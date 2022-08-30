After battling it out for over a year in the East Bay Athletic League, Granada center Andrew McKeever and Dublin point guard Donovan Cooks had a rare moment to share the floor together on the same team. Both players were selected to represent the Bay Area at the 2nd annual Simply Basketball Battle of Norcal All-Star game.
The event selected the top high school basketball players from the Bay Area, Central Valley, Sacramento and Stockton to play in two tournament games for their respective regions.
Along with McKeever and Cooks, Dublin High forwards Courtney Anderson and Mehki Thomas were also selected to play in the all-star game, but were sidelined due to injury.
Both McKeever and Cooks had bright moments in both of their games.
McKeever was a vital rim protector on the defensive end for the Bay Area team. On the offensive end, he was able to finish layups around the rim at a high clip.
Cooks was efficient in his two games for the Bay Area squad. He shot the three-ball at a high clip and was one of the team’s top distributors.
Both players relished the opportunity to be named one of the top high school basketball players in Northern California.
“It shows how hard I worked, especially coming from where I was freshman year,” said McKeever. “It definitely feels good.”
“It’s really a good experience to see that my work has been paying off,” said Cooks.
Both the Matadors and the Gaels are slated to build on the success that both teams had last season.
Along with McKeever, Granada will bring back Navaughn Long who had big moments for the Matadors last season. Head Coach Quaran Johnson will also be back on the bench for the Matadors as he enters his fourth full season as Matadors head coach.
Cooks, who is returning for his senior season, will be joined by Thomas and Cooks along with freshman phenom Jalen Stokes.
Cooks and the Gaels have high hopes for this season after making the state playoffs last year.
“I want to win state,” said Cooks.