Water Drop Wet Splash Samadej Tauses Unsplash.jpg

Alameda County – Several atmospheric rivers drenched the Bay Area in early January, but the season has yet to dislodge the local drought emergencies that continue to affect ratepayer pocketbooks and river ecosystems alike.

“Things are looking good for us,” said Valerie Pryor, general manager for Zone 7, which supplies water to the Tri-Valley. “Certainly, better than they have been the last few years; it’s encouraging. But we really (would) like to wait and see what happens through March (and) early April. We’d really have a better forecast of water supply in April.”