Sections of the Dublin/Pleasanton Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Station parking garage at 5801 Owens Dr. in Pleasanton will be closed over the next eight weeks while lighting is being upgraded.
BART said parking levels two through four would remain open during the first phase of the construction. Level one will be open during phase two, while the upper levels of the garage will be closed.
Surface parking lots and ADA stalls will remain open throughout the project.
BART said it anticipates ample available parking during the construction for riders who use the garage, although construction plans may be adjusted if additional parking spaces are needed.