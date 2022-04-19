The DISH Network, a nationwide provider of satellite TV and wireless services, has agreed to pay $5.5 million to settle a California lawsuit accusing the Colorado-based company of illegally disposing of hazardous waste in Alameda County and elsewhere in the state, according to Attorney General Rob Bonta.
“If you break the rules, we will hold you accountable,” Bonta said in a joint statement with Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley.
DISH was alleged to have repeatedly violated California’s environmental laws and regulations by disposing of electronics equipment, including remote controls, transformers, batteries, power adapters, and other items classified as hazardous waste in municipal trash bins.
That waste ended up in local landfills that were not equipped or authorized to receive it, in violation of the Hazardous Waste Control Law and Unfair Competition Law.
“DISH carelessly disposed of and sent hazardous waste to local landfills, ignoring the consequences for our communities and our environment,” Bonta said.
Under terms of the settlement, DISH must pay $3.32 million in civil penalties, $835,500 in court costs, and $845,000 for supplemental environmental projects, according to the attorney general. DISH must also spend another $500,000 to implement environmental compliance measures at its California facilities to ensure the proper management of hazardous waste.
O’Malley noted that “hazardous electronic waste is ubiquitous, and everyone must do their part to keep these items out of the landfill, especially large corporations who handle high volumes of electronic waste.”
“My office is committed to holding corporate polluters accountable for violations of state environmental laws,” O’Malley said.
Since 2014, Alameda County and the state Attorney General’s Office have successfully prosecuted AT&T, Comcast, DirecTV, and Cox Communications for similar violations related to the illegal disposal of electronic waste from their cable and satellite video services.
Those cases also resulted in civil penalties, as well as court-ordered changes to the companies’ business practices and operations to ensure compliance with California’s environmental laws.