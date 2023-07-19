Science Test Tube Laboratory Louis Reed Unsplash.jpg

In September 2022, Daybreak Labs (one of Livermore’s i-GATE innovation Hubs) opened a facility in Livermore, playing a supportive role in helping businesses grow and develop in the Tri-Valley.

An innovation hub is a physical space that brings together researchers, creators and innovators to nurture ideas in their industries. In the case of Daybreak Labs, they provide life sciences and deep tech research and development facilities to help speed the time for marketing startup companies.