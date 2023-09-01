Mosquito West Nile Virus Bug Leaf Syed Ali Unsplash.jpg

Depending on weather conditions, the Alameda County Mosquito Abatement District will spray for adult mosquitoes in the east Livermore area on Tuesday, Sept. 5, due to increased West Nile virus activity.

The district said it would be applying an oil-based insecticide, Evergreen ULV (5-25) Ground, using a truck-mounted ultra-low volume sprayer.