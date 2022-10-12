LOGO - East Bay Community Energy EBCE

REGIONAL — A proposal from East Bay Community Energy (EBCE) to donate $15 million to Oakland’s UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital continued to draw criticism of the agency’s philanthropic efforts during the agency’s Sept. 30 executive committee meeting.

“Ratepayer money is actually public money,” said Jessica Tovar, staff organizer for the Local Clean Energy Alliance (LCEA). “It’s not in the purview of East Bay Community Energy to be gifting ratepayer funds.”