The Superior Court of Alameda County is recruiting members for the 2023-2024 Civil Grand Jury.
The role of the grand jury is to investigate local government and ensure that agencies are working in the best interest of the public.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
The Superior Court of Alameda County is recruiting members for the 2023-2024 Civil Grand Jury.
The role of the grand jury is to investigate local government and ensure that agencies are working in the best interest of the public.
The Court is seeking six potential jurors from District One, which includes Dublin.Jurors are paid $15 per day for each day served, plus mileage and parking at a reduced fee.
For more information, or to apply online, go to tinyurl.com/mwayhsk4.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Amador Valley High School baseball coach Lou Cesario is hoping the Dons will return to their winning ways after a disastrous 2022 season.