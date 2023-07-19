Last week’s story on Defense Program Awards of Excellence to LLNL incorrectly indicated that the awards came from the Department of Defense. They came from the Defense Programs of the National Nuclear Security Administration, which is part of the Department of Energy.
Cindy Landis of Mosaics by Cindy stands with a mosaic of Kokopelli, the Rain Dancer at Alden Lane’s “Art Under the Oaks,” event on July 15. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District Foundation. (Phot…
