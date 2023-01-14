LOGO - Sandia National Laboratories SNL

The Department of Energy has awarded $5 million to create tools to increase the nation’s level of preparedness for biological threats — including an infection rate tracking program for COVID-19 developed by a Sandia National Laboratories team in 2020.

Jaideep Ray and Cosmin Safta developed an approach using publicly available data from states to track and predict outbreaks of COVID-19 in large populations. Since then, they have refined their model to track infection rates at the county level, where infection rates and case counts start small.