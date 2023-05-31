LOGO - Alameda County Seal

REGIONAL — Two Alameda County sheiff’s deputies were charged last week with falsifying records related to an inmate’s suicide at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Deputies Sheri Baughman, 49, and Amanda Bracamontes, 30, were accused May 26 of doctoring logbooks to make it appear as though they followed procedures for directly observing inmates when Vinetta Martin hanged herself in her cell April 3, 2021. The charge is a felony.