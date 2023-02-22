Alameda County – Several atmospheric rivers drenched the Bay Area in early January, but the season has yet to dislodge the local drought emergencies that continue to affect ratepayer pocketbooks and river ecosystems alike.
“Things are looking good for us,” said Valerie Pryor, general manager for Zone 7, which supplies water to the Tri-Valley. “Certainly, better than they have been the last few years; it’s encouraging. But we really (would) like to wait and see what happens through March (and) early April. We’d really have a better forecast of water supply in April.”
In September 2021, Zone 7 declared a drought emergency and stage-two water shortage emergency that included a mandatory 15% conservation requirement of its retailers. In response, retailers activated increased water rates to recover revenue lost to reduced sales, with Livermore beginning theirs in October 2021, the Dublin San Ramon Services District in November 2021, and Pleasanton in March 2022.
While the emergencies have yet to lift, the recent storms now bring hope that the drought is approaching an end.
The State Department of Water Resources (DWR), which provides the majority of Zone 7’s water, announced on Jan. 26 a water-agency allocation increase of 30% this year – six times 2021 and 2022 amounts – due to the recent storm activity.
“Even with the 30% allocation, that does not meet all of our needs, so we will still be looking at perhaps looking to buy some water and also bringing some water out of our storage programs,” said Pryor.
Whether a drought exists often depends on how and where the water will be used, said Peter Drekmeier, policy director of the Tuolumne River Trust.
“In California, there’s aridification – meaning soils dry out, and trees are stressed, and so forth – and I would say we’re not out of the woods yet,” said Drekmeier. “There’s also groundwater that’s been depleted for a long time, (and) to recharge groundwater, we need to have many, many years like this.”
But surface reservoirs experience different processes from soils and groundwater, and some surface storage systems will fill to capacity this year, he continued.
A reservoir condition report generated by the DWR on Feb. 15 listed nine of its 17 major reservoirs above their historical averages, including Lake Oroville, the state’s second largest reservoir. Collectively, state water storage amounted to 92% of historical averages, or 59% of capacity, based on the same data.
Meanwhile, the DWR Feb. 1 snow survey reported a statewide snowpack average at 205% of historical averages, with several weeks remaining before the usual April 1 peak.
In light of the renewed supplies, the Tuolumne River Trust has asked the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) to rethink how much water they should hold in their reservoirs, and how much they should release into rivers during droughts.
“All the water we conserved over the past three years will flow down the river in a single year, when it was most needed during the previous dry years,” wrote Drekmeier in an email.
While independent of the DWR, SFPUC reservoirs tell a story similar to the state’s, with total SFPUC storage at 114% of historical averages, or 81% of capacity, according to their Feb. 5 Water Supply and Delivery Status report.
The SFPUC wholesales water to 26 water agencies throughout Alameda, Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. It also owns and operates the Hetch Hetchy Regional Water System.
“(The SFPUC is) out of the drought when it comes to water supply, and that’s really remarkable because, even if we don’t see any more precipitation this year, they’re going to have full storage,” said Drekmeier.
River ecosystems, such as those dependent on temperature-sensitive salmon, suffer when utilities withhold water in reservoirs, and the trust has argued that a more metered release across drought years would benefit rivers, while still maintaining acceptable supply risk to human users.
But the SFPUC has taken a more conservative stance regarding releases, implementing policies to withstand a hypothetical 8.5-year drought. In 2019, it joined a lawsuit against the Bay Delta Water Quality Control Plan, a plan that included increased minimum flows along the Tuolumne River.
Thus stalled, the State Water Resource Control Board is now considering a set of voluntary agreements between delta stakeholders that attempt to meet the plan’s objectives with a mix of flow and non-flow measures.
And along with other area water suppliers, the SFPUC has not yet declared an end to the drought.
“Even though the Bay Area experienced rain storms this winter, it does not mean that the drought is over,” read the SFPUC website. “It takes multiple dry years to create a drought, and one winter’s rains may not end it. Every drop is precious, rain or shine.”