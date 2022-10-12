REGIONAL — A proposal from East Bay Community Energy (EBCE) to donate $15 million to Oakland’s UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital continued to draw criticism of the agency’s philanthropic efforts during the agency’s Sept. 30 executive committee meeting.
“Ratepayer money is actually public money,” said Jessica Tovar, staff organizer for the Local Clean Energy Alliance (LCEA). “It’s not in the purview of East Bay Community Energy to be gifting ratepayer funds.”
Launched in 2018, the not-for-profit public agency supplies electricity to 14 Alameda County cities — including Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton — and the county’s unincorporated areas, such as Sunol.
EBCE first publicly broached the hospital grant during a May 16 community advisory committee meeting, where it outlined the proposal to create an EBCE asthma program at Benioff that would include staff, capital improvements and an endowed professorship.
Vice Chair Corina Lopez framed the charitable activities as the mark of an agency growing beyond its core renewable-energy focus.
“We are on the march to 100% renewable,” she said. “And now, it’s really about thinking about what is the next phase in terms of maturation of this CCA (community choice aggregation). What comes next?”
Since the program’s introduction, however, critics have questioned whether the grant falls outside of the energy agency’s expertise.
Public comment at the June 15 board of directors meeting, for example, pushed to redirect the grant’s funds to more familiar areas.
“EBCE should (instead) invest that $15 million in funds into the local development business plan programs that advance resilience and equitable access to local clean energy for our customers, such as community microgrids, energy efficiency upgrades for very-low income homes and buildings,” said Crystal Huang of the People Power Solar Cooperative, at the June 15 board meeting.
But Annie Henderson, EBCE vice president of Marketing and Account Services, described to The Independent how EBCE has made community investments in the past, including participation in California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) — a state program that provides energy-rate discounts to low-income households — and the funding of community innovation grants.
“This is not the start of us working with community-based organizations,” continued Henderson. “We’ve shown that this has been an interest for many years and something that we’ve been doing for many years. … (It) is unclear to me how (the hospital grant) would be distinguished differently from the type of grants we’ve issued previously.”
In addition to questions of just where EBCE’s purview lies, Tovar took issue with the grant’s lack of competition.
“If we were to apply for a grant, or to apply for a sponsorship, there’s an application process,” she told The Independent. “There’s a review by community advisory committee members and board members of EBCE. And then they decide who gets this money. This issue to propose $15 million to the hospital didn’t come with a process like that.”
Health-E Communities Partnership
EBCE removed the grant from the annual budget it approved in June, but went on to introduce a new Health-E Communities Partnership program at its Sept. 30 meeting that would still seek to channel money to asthma sufferers.
The new program would conduct an indoor air-quality study with the goal of reducing “sources of air pollution that impact the most vulnerable populations,” according to a presentation by Chaset, which cited asthma patients specifically. The program would also design and deliver home electrification retrofits to replace natural gas stove tops, water heaters and furnaces.
But Health-E,failed to fully alleviate LCEA’s concerns around EBCE’s investment plans.
In a letter from Sunjana Supekar, attorney at Chatten-Brown, Carstens & Minteer LLP, on behalf of LCEA and the Sierra Club, to EBCE, Supekar asserted that EBCE is bound by the Public Utilities Code and EBCE’s joint powers agreement, which does not include providing for medical care or research.
“EBCE’s purpose is limited to activities relating to securing energy supply, reducing GHG (greenhouse-gas) emissions, promoting rate price stability, and fostering local economic benefits relating to energy and power development,” continued Supekar. “While improving access to health care and prevention of asthma is a laudable goal, it is not a goal that serves the limited purposes of EBCE as a community choice energy aggregator.”
Speakers at the executive committee meeting expressed similar doubts around Health-E.
“Creating a program like this to improve access to healthcare and prevent asthma are really great goals,” said Sierra Club representative Melissa Yu. However, she added, “EBCE is not an agency that should be conducting this research … There are already many studies that show the nexus of gas appliances and indoor air quality and the health effects of that.”
Henderson, however, maintained that the new program aligns with EBCE’s founding goals.
“The board does have the authority to make grants to support the goals of EBCE. Addressing air pollution, investments in electrification — those are well within our purview,” she said.
Next Steps
Members of the executive committee asked for more details on Health-E, such as partners and funding amounts, and stressed the need to include lower-income households in the program, those least able to take on electrification themselves .
The plan, explained Chaset, remains in an exploratory phase at this point.
“We’re not seeking an agreement from the board to fund anything,” he said. “We’re really just trying to put some pieces together right now.”
While EBCE plans to hold a community advisory committee meeting on Oct. 17 and a board of directors meeting on Oct. 19, it has not yet released agendas for those meetings. Henderson doubted significant progress in defining the Health-E program could be made before then.
“We’ll be moving that forward through our standard public process, which means it can be discussed at the community advisory committee, as well as it will be an informational item, then a voting item at our board meeting,” said Henderson.