Donovan Cooks

After battling it out for over a year in the East Bay Athletic League, Granada center Andrew McKeever and Dublin point guard Donovan Cooks had a rare moment to share the floor together on the same team. Both players were selected to represent the Bay Area at the 2nd annual Simply Basketball Battle of Norcal All-Star game.

The event selected the top high school basketball players from the Bay Area, Central Valley, Sacramento and Stockton to play in two tournament games for their respective regions.