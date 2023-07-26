The article “City Eyes Acreage Outside of UGB for New Development” published July 13 incorrectly reported that two properties identified on the July 10 City Council agenda and listed for sale on public websites are within the East of Greenville Focus Area. Although the properties are located east of Greenville Road and outside the city’s Urban Growth Boundary, they are not within the boundaries of the East of Greenville Focus Area being discussed in recent General Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC) meetings – south of I-580, west of the aqueduct, north of Tesla Road, and mostly east of Greenville Road. They are located outside the Focus Area.
The article also reported the number of acres in the East of Greenville Focus Area. The article utilized 1,636 acres from a staff report for the May 10 GPAC meeting, but that number was revised to 1,139 acres on a staff report for a June 14 GPAC meeting.