The Alameda County Mosquito Abatement District has confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in the county for the 2023 season.
The district said last week that the infected person is a resident of the City of Alameda, although mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have also been found in Union City, Fremont, Newark, and Livermore. The virus is transmitted to people and animals through the bite of an infected mosquito.
According to the California Department of Public Health (DPH), as of last week there had been 26 confirmed human cases of West Nile virus in 12 counties this year.
There is no cure for the virus, but according to DPH, only one in five people infected will develop symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, or rash, and less than 1% of the people infected with West Nile virus become severely ill.
Still, West Nile virus is considered the most common and serious vector-borne disease in California, with more than 7,500 human cases and over 300 deaths reported across the state since 2003. Anyone who develops symptoms should seek medical care.
To protect against infection, DPH recommends people use a mosquito repellant that contains DEET, picaridin, lemon eucalyptus oil or IR3535 when they are outdoors.
Health officials also recommend wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and shoes and socks when outside, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.
Other safeguards include draining or covering areas of standing water; regulating irrigation to eliminate puddling; scrub and change the water in bird baths, fountains, wading pools, and potted trays at least once a week, and make sure window and door screens are in good repair and “bug tight."
Dead birds, which may be due to the virus, should be reported to the state’s West Nile virus call center, 877-968-2473, or online at westnile.ca.gov.