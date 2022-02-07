Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley discusses the role her office plays, in partnership with the California Department of Resources, Recycling, and Recording, in making sure that supermarkets and other retail businesses follow state law when it comes to redeeming recyclable bottles and cans in an episode of “Justice for All” now airing on Tri-Valley Community Television.
O’Malley will also be joined by Assistant District Attorney Matt Beltramo, who oversees the agency’s consumer and environmental protection department, to discuss new consumer scams that involve unlicensed contracting, Ponzi schemes, unfair business practices, and scare tactics, and how consumers can report suspected fraud.
“Justice for All” is available on demand at TV30.org. It is also available on Comcast Channel 30 and AT&T U- Verse via Chanel 99. Check the TV30 website for the broadcast schedule.