Energy for All (ACEA), a consortium backed by PG&E, SCE and SDGE, said the decision “falls short of ending the outdated, overly generous subsidies.”
“The CPUC got this vote very wrong,” said the Rev. Frank Jackson, chief executive officer of Village Solutions Foundation, one of 120 organizations representing low-income families, seniors, environmentalists, labor, small business and community groups in the consortium.
“Low-income families are struggling to buy gas, put food on their table, and pay for everything, including utilities,” Jackson added. “Continuing to pay hundreds more a year to subsidize mostly wealthy Californians is unfair.”
ACEA said the NEM3 vote “locks in an excessive $4 billion in subsidies for the existing 1.5 million solar customers that will continue to grow without end.”
“That means low-income Californians and others unable to adopt solar will continue paying hundreds of dollars extra in their energy bills in perpetuity so rooftop solar homeowners, who tend to be wealthier Californians, can continue to receive bill discounts decades after they have paid off their solar systems,” the organization said.
Although upset with the outcome, Deehan’s organization called the decision “not as egregious as an initial proposal put forward last year” because it “honors existing net metering compensation agreements and does not include an unfair ‘solar tax’ or grid-participation fee for people with their own solar panels.”
Still, the organization’s national partner, Environment America, lamented the decrease in incentives for those who purchase solar systems.
“Without robust alternatives in place to make sure rooftop solar can thrive, this decision by the world’s 4th-largest economy puts the future of one of America’s best and most popular clean energy technologies at risk,” said Johanna Neumann, Environment America’s senior director of the Campaign for 100% Renewable Energy. “Given what we know about all the clean air and climate benefits that come with rooftop solar, this decision in California flies in the face of the state’s climate and clean energy goals.”
The California State Legislature can pass legislation if it chooses to override the CPUC’s decision. In 2017, Nevada’s legislature did so, passing a law to restore net metering following that state’s Public Utilities Commission’s vote to reduce incentives.