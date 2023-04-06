LOGO - Alameda County Seal

The Superior Court of Alameda County is recruiting members for the 2023-2024 Civil Grand Jury.  The role of the grand jury is to investigate local government and ensure that agencies are working in the best interest of the public. The Court is seeking six potential jurors from District One, which includes Dublin. Jurors are paid $15 per day for each day served, plus mileage and parking at a reduced fee. For more information, or to apply online, go to tinyurl.com/mwayhsk4