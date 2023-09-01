Depending on weather conditions, the Alameda County Mosquito Abatement District will spray for adult mosquitoes in the east Livermore area on Tuesday, Sept. 5, due to increased West Nile virus activity.
The district said it would be applying an oil-based insecticide, Evergreen ULV (5-25) Ground, using a truck-mounted ultra-low volume sprayer.
The area to be treated is bounded by Patterson Road on the north and East Avenue on the south, and North Mines Road on the west and South Vasco Road on the east.
Two groups of mosquitos in the treatment area have tested positive for the virus, according to the district, along with several dead birds.
“We expect a quick and effective response by our team will suppress the mosquito population and lower the risk of residents contracting West Nile virus.,” said abatement district manager Ryan Clausnitzer.
West Nile virus is transmitted to people and animals through the bite of an infected mosquito.
About 20% of those who are infected will develop symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, or rash. Although less than 1% will develop serious neurological illnesses, according to virology experts, adults over 50 and people with compromised immune systems are at increased risk of serious complications.
Clausnitzer also encouraged residents in the area to stay indoors during the spraying, which will be limited to nighttime hours. The insecticide breaks down in sunlight.
Residents are also encouraged to eliminate sources of stagnant water where mosquitoes can breed, including outdoor containers, puddles, and unmaintained swimming pools. Anyone who comes across a dead bird is asked to report it by calling 877-WNV-BIRD or online at westnile.ca.gov.