The Superior Court of Alameda County is recruiting members for the 2023-2024 Civil Grand Jury. The role of the grand jury is to investigate local government and ensure that agencies are working in the best interest of the public. The Court is seeking six potential jurors from District One, which includes Dublin. Jurors are paid $15 per day for each day served, plus mileage and parking at a reduced fee. For more information, or to apply online, go to tinyurl.com/mwayhsk4.
Lane closures on Eastbound 580 stopped traffic for hours on Friday, March 24 as Caltrans worked to shore up a retaining wall that slid during the series of recent storms.
