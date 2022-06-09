Alameda County — The county reinstituted its indoor mask mandate last Friday, June 3; the first Bay Area county to do so since last year.
“Daily reported COVID-19 cases have exceeded the peak of last summer’s Delta wave and are now approaching levels seen during the winter 2020-21 wave, at comparable lab-reported testing levels,” stated an Alameda County press release. “Reported cases are an underestimate of the total due to home testing and unidentified infections.”
Total Alameda County COVID-19 cases for the 14-day period ending May 30 numbered 10,236, compared to last summer’s wave which peaked at 6,405 cases over 14 days. However, the current numbers are far lower than the surge that began around Christmas-time last year and at its height, soared to 58,464 cases over a 14-day period.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) described the current wave of infections as driven by the Omicron variant first seen in the U.S. last December. This version, according to the CDC, “causes more infections and spreads faster than the original strain of the virus” — first seen in the United States last December.
Although the county will not require masks in K-12 school settings through the end of the current school year, it still strongly recommends them, and will require masks in other childcare settings, such as summer school and youth programs.
The county also reminded residents, in addition to masking, to “stay home if sick or positive; test if symptomatic or exposed; and keep gatherings small and outdoors or increase ventilation if gathering indoors.”
“Rising COVID cases in Alameda County are now leading to more people being hospitalized and today’s action reflects the seriousness of the moment,” said Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss. “We cannot ignore the data, and we can’t predict when this wave may end. Putting our masks back on gives us the best opportunity to limit the impact of a prolonged wave on our communities.”
While Hazel Wetherford, Dublin economic development director, has yet to see that impact on local businesses, she expects the restaurant and personal services sectors will be the first to be affected.
“One of the things that we’re always cautious of, is if there is an uptick in the number of cases, making sure that (restaurants) can provide that outdoor space for their patrons,” she said.
The City of Livermore agreed with the need to protect its restaurant industry.
“City Council has taken recent steps to support Livermore businesses, including permanently expanding seasonal outdoor dining in the downtown and supporting events and activities that encourage visitors to patronize local businesses,” said Livermore Director of Innovation and Economic Development, Brandon Cardwell.
Similarly, Pleasanton’s Economic Development Manager, Lisa Adamos, explained that Pleasanton’s city council recently approved grant programs for a Downtown Parklet Program and an Outdoor Dining Installation Program to assist restaurants with the construction of outdoor dining areas.
Dublin also opened a second round of its Residential Rent Assistance Program on May 20, which will use $240,000 of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding to assist lower-income households.
The program aims “to help our local residents in Dublin, so that they don't suffer from eviction or homelessness because they can't pay rental arrears or property taxes because of financial hardships they've experienced through COVID-19,” explained Wetherford.
In contrast to the program’s first round, which expended all of its funding through a first-come, first-served basis, the second round will accept applications through June 20 and then choose qualified applicants via a lottery process if applications exceed the available funding. Eligible households may qualify for up to $6,000 or 6 months of rent, whichever is less.
Farther afield, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) will launch, over the next several weeks, 146 Test to Treat sites across the state that will provide rapid testing and immediate treatment for COVID-19, regardless of insurance coverage.
“Our goal is to help Californians recover if they get COVID-19 and ensure high-risk patients have access to treatments that can keep them out of the hospital,” said CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón.
Californians can use a Test to Treat locator at bit.ly/Indy_TestToTreat to find where they can access these services.