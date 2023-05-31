REGIONAL — Two Alameda County sheiff’s deputies were charged last week with falsifying records related to an inmate’s suicide at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, the District Attorney’s Office said.
Deputies Sheri Baughman, 49, and Amanda Bracamontes, 30, were accused May 26 of doctoring logbooks to make it appear as though they followed procedures for directly observing inmates when Vinetta Martin hanged herself in her cell April 3, 2021. The charge is a felony.
“Video evidence shows that they repeatedly failed to check on Ms. Martin for extended periods, sometimes as long as one hour and 47 minutes, contrary to their certifications,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. The Office further stated that Bracamontes and Baughman “were supposed to conduct direct visual observation checks every 30 minutes on Ms. Martin.”
District Attorney Pamela Price filed the charges five months after creating her Public Accountability Unit (PAU) and announcing her team would re-examine seven deaths involving police officers and sheriff’s deputies. Martin’s death was among them. Found hanging with a bed sheet wrapped around her neck, Martin was alive, but died later at a hospital.
Shortly before Price took office in January, her predecessor, Nancy O’Malley, cleared the deputies of criminal wrongdoing in Martin’s case. O’Malley’s final report on Martin’s death released Dec. 16 did not say anything about logbooks. It only addressed the deputies’ failure to timely check on Martin in her isolation cell.
“By failing to observe Ms. Martin in her cell at the required 30-minute intervals, Deputy Bracamontes and Deputy Baughman may have been negligent in their duties,” O’Malley’s report said. “However, it is clear that the negligence did not rise to the level of criminal negligence required for an involuntary manslaughter conviction. Both deputies were aware that they were required to check on the inmates every 30 minutes, however, Ms. Martin was not on suicide watch or intensive observation on April 2, 2021.”
At the time of her death, Martin had been in custody at Santa Rita Jail since Oakland police arrested her on July 5, 2020, in an assault case. Nearly three weeks later, a judge declared doubt about whether Martin was competent to stand trial and suspended court hearings. A year later, Martin was still in custody awaiting evaluation and transfer to the Department of State Hospitals-Napa, Price’s office said.
“Ms. Martin was a ‘special management inmate’ who told staff she was planning to commit suicide three weeks before her death,” Price’s statement said. “Ms. Martin was discovered unconscious and slumped on the floor. She was pronounced dead at Stanford Valley Care Medical Center in Pleasanton.”
Price notified Sheriff Yesenia Sanchez on Friday that she had issued warrants for the deputies’ arrest.
In a statement, Sanchez called the news a “difficult day.”
“Any life lost at the Santa Rita Jail is one too many,” Sanchez said. “Deputies Bracamontes and Baughman are entitled to due process as is the case for anyone else in the community. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office has cooperated with District Attorney Price’s office in this investigation and will continue to do so going forward.”
The case is among the first to come out of Price’s PAU. In addition to the jail case, Price filed charges against probation officer Nicole Perales, 50, alleging Perales performed a sex act on a 15-year-old boy in custody at the Alameda Juvenile Justice Center in San Leandro.
Price’s PAU is also re-investigating the Feb. 17, 2022 officer-involved shooting death of Cody Chavez, 33, during a standoff at a Pleasanton apartment complex. O’Malley said two Pleasanton officers were justified when they shot Chavez as he lunged at other officers with a knife. During her campaign, Price expressed concern about the shooting.