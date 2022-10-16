Alameda County planners are recommending that the Board of Supervisors reject a Livermore-area grassroots appeal to overturn approval of a solar farm that will place 400 photovoltaic modules and panels across 12 acres near the San Joaquin County border.
The Friends of Livermore (FOL) appeal was scheduled to be heard Oct. 13 at the Supervisors’ meeting, but the hearing may be rescheduled.
“Although the appeal is scheduled for Oct. 13, it could be delayed because FOL filed a Public Records Act request in late September for all emails between county planning staff members and Soltage,” said Shawn Wilson, chief of staff for Supervisor David Haubert, who represents the area in which the solar facility would be located.
Wilson said supervisors might go ahead with the hearing despite the PRA request. or shift it to another date.
“I did speak to the applicant, and they are concerned about the potential delay as they feel they have done everything they can in preparation of this hearing,” Wilson said.
In a report to the Supervisors released in the meeting’s agenda, Sandra Rivera, the Alameda County Development Agency’s interim director, advised the panel to confirm the East County Board of Zoning Adjustment’s (EBZA) recent vote in favor of the Alameda Grant Line Solar 1 project, saying it meets all requirements to go forward.
“The Planning Department and EBZA have concluded that the current project is consistent with applicable zoning, Measure D and the East County Area Plan (ECAP), that the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) analysis for this project was adequate and that approval of the Conditional Use Permit (CUP) is appropriate,” Rivera wrote.
Rivera added that the project also meets the requirements of recently adopted nonbinding solar policies for the development of commercial solar and battery storage projects.
Following the EBZA’s 2-0-1 Sept. 8 vote to approve the project, FOL, whose members work
to protect open space in the Livermore area, filed an appeal with the Board of Supervisors. Among its contentions, FOL believes the solar farm is not permitted under applicable land use designations, violates Measure D provisions to protect open space and agriculture, and will damage the natural habitat.
“My personal issue with the Grant Line Solar development is that if the county wants to continue to approve utility scale solar on agricultural land in East Alameda County, then they need to legally change the land use zoning to allow such development,” said David Rounds, a member of FOL. “There is no excuse for the county to not have specific zoning in place for something as important as expanding solar energy sources.”
Planned by New Jersey-based developer Soltage LLC., the project to be located at Grant Line Road and Great Valley Parkway would generate two megawatts of solar power that could power some 750 homes. Soltage plans to place photovoltaic panels on more than half of the site’s 23 acres, along with one inverter and three wooden utility poles. The facility will feed into Pacific Gas & Electric’s (PG&E) Alameda County distribution grid through the Herdlyn 1102 substation, about five miles north of the project site.
County officials believe population increases show a need for the facility.
In its appeal, however, FOL contends the project does not meet county plans for the land. It believes the project is not replacement infrastructure and is not allowed by Measure D as new infrastructure needed to serve growth.
In addition, FOL believes mitigation for the project’s impact on special status species is inadequate, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife requested a continuance of the CUP proceedings that was not granted, and the project is not a permitted use in the applicable zoning district. The group also contends most of the energy generated will go to communities outside Alameda County.
Rounds said the county staff’s rebuttal to FOL’s appeal was “pretty much as expected” and “a cut and paste of their response” to appeals of the Aramis solar project which remains in litigation. That controversial project would bring a 347-acre utility-scale solar farm to a scenic route in North Livermore.
In her response to FOL’s appeal which Supervisors will use as background to form a decision, Rivera said the Grant 1 project is allowed as Large Parcel Agriculture under the ECAP, which “allows uses that are similar to solar projects, such as quarries, landfills, wind farms and utility corridors. She said solar policies adopted by the board earlier this year support “a project such as this one.”
“It is well below the proposed 1,000-acre cap, is not on lands determined to be important farmlands, or subject to a Williamson Act contract,” Rivera said.
Rivera also advised supervisors that Measure D — approved by voters in 2000 to protect open space and agriculture — does not require the project to be “replacement infrastructure,” and allows for projects that provide infrastructure necessary for public services. The project, she said, also will not violate Measure D provisions designed to prevent unbridled growth.
“The approval of this project does in no way change the type, amount or size of permissible development, and all regulations, restrictions and standards in ECAP are unchanged by this project,” Rivera wrote. “Energy produced by this project would be deployed to meet local demand, and while there is no method to track or direct electric grid energy to a specific location, it is expected the project will have both local and regional benefits.”
Rivera discounted FOL’s contention that the project will harm the habitat, saying the group did not make any specific claims about what species would be affected. She said the site will remain “roughly 50% in a natural state, allowing small animals to traverse the site through friendly fencing, and the site will remain a foraging area for raptors.”
Rivera said it was true that Fish and Wildlife officials asked for the Sept. 8 hearing to be postponed so they could review the EIR. She added the agency’s officials did not send their concerns through proper channels, did not speak during the meeting and have not contacted county officials since the approval.
Regarding EZBA’s approval of a CUP for Soltage to operate, Rivera wrote that population growth and the public’s need for renewable energy warranted the project.
Rivera also countered the appeal by saying the solar farm will not have much effect on health and safety of nearby residents and workers, as well as transportation and other land uses, because it will be bounded by public roadways and a water canal.
The project, Rivera wrote, is “appropriately located in a non-urban area and will serve the public need for increased energy for the foreseeable future.”
Rounds, however, suggested the county take the decision to approve the project to voters. He said a majority of people passed Measure D 22 years ago with the intent to preserve and protect agricultural lands in the East County from excessive residential and industrial development. Land use issues, he said, can be changed at the ballot box.
“The county knows this,” Rounds said. “They have an amendment to Measure D on the ballot for next month’s general election that will allow more square footage for agricultural buildings and horse arenas than current zoning allows. Friends of Livermore and some of the original supporters of Measure D support these changes.”
Rounds said the county should take the same steps with utility scale solar as it did with horse arenas.
“Voter objections and appeals and lawsuits for projects like Grant Line Solar will likely continue as long as the county continues to ignore these voter approved protections for agricultural land in East County,” Rounds concluded.