Sign Signature Write Pen Contract Cytonn Photography Unsplash.jpg

The Chair of the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions Mark DeSaulnier (CA-11) last month introduced the Justice for Local Communities and Workers Act (H.R. 9305), a bill that would protect local communities and workers from mismanaged closures and layoffs like those seen recently at Twitter. Specifically, the bill would require large corporations to evaluate, consider, and mitigate the impacts any possible closure or downsizing would have on the local workforce and economy.

“While big corporations rake in record profits, local communities and their employees are treated as disposable rather than the engine of their growth, as we saw recently in billionaire CEO Elon Musk’s haphazard firing of over 7,500 Twitter employees,” said Chairman DeSaulnier. “With more layoffs expected in the tech industry, by expanding and strengthening existing law to protect workers from such unfair layoffs, this bill would ensure CEOs like Musk are held accountable and that the balance of power is restored to the American workforce.”