Solar Panels Green Energy Unsplash.jpg

Alameda County planners are recommending that the Board of Supervisors reject a Livermore-area grassroots appeal to overturn approval of a solar farm that will place 400 photovoltaic modules and panels across 12 acres near the San Joaquin County border. 

The Friends of Livermore (FOL) appeal was scheduled to be heard Oct. 13 at the Supervisors’ meeting, but the hearing may be rescheduled.