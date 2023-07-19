In September 2022, Daybreak Labs (one of Livermore’s i-GATE innovation Hubs) opened a facility in Livermore, playing a supportive role in helping businesses grow and develop in the Tri-Valley.
An innovation hub is a physical space that brings together researchers, creators and innovators to nurture ideas in their industries. In the case of Daybreak Labs, they provide life sciences and deep tech research and development facilities to help speed the time for marketing startup companies.
According to the Director of Innovation and Economic Development for the City of Livermore Brandon Cardwell, Daybreak has become one of the most supportive labs for companies to grow and flourish. Cardwell had been running the i-GATE innovation hubs for nearly 10 years when he stepped down to pursue other avenues.
“Livermore is a major epicenter of technological innovation due to our two labs and the high concentration of talent living and working in our community,” said Cardwell. “But early stage startups that are commercializing these breakthroughs have a very difficult time finding real estate that is appropriately sized and equipped for the work they are doing. Industrial real estate is in high demand throughout the region, and the very low vacancy rate is particularly challenging for young companies. Daybreak Labs’ research and development facilities offer these companies low cost, flexible space to bridge the gap from the lab to the market, and the non-profit nature of the organization allows Daybreak to put the needs of the entrepreneur ahead of profitability.”
In October 2022, Executive Director for i-GATE Innovation Hub and Daybreak Labs Yolanda Fintschenko tooke the helm. Fintschensko, a Livermore resident, saw the opportunities with Daybreak Labs and understood its potential.
According to Fintschenko, the operation is going well and they are still accepting new companies at the incubator.
“The first year has gone well,” said Fintschenko. “From the standpoint of the incubator itself, we were approximately half full at the six month mark, and we are still accepting companies. We are talking to prospective Daybreak Labs companies everyday. In terms of how we are doing supporting our Daybreak Labs members, we have seen all our companies progress. Two of our Daybreak Labs member companies have raised seed rounds and three have hired more people since incubating with us. The feedback from our founders is that Daybreak Labs has been critical to their progress, and it is necessary for the success of early stage science-based startups in the Tri-Valley.”
Fintschenko added that having a lab such as Daybreak makes it more affordable for businesses to start a company with abundant resources at their disposal.
“Having an incubator like this in the Tri-Valley means that our residents can find affordable lab space to start a company,” said Fintschenko. “Unlike incubators in other areas that have professors, students, and university resources like lab space, we rely on early to mid-career scientists, engineers, and innovators who are at an inflection point in their career and choose to take the risk of starting a company without the benefit of a research university. Lab space is expensive and hard to find, so this means that we can help our local inventors reduce the technical risk of their ideas so they can get funding to build their company.”
Daybreak Labs has two people running the lab and both are invested in Daybreak’s future as well.
“Two Livermore residents run Daybreak Labs,” Fintschenko said. “We are incredibly invested in the success of this incubator and contributing to the future of Livermore and the Tri-Valley as a vibrant place to live and work.”
Fintschenko added that there will be advances in care diagnostics and carbon capture technology coming out of Daybreak Labs.
“In terms of innovations coming from Daybreak Labs member companies, in the future we can expect to see advances in point of care diagnostics and carbon capture technology.”