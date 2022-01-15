The Las Positas Hawks men’s basketball team drove in three separate vans to drive 23 minutes to conference rival Ohlone college. The windows were down, and the car heater was blasting while each player was required to wear a face mask.
During their usual Tuesday practice, coaches handed out hand sanitizers to each player every 15 minutes in what the Hawks call “sanitation break.” In their game against Ohlone, players wore masks on the bench and were told not to sit next to each other if they could.
On the high school side of things, the Tri-Valley put a pause on indoor games set to take place at local campuses from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6 to help combat the surge of COVID-19 cases.
Alameda County guidelines state that any event over 500 people must have guests show proof of vaccination in order to enter. With this week being the first week of league basketball games, there most certainly could have been a situation where schools would have to check students and parents' vaccination status to enter the gymnasium.
“Each school needs to determine what they can and can’t do,” said East Bay Athletic League (EBAL) commissioner Leo Lopoz. “What we have done is work with each other a few days ahead to forecast what may or may not be possible.”
The EBAL, which all Tri-Valley schools participate in, is in a unique position — the league spans across Alameda and Contra Costa counties. The Mountain division of the league, which comprises San Ramon Valley, Monte Vista, California, Dougherty Valley and De La Salle High School, follow different guidelines than schools in the Tri-Valley.
But at the end of the day, it is the schools that ultimately make the final decision if teams will play or not. For example, Foothill boys’ basketball played their league opener against San Ramon Valley on the road on Jan. 5. Granada boys’ basketball, which had an away game at Dougherty Valley, decided not to play in their league opener. Livermore High, which would go on the road against Monte Vista, also followed suit and did not play.
Teams have also taken precautions internally in order to keep their players healthy.
“Mask up; lots of water, lots of vitamin C and praying,” said Dublin High Head Basketball Coach Tom Costello when asked about precautions the Gaels are taking to keep players healthy.
The Las Positas Hawks, who have not had a game canceled or rescheduled, have taken precautions to make sure that they can continue with their season.
“We just try to keep everyone spread as much as possible, wash our hands and preach to our guys about safe practices,” said Las Positas Men’s Basketball Coach James Giacomazzi.
Indoor sports like basketball and wrestling have a higher chance of being rescheduled or canceled because of the close proximity of players, coaches and fans at these events, but outdoor winter sports like soccer will not be as affected.
“From the outdoor side, nothing has changed within our league,” said Lopoz. “People are going by the status quo.”
For indoor sports, both divisions of the EBAL are following California Department of Public Health’s recommendation of weekly testing for athletes and coaches, but weekly testing is not mandated by the schools. For outdoor sports, testing is not required or recommended for athletes.
In terms of games being rescheduled, the EBAL bylaws say that if both schools do in fact agree to a reschedule, the game could be played at any time during the EBAL league season. Lopoz has said that the league is looking into Sundays as rescheduling days, but it will ultimately be up to schools to decide what day they would be willing to play a rescheduled game.
“I think everyone has been open and has been flexible to getting the common denominator done which is giving the athletes some sort of opportunity to play,” said Lopoz.