For decades, it has been commonly assumed that U.S. interests are secure because the overwhelming power of American military forces deters major aggression.
Increasingly, analysts are questioning that assumption, spurred in large part by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The long European peace that followed World War II seems to have come to an end, they realize, and complacent assumptions about security no longer suffice. The U.S. military and its NATO allies might actually be put to the test if Russia’s armies attack other parts of Europe.
To a prominent analyst at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Russia’s military challenge and questions about deterrence come as no surprise.
The analyst is Brad Roberts, the highly regarded director of the Center for Global Security Research, an LLNL think tank.
Roberts has been warning for years that Russia, China and North Korea see the U.S. as an adversary to be conquered, not merely a political and economic competitor.
In 2017, Roberts told a Livermore audience that Russia, China and North Korea “are clearly focused on subduing us and separating our allies from us in peacetime.”
Now, five years later, all three adversaries have gained steadily in military capability while the U.S. has only started to face the geopolitical danger and modernize its military.
Last month, speaking to an LLNL audience, he said that the leaders of the three countries have been frank about their ambitions and intentions.
Coasting
His fundamental concern is that Russia, China and North Korea have been working all-out to catch up to and surpass the U.S., which until recently has been coasting, acting as if its military lead is insurmountable.
His LLNL talk is available online. In speaking to the Laboratory audience, and in a subsequent telephone interview, Roberts stressed that his views are personal and do not reflect any institutional position.
In his talk, he pointed out that in 2014, as Russia seized Crimea, Russian President Vladimir Putin denounced “western strategy” as “encirclement and containment aimed at keeping Russia weak and denying it its rightful place in the world.”
More recently, in March of this year, shortly before the invasion of Ukraine, Putin’s foreign ministry threatened that if the U.S. and the west don’t back away from Russian borders, Russia would be forced to “implement military/technical measures.”
Similarly, while China is building up nuclear forces, Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that he is committed to a “significant increase in strategic capabilities, in order to ready China to be at the center of the world stage in the dominant position.”
North Korea is a third potential adversary with its nuclear weapons, missile development program and hostility to the U.S. and the west.
Just last month, Roberts said, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared that while the primary mission of North Korean nuclear forces is deterring attack, those forces must be also prepared for other uses if undesirable situations arise.
All three countries have “theories of victory” that explain in detail how they can prevail over the U.S., Roberts said.
In the interview, he said that in the years following 9/11, the U.S. was “heavily focused on the war on terror, and appropriately so.”
At the same time, Russia, China, and North Korea “were heavily focused on us as their main threat. We couldn’t see ourselves as threats to them, so we didn’t really pay attention.”
The Way of Democracy
“It’s the way of American democracy, and of democracy generally, that we are really good at ignoring hard problems until we just can’t ignore them anymore,” he added.
Roberts has both practical and academic experience.
From 2009 to 2013, he served as deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear and missile defense policy. He played a leading role in creating the Obama Administration’s Nuclear Posture Review, the document that provides an overview of U.S. nuclear deterrent strategy.
He then moved to Stanford University’s Center for International Security and Cooperation as a William Perry Fellow before coming to LLNL in 2015 to head the CGSR.
To open his LLNL talk, he summarized impressions of a recent, month-long trip to major international defense centers in Europe and the U.S. From the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Brussels to London to Paris, he found common concerns.
“Everywhere I went, people were feeling under intense, new forms of pressure about the effectiveness of deterrence and, frankly, also the reliability of the United States,” he said.
Nervous allies wondered whether the history of “America’s trajectory” will show that Donald Trump or Joe Biden was the presidential “aberration.”
If Trump turns out to be the aberration, then the U.S. will continue its traditional, strong support for alliances like NATO which, in turn, enhance American security and support American values.
He did not try to detail the consequences if Biden turns out to be the aberration and future U.S. administrations refuse to support traditional allies, but “it eats away at their gut as they face these new nuclear threats that there's a big question about American commitment to them.”
Our '9/11'
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has awakened much of the world, he said. In Washington and elsewhere, it is common to call the invasion “our 9/11,” revealing to this generation the harsh realities of military threat to the world order.
Roberts points out a further reality that may surprise some in the west: Russian military doctrine allows low level nuclear attack to gain advantage in a regional war.
While the common western view is that even a small nuclear exchange is unacceptably dangerous, likely to tip the world into civilization-destroying Armageddon, Russian military planners think otherwise.
They believe a very limited nuclear strike can “sober but not enrage” the enemy – convince it to back off from a fight in recognition of Russia’s greater determination, Roberts said.
Five years ago, as part of Livermore’s Rae Dorough Speaker Series, Georgetown University diplomacy professor Robert Gallucci described this doctrine as “escalate-deescalate”: a small strike against the U.S. mainland if Russian troops are being defeated on Russia’s own border.
“Don’t think just Ukraine, don’t think just the Baltics…think Iowa” as the place that the Russian might hit with a nuclear weapon to cow the U.S. into backing off, he said.
Since Russia’s “theory of victory” holds that the U.S. or other opponents will back away once it recognizes Russia’s determination, in Roberts’s opinion, the appropriate response has been to undermine their theory by doing the opposite – by not backing down.
While he did not specify exact steps, he said in the interview that the “first principle” of responding to Russian aggression is that “actions speak louder than words.
“Our actions in support of Ukraine are an essential first building block,” he went on to say.
We must join with allies “to strengthen the regional security architectures to which Russia, China and North Korea so strongly object and seek to destroy.”
He believes we must decide whether we want to be international leaders in these efforts, an apparent reference to the Trump Administration’s disdain for treaties that the U.S. has traditionally led.
He is encouraged not only by efforts towards modernizing the U.S. military but at signs of Congressional bipartisanship on defense at a time when so many other initiatives are blocked by political divisions.
Members of both parties have commented that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has “changed in a fundamental way our perception of what is happening internationally and what America should be doing now,” he said.
In particular, a new, bipartisan Strategic Posture Commission has been created by to conduct a threat assessment and review U.S. nuclear weapons policy and strategy.
The commission has 12 members, appointed in equal numbers by Democratic and Republican members of the Senate and House Armed Services Committees.
Among other commission members is former LLNL employee, Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, who served for two years as head of the National Nuclear Security Administration. NNSA is the federal agency responsible for the nuclear weapons labs like LLNL and Sandia.